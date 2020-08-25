Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Orsu Metals Corporation    OSU   CA68752A1049

ORSU METALS CORPORATION

(OSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Couloir Capital Ltd. is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Orsu Metals Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2020) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on Orsu Metals Corp. (TSXV: OSU).

About Orsu Metals Corporation

Orsu Metals Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company. Their 90% owned Sergeevskoe gold project located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy Region of the Russian Federation is the focus of Orsu's activities. Orsu has filed a technical report titled: "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Sergeevskoe Property, Zabaikalskiy Krai, Russian Federation" dated effective January 9, 2020 to support the Inferred Mineral Resource of 30.42 million tons, grading 1.45 g/t gold and containing 1.417 Moz gold at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade and US$1,450 per troy ounce of gold, optimized into an open pit constrained by the license boundaries at Sergeevskoe.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst manages an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund, that owns shares in Orsu Metals Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62452


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORSU METALS CORPORATION
08:05aCouloir Capital Ltd. is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Covera..
NE
07/15ORSU METALS : signs a bulk test agreement for its Sergeevskoe project in Russia
AQ
07/14ORSU METALS : reports better than expected results of grade control drilling pro..
AQ
06/25ORSU METALS : updates Corporate Presentation
AQ
06/12ORSU METALS : obtains a permit for pilot mining at Sergeevskoe project, Russia
AQ
06/04ORSU METALS : reports drill results, including 2.96 gt gold over 24 m and 4.22 g..
AQ
05/28ORSU METALS : to commence pilot mining in August 2020
AQ
05/26ORSU METALS CORPORATION : - Managing Director shows further support and increase..
AQ
02/19ORSU METALS : files Updated Inferred Mineral Resource Technical Report for its S..
AQ
01/21ORSU METALS : announces an updated Inferred Mineral Resource at its Sergeevskoe ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,80 M - -
Net cash 2019 1,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,42x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 10,8 M 10,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart ORSU METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Orsu Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,71 CAD
Last Close Price 0,34 CAD
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 112%
Managers
NameTitle
Sergei Stefanovich Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Sergey Vladimirovich Kurzin Executive Chairman
Daniel O'Brien Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony Corra Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
David John Rhodes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSU METALS CORPORATION26.42%11
BHP GROUP-0.90%129 560
RIO TINTO PLC5.05%103 793
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.27%30 743
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.42%20 821
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC64.35%12 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group