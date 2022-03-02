Log in
ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

ORTHO CLINICAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc - OCDX

03/02/2022 | 05:57pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: OCDX) to Quidel Corporation (NasdaqGS: QDEL). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Ortho will receive only $7.14 in cash and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of Ortho that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ocdx/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 041 M - -
Net income 2021 -45,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 020 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -94,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 134 M 4 134 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float -
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,43 $
Average target price 19,92 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Michael Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Michael Busky Chief Financial Officer
Marwan Fathallah Head-Compliance, Regulatory & Clinical
Karen H. Bechtel Independent Director
Allan M. Holt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC-18.51%4 134
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.15.12%24 597
BIOMÉRIEUX-23.23%12 611
10X GENOMICS, INC.-45.68%9 130
DIASORIN S.P.A.-20.69%8 077
NATERA, INC.-31.08%6 145