    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:46:00 2023-03-03 am EST
612.90 DKK   +1.24%
02/27Octopus Energy plans rapid increase in offshore wind spending
RE
02/27Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
RE
02/23Global markets live: BAE Systems, Ebay, Nvidia, Lucid Group, Bumble...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orsted says huge UK Hornsea 3 wind project at risk without government action

03/03/2023 | 06:18am EST
Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Orsted logo

LONDON (Reuters) - Development of what would be the world's largest wind farm off the coast of Britain is in doubt, with developer Orsted saying it needs more support from the government such as tax breaks to proceed with the project after costs soared.

The 8 billion pound ($9.6 billion) Hornsea 3 project is expected to have a capacity of almost 3 gigawatts (GW) when built, enough to power around 3.2 million homes, and is seen as vital to Britain's push to increase energy security and rapidly increase its renewable power output to meet climate targets.

The project, due to begin production in 2026, won a government contract at auction with a minimum price guarantee, called a contract-for-difference (CfD), worth 37.35 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) in 2012 prices, around 45 pounds/MWh today.

Although the contract is index-linked to inflation it is now worth significantly less than current electricity prices of around 130 pound/MWh.

"Since the auction there has been an extraordinary combination of increased interest rates and supply chain prices," Duncan Clark, Head of Orsted UK & Ireland said in a statement.

"Industry is doing everything it can to manage costs on these projects but there is a real and growing risk of them being put on hold or even handing back their CfDs," he said.

Clark is calling on the government to offer targeted support for the renewable sector, such as tax breaks on investments similar to those seen in the oil and gas sector, at the upcoming Spring budget on March 15.

Britain has a target of 50 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, up from almost 14 GW currently and is aiming for net zero emissions by 2050.

($1 = 0.8338 pounds)

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Susanna Twidale


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.04% 84.26 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
ORSTED A/S 1.34% 612.9 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
WTI -0.32% 77.839 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
Financials
Sales 2023 98 750 M 14 063 M 14 063 M
Net income 2023 6 893 M 982 M 982 M
Net Debt 2023 66 523 M 9 474 M 9 474 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,2x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 254 B 36 230 M 36 230 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
EV / Sales 2024 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 8 027
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 605,40 DKK
Average target price 756,72 DKK
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lerup Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
