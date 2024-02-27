COPENHAGEN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted on Tuesday said it had appointed Trond Westlie as its new chief financial officer (CFO) while Patrick Harnett will become head of operations (COO), effective as of April 1.

Westlie has previously worked as CFO at Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk and Norway's Telenor.

Orsted

in November said

its finance and operations chiefs were stepping down with immediate effect after the offshore wind farm developer reported large financial losses due to delays with U.S. projects.

Rasmus Errboe, who has acted as interim CFO since Nov. 14 last year, will return to his position as CEO of Region Europe by the end of March, Orsted said. (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)