Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2020) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on Orsu Metals Corp. (TSXV: OSU).

About Orsu Metals Corporation

Orsu Metals Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company. Their 90% owned Sergeevskoe gold project located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy Region of the Russian Federation is the focus of Orsu's activities. Orsu has filed a technical report titled: "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Sergeevskoe Property, Zabaikalskiy Krai, Russian Federation" dated effective January 9, 2020 to support the Inferred Mineral Resource of 30.42 million tons, grading 1.45 g/t gold and containing 1.417 Moz gold at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade and US$1,450 per troy ounce of gold, optimized into an open pit constrained by the license boundaries at Sergeevskoe.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst manages an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund, that owns shares in Orsu Metals Corp.

