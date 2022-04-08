Orsted chairman reiterates company has no intention of paying Gazprom in roubles

COPENHAGEN, April 8 (Reuters) - Danish energy group Orsted
on Friday reiterated that it has no intention of
paying Russia's state-controlled gas company Gazprom
in roubles and said the decision was not politically motivated.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded foreign buyers
pay for gas in roubles starting this month or risk having their
supplies cut off.
"As earlier communicated we have no intention of meeting
this requirement," Orsted's Chairman Thomas Thune said at the
company's annual shareholders meeting on Friday.
The decision was based on legal and business considerations,
he said, and rejected accusations by the Russian embassy in
Copenhagen that it was politically motivated.
Orsted is still in close dialogue with other energy
companies and authorities about a common European response to
Gazprom, Andersen said.
Orsted, which is 50.1% owned by the Danish state, sold its
oil and gas assets in 2017 to focus on offshore wind energy, but
still buys gas from Gazprom under a long-term supply deal signed
in 2006 that runs until 2030.
Andersen also said Orsted planned to terminate a long-term
gas sales contract it has with Gazprom Marketing & Trading in
Britain no later than in the third quarter of this year.
