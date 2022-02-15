Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Orsted A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sweden sets plan for up to 120 TWh of offshore wind power capacity

02/15/2022 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sweden presented plans on Tuesday to build offshore wind power plants that will generate 20-30 terawatt hours (TWh) per year, with an aim to reach 120 TWh at a later stage.

The areas are located in the waters both east and west of Sweden, the Nordic country's government said.

"This way we secure the electricity supply, enable the (energy) transition and secure good electricity prices in the long term," Energy Minister Khashayar Farmanbar said in a statement.

Sweden currently consumes about 140 TWh per year, and power consumption is expected to rise considerably in the coming years as the country's industries and transport sector are phasing out fossil fuels, the government said.

Offshore wind power is in high demand, Climate Minister Annika Strandhaell said.

"We are now accelerating the expansion of offshore wind power by pointing out a number of suitable areas far out to sea. At the same time, we instruct the Swedish Energy Agency to propose even more areas," she said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.34% 402.45 Delayed Quote.21.23%
ENI S.P.A. 0.35% 13.392 Delayed Quote.9.03%
EQUINOR ASA -2.39% 266.65 Real-time Quote.16.04%
ORSTED A/S 1.77% 668.8 Delayed Quote.-21.53%
SHELL PLC -1.44% 23.96 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about ORSTED A/S
03:29aSweden sets plan for up to 120 TWh of offshore wind power capacity
RE
02/11Ørsted JV Makes Final Investment Decision On New York's Offshore Wind Farm
MT
02/11Ørsted and Eversource joint venture takes final investment decision on New York's South..
AQ
02/10Ørsted Closes On Sale Of German Offshore Wind Farm
MT
02/10Ørsted completes 50 % divestment of Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm
AQ
02/09Norway to launch 1.5 gigawatt offshore wind tender
RE
02/08Factbox-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
02/07Denmark's Ørsted Shops For New Wind Farm Sites in US
MT
02/07ORSTED A/S : Ørsted Wind Power TW Holding annual report 2021
PU
02/04Partnership behind 'Green Fuels for Denmark' accelerates project and investigates produ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORSTED A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 60 635 M 9 211 M 9 211 M
Net income 2022 10 538 M 1 601 M 1 601 M
Net Debt 2022 37 694 M 5 726 M 5 726 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 275 B 41 833 M 41 833 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 836
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 655,40 DKK
Average target price 901,10 DKK
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S-21.53%41 833
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.75%147 003
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.72%76 862
ENEL S.P.A.-10.30%72 592
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.61%69 788
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.16%64 565