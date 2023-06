Shares of power producers rose, as traders rotated into defensive sectors in the wake of weak jobs data.

Shares of Denmark's Orsted, the world's biggest offshore wind developer, rallied on its plans to invest 475 billion Danish Krone, equivalent to $68.6 billion at current exchange rates, in new capacity between now and 2030.

