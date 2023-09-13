Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Orthofix Medical Inc. (“Orthofix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OFIX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 12, 2023, before the market opened, Orthofix disclosed that its Board’s independent directors made the unanimous decision to terminate for cause Keith Valentine, John Bostjancic and Patrick Keran from their roles as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Legal Officer, respectively. The Board also requested that Mr. Valentine resign from the Board. The Company further disclosed that the decision followed an investigation conducted by independent outside legal counsel and directed and overseen by the Company’s independent directors, and that the Board determined that each of the executives engaged in conduct that “violated multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the Company’s values and culture.”

On this news, Orthofix’s share price fell $5.62, or 30.2%, to close at $13.01 per share on September 12, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Orthofix securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913550292/en/