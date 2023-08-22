WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday approved the construction of a 704 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island, the fourth offshore wind project the agency has greenlit as the Biden administration targets bringing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power online by 2030.

The Revolution Wind project off Point Judith, Rhode Island, could power nearly 250,000 homes and create 1,200 local jobs during the construction phase, the Interior Department said.

Owned by wind energy developers Orsted and Eversource, the project includes up to 79 possible locations for the installation of 65 wind turbines and two offshore substations.

"Todays approval of a fourth major offshore wind project is our latest permitting milestone that will help strengthen Americas energy security, make our power grid more reliable, lower energy costs, and cut dangerous climate pollution," said National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi.

The administration has previously approved the

Vineyard Wind project

off Massachusetts, the South Fork Wind project off Rhode Island and New York, and the Ocean Wind 1 project offshore New Jersey. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici Editing by Marguerita Choy)