COPENHAGEN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Orsted's current deputy chair Lene Skole has been nominated for new chair of the board of the offshore wind giant, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It's current Chairman Thomas Thune Andersen is to step down at the next annual general meeting, the company said on Feb. 7 when it also announced a major strategy overhaul including cutting its investment targets and pausing dividend payouts.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Rasmussen)