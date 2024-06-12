By Dominic Chopping

Orsted will install a battery energy storage system in the U.K. to help stabilize electricity supply and reduce price volatility.

The Danish renewable energy company has taken the final investment decision under which a Tesla battery energy storage system will be installed on the same site as the onshore converter station for its Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, on the east coast of England, it said Wednesday.

When electricity generation from the wind farm exceeds demand, the system will store the excess energy so it can be discharged when it is needed later. This will reduce price volatility as it can make more power available during peak periods when energy is traditionally more expensive, while also helping smooth out variations between supply and demand, it said.

The system will have a capacity of 600 megawatt hours, equivalent to the daily energy use of 80,000 U.K. homes, and is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

