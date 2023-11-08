Stock ORSTED ORSTED A/S
Equities

DK0060094928

Electric Utilities

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
Other stock markets
 10:59:43 2023-11-08 am EST 		Intraday chart for Orsted A/S 5-day change 1st Jan Change
265.90 DKK -3.94% +5.31% -57.88%
08:46pm ORSTED : Update following the 9M23 impairments anouncement Alphavalue
Nov. 07 US Government Optimistic on Ørsted Resuming Wind Projects, White House Official Says MT
Latest news about Orsted A/S

White House says Orsted remains 'committed' to US offshore wind RE
Ørsted Pulled Out of New Jersey Offshore Wind Projects Due to Vessel Shortage MT
Ship shortage dealt death blow to Orsted's NJ offshore wind hopes RE
Fitch Changes Ørsted’s Outlook to Negative Amid Issues in US Offshore Projects MT
Fitch follows S&P in cutting Orsted's outlook RE
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day DJ
S&P Warns Ørsted of Credit Rating Downgrade Amid Losses Linked to US Projects Closure MT
Shell exits US SouthCoast wind farm contract, agrees to pay penalty RE
ORSTED : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral ZD
S&P indicates it could cut Orsted's credit rating after losses RE
Siemens Energy continue to rebound from record low DP
ORSTED : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
ORSTED : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
Ørsted's US Wind Project Cancellations Cast Doubt on Future of UK Project MT
Utilities Up Amid Mixed -- Utilities Roundup DJ
European Equities Close Higher in Wednesday Trading; UK House Prices Rise Sharply MT
Siemens Energy customers may cancel orders without state guarantees -investor Deka RE
Wind Power Write-Downs Cast Shadow Over Industry Outlook DJ
ORSTED CEO ON OCEAN WIND 1: WE HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT DELAYS ON… RE
Transcript : Ørsted A/S, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2023 CI
ORSTED : 9M23: Costly adventure ends for Ocean Wind 1 & 2 Alphavalue
European Midday Briefing : Fed Decision, Powell Comments Awaited DJ
Oersted Books $4 Billion Impairments, Walks Away From Two US Offshore Projects -- Commodities Roundup DJ

Company Profile

Orsted A/S is one of the leading Danish energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms (63.9%): 16.5 TWh of wind energy produced in 2022. At the end of 2022, the group had an installed capacity of 8.9 GW; - production and distribution of electricity, gas and bioenergy (33.9%): electricity (5.4 TWh sold in 2022), gas (31.6 TWh sold) and thermal energy (6.4 TWh produced). In addition, the group is developing an oil transport activity; - development, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar PV farms (2.2%): operation of onshore wind and solar farms with an installed capacity of 4.2 GW. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (83.9%), the United Kingdom (8.5%), Taiwan (4.1%), the United States (1.8%), Ireland (0.7%), Sweden (0.5%), Germany (0.3%) and other (0.2%).
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2024-01-31 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Orsted A/S

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
276.80DKK
Average target price
453.50DKK
Spread / Average Target
+63.84%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S Stock Orsted A/S
-57.88% 16 664 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-31.40% 120 B $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-4.36% 74 947 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-14.57% 68 809 M $
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-4.25% 68 706 M $
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
+21.03% 66 440 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-17.82% 41 465 M $
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
-8.71% 39 559 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+40.32% 38 284 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
-25.47% 38 140 M $
Other Electric Utilities
