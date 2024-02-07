Orsted A/S is one of the leading Danish energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms (63.9%): 16.5 TWh of wind energy produced in 2022. At the end of 2022, the group had an installed capacity of 8.9 GW; - production and distribution of electricity, gas and bioenergy (33.9%): electricity (5.4 TWh sold in 2022), gas (31.6 TWh sold) and thermal energy (6.4 TWh produced). In addition, the group is developing an oil transport activity; - development, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar PV farms (2.2%): operation of onshore wind and solar farms with an installed capacity of 4.2 GW. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (83.9%), the United Kingdom (8.5%), Taiwan (4.1%), the United States (1.8%), Ireland (0.7%), Sweden (0.5%), Germany (0.3%) and other (0.2%).

Sector Electric Utilities