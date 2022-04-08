Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Orsted A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 05:32:19 am EDT
849.75 DKK   -0.39%
02:33aØrsted To Invest In Green Fuel Service Operation Vessel For Offshore Wind Farms
MT
02:20aORSTED A/S : Ørsted and ESVAGT sign agreement on the world's first green fuel vessel for offshore wind operations
PU
02:20aORSTED A/S : and ESVAGT sign agreement on the worlds first green fuel vessel for offshore wind operations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orsted chairman reiterates company has no intention of paying Gazprom in roubles

04/08/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COPENHAGEN, April 8 (Reuters) - Danish energy group Orsted on Friday reiterated that it has no intention of paying Russia's state-controlled gas company Gazprom in roubles and said the decision was not politically motivated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles starting this month or risk having their supplies cut off.

"As earlier communicated we have no intention of meeting this requirement," Orsted's Chairman Thomas Thune said at the company's annual shareholders meeting on Friday.

The decision was based on legal and business considerations, he said, and rejected accusations by the Russian embassy in Copenhagen that it was politically motivated.

Orsted is still in close dialogue with other energy companies and authorities about a common European response to Gazprom, Andersen said.

Orsted, which is 50.1% owned by the Danish state, sold its oil and gas assets in 2017 to focus on offshore wind energy, but still buys gas from Gazprom under a long-term supply deal signed in 2006 that runs until 2030.

Andersen also said Orsted planned to terminate a long-term gas sales contract it has with Gazprom Marketing & Trading in Britain no later than in the third quarter of this year. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, writing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ORSTED A/S
02:33aØrsted To Invest In Green Fuel Service Operation Vessel For Offshore Wind Farms
MT
02:20aORSTED A/S : Ørsted and ESVAGT sign agreement on the world's first green fuel vessel for o..
PU
02:20aORSTED A/S : and ESVAGT sign agreement on the worlds first green fuel vessel for offshore ..
PU
04/07ORSTED A/S : Duncan Clark, Head of UK Region for Ørsted, reacts to the UK Government Energ..
PU
04/07Analysis-Guns and power: Positioning for new era in European stocks
RE
04/06ORSTED A/S : Incident at Anholt Offshore Wind Farm
PU
04/06Ørsted Buys 80% Stake In Scottish Offshore Wind Project
MT
04/06Ørsted acquires majority stake in Scottish floating wind development project
AQ
04/05Spain's Repsol Partners With Denmark's Ørsted to Develop Floating Offshore Wind Project..
MT
04/05Repsol and Ørsted to explore joint development of floating offshore wind projects in Sp..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORSTED A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 61 051 M 8 949 M 8 949 M
Net income 2022 12 426 M 1 821 M 1 821 M
Net Debt 2022 37 341 M 5 474 M 5 474 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 358 B 52 541 M 52 541 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,48x
EV / Sales 2023 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 836
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 853,10 DKK
Average target price 889,13 DKK
Spread / Average Target 4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S2.14%52 541
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.73%171 063
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.49%88 431
SOUTHERN COMPANY11.56%80 323
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.82%72 713
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.11.58%71 064