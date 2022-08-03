Orthofix Medical : 2021 Annual Report

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

I am extremely proud of how Orthofix upheld our commitments to surgeons and patients in 2021, while making important investments in our new product pipeline and business operations, all during the continuing challenges of the ongoing global pandemic. We accelerated our strategic plan by investing in our innovative portfolio and executing on our commercial channel and operational long-term strategies. Coming out of 2021, we continue to be "On The MOVE!"

LIVING OUR MISSION

Professional surfer Koa Rothman (featured on our cover) has been riding the waves in Hawaii since he was a small boy. However, a surfing accident at age 23 damaged his cervical disc and left him in such severe pain that he was facing the possibility of leaving behind both his passion and his sports career. Fortunately, Dr. Robert S. Bray, a renowned orthopedic surgeon, and our innovative M6-C™ artificial cervical disc technology helped Koa to heal and return to big wave surfing. Patients like Koa measure the success of their procedures by how quickly and fully they can return to normal. That is why

Our Mission to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions while partnering with health care professionals to improve patient mobility is so important. We are proud to be part of the reason Koa is now back on the big waves.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, we hit a big milestone - one-million patients treated with our Bone Growth Therapy products. It is gratifying to know how many patients have had their bone healing supported by Orthofix products. It also demonstrates our committed leadership position in bone growth stimulation, one that we continue to build upon to provide important healing solutions for surgeons and their patients.

In fact, in 2021, we hit a number of other meaningful mile stones including:

350,000 patients implanted with Trinity Elite™ and Trinity Evolution™ Allografts

150,000 children treated with the eight-Plate Guided Growth System™

eight-Plate Guided Growth System™ 125,000 patients treated with one of our spine solutions in 2021 alone

80,000 cases with TrueLok™ and TL-Hex™

TL-Hex™ 60,000 M6-C artificial cervical discs implanted worldwide

M6-C artificial cervical discs implanted worldwide 400 patients implanted with the Fitbone™ Limb-Lengthening System since its launch in 2021

All of these milestones underscore the immeasurable value of our Mission and the importance of the work we are so privileged to do.

REFLECTING ON 2021

During 2021, we made solid progress developing and acquiring products and procedural solutions to address unmet needs in the marketplace and strengthen our product portfolio.

We were fueled by the investments we made in our product