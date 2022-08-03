Orthofix Medical : 2021 Annual Report

"The M6 disc definitely changed my life. I'm surfing again. I'm just looking for the next big wave. And I honestly am just enjoying life feeling normal and pain free."
Koa Rothman
Professional Surfer and M6-CTM Disc Patient
From the President and CEO
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
I am extremely proud of how Orthofix upheld our commitments to surgeons and patients in 2021, while making important investments in our new product pipeline and business operations, all during the continuing challenges of the ongoing global pandemic. We accelerated our strategic plan by investing in our innovative portfolio and executing on our commercial channel and operational long-term strategies. Coming out of 2021, we continue to be "On The MOVE!"
LIVING OUR MISSION
Professional surfer Koa Rothman (featured on our cover) has been riding the waves in Hawaii since he was a small boy. However, a surfing accident at age 23 damaged his cervical disc and left him in such severe pain that he was facing the possibility of leaving behind both his passion and his sports career. Fortunately, Dr. Robert S. Bray, a renowned orthopedic surgeon, and our innovative M6-C™ artificial cervical disc technology helped Koa to heal and return to big wave surfing. Patients like Koa measure the success of their procedures by how quickly and fully they can return to normal. That is why
Our Mission to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions while partnering with health care professionals to improve patient mobility is so important. We are proud to be part of the reason Koa is now back on the big waves.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, we hit a big milestone - one-million patients treated with our Bone Growth Therapy products. It is gratifying to know how many patients have had their bone healing supported by Orthofix products. It also demonstrates our committed leadership position in bone growth stimulation, one that we continue to build upon to provide important healing solutions for surgeons and their patients.
In fact, in 2021, we hit a number of other meaningful mile stones including:
350,000 patients implanted with Trinity Elite™ and Trinity Evolution™ Allografts
150,000 children treated with the eight-Plate Guided Growth System™
125,000 patients treated with one of our spine solutions in 2021 alone
400 patients implanted with the Fitbone™ Limb-Lengthening System since its launch in 2021
All of these milestones underscore the immeasurable value of our Mission and the importance of the work we are so privileged to do.
REFLECTING ON 2021
During 2021, we made solid progress developing and acquiring products and procedural solutions to address unmet needs in the marketplace and strengthen our product portfolio.
We were fueled by the investments we made in our product
development and clinical trials, as well as our focus on operational improvements and building out our commercial channel to accelerate future revenue growth in both Spine and Orthopedics.
On The MOVE in Spine
In our Spine business, we made great strides in 2021. We had multiple key product introductions including the launch of the Construx™ Mini Ti and Forza™ Ti 3D-printed titanium interbody implants with Orthofix's unique Nanovate™ technology.
In our Bone Growth Therapies business, we entered into an exclusive license agreement to commercialize the innovative portfolio of Italy-based IGEA S.p.A's bone, cartilage and soft tissue stimulation products in the U.S. and Canada to expand our portfolio of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) products with additional treatment modalities. We also became the first and only company in the U.S. to offer a free recycling program to its bone growth therapy patients as part of our commitment to improve sustainability.
Within our Biologics business, we expanded our comprehensive offering of products and services with the introductions of the AlloQuent™ Structural Allograft Q-PACK, FiberFuse™ Strip preformed allograft, and the Opus™ Mg Set − a magnesium based settable bone void filler for orthopedic procedures. We anticipate this more robust portfolio will continue to help drive incremental pull-through of our spine and orthopedics hardware products.
We also increased investments in R&D related to product development. In our clinical trial program, we began enrollment in our two-levelM6-C artificial cervical disc IDE trial and continued to drive patient recruitment in our Bone Growth Therapies rotator cuff repair study. The latter study represents our initial entry into the soft tissue regeneration market with a first-of-its-kind therapy. If successful, we will have first to market advantage to tap into the more than 650,000 patients who receive rotator cuff repair surgery in the U.S. every year.
Keeping a pipeline of new technology and therapy applications is key to our strategy to drive future revenue growth.
On The MOVE in Orthopedics
Within Orthopedics, we focused on investments in limb reconstruction and pediatric deformity, which included enhancements and improvements to existing products as well as launching new products with incremental indications to increase our addressable markets. The strong performance of the Fitbone Limb-Lengthening System throughout the year is one example of the success we have had in bringing highly innovative technology to the market to address unmet needs.
While we are pleased with the progress made this year, we anticipate further growth acceleration of these products as they gain traction in the market. We are On The MOVE!
Commercial Channel Development
An important strategy in 2021 was our intense concentration on developing our commercial channels. We focused on
our U.S. sales pathways for biologics, spinal implants and orthopedics − working to expand relationships with the goal of making these channels as dedicated and steady as those in our current Bone Growth Therapies business. In Q4, our U.S. strategic channel partners − which we define as distributors that carry multiple Orthofix product categories − generated over one-third of our U.S. revenue, growing 5 percent when compared to the prior year quarter and 15 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. We will continue to invest in the development and optimization of these channels to support our growth initiatives.
Operational Improvements
Throughout 2021 we have successfully managed through several supply chain challenges, including the microchip shortage, without missing a beat. We are very pleased with how our team navigated all of the macro challenges during a challenging year, and we believe that we are well-positioned to continue to execute across all aspects of our global supply chain. We look forward to continuing our enhancements and momentum into 2022 and beyond.
2022 - A YEAR OF IMPLEMENTATION
Looking ahead, we view 2022 as an inflection year for Orthofix. We have invested in our product portfolio and commercial channels and more importantly, we have worked hard to attract top talent and experienced leaders to help guide Orthofix as we lay the foundation for the future. We are now well-positioned to drive the next phase of Orthofix's growth, and to do this we will focus strategically on two areas: product innovation and differentiation and developing our commercial channel.
Accelerating Growth through Product Innovation and Differentiation
We are passionate about outcome-driven innovation that provides benefits to our surgeons and to patients. In 2022, we will focus on delivering near-term growth through the increased adoption of recently launched new products, acceler ate our organic and inorganic investments in new technologies, indications and solutions that continue to build on our core portfolio and organizational strengths.
In a continuation of last year, the primary drivers of growth in 2022 will be our M6-C artificial cervical disc, our Fitbone Limb-Lengthening System, and our recently bolstered, tech nology-leading interbody portfolio. We also expect additional top-line growth to benefit from the 20+ new products we launched since 2020 and the products we will launch in 2022.
As we work to drive accelerated growth in future years, we plan to increase investments during 2022 in key areas of strength within our product portfolio. While we have a relatively broad product portfolio today, which is required to enable the type of distribution needed to compete in the market, we by no means intend to be everything to everyone. There are several areas of our business where we have clearly differentiated ourselves, and other areas where we believe we have products and procedural solutions that position us well for pursuing additional opportunities. We intend to put capital to work in those places to leverage our expertise and current market position to accelerate our growth. These key areas of strength and opportunity are:
Biologics and Regenerative technologies
Spine technologies
Limb reconstruction and pediatric deformity
Enabling technologies
Alternative surgical site development and single-use sterile pack product technologies
Biologics and Regenerative Technologies
One of the fundamental aspects of our business that differ entiates us from other spine and orthopedics companies is our industry-leading biologics and regenerative technology portfolios - a category that includes bone and soft tissue stimulation and biologics.
We anticipate premarket approval in the second quarter of 2022 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the AccelStim™ bone healing therapy device. This product, part of the portfolio we exclusively licensed last year from IGEA, is a low-intensity pulsed ultrasound therapy for the healing of both indicated fresh fractures and nonunion fractures.
The AccelStim device will expand our bone growth therapies portfolio and complement our current PEMF technologies which focus on nonunion fractures.
We believe 2022 will be a big year for our biologics and regenerative technology portfolios. We are making meaningful investments and recently extended our exclusive partnership agreement with MTF Biologics for the Trinity allograft lines through 2032. Included in this partnership, we look forward to launching two additional biologics products mid-year, one of which is a demineralized bone matrix (DBM) and the other we believe will be an important differentiated solution in the biologics market. We are striving to offer a full portfolio of biologic solutions and pursue future regenerative technologies so that we can meet the specific needs of the surgeon and the patient.
Spinal Implants
We currently offer an extensive portfolio of products and technologies, including a comprehensive cervical offering and a differentiated artificial cervical disc. Additionally, we have been re-evaluating our portfolio to bring in additional innovative and differentiated products and procedures.
As mentioned above, we initiated five new key spine R&D projects in 2021. These projects include developing innovative spine products and solutions for anterior column support, a minimally invasive spinal platform for lumbar, a posterior cervical system, a deformity correction system, and the FitSpine™ deformity technology platform. Through these organic innovation programs, we have engaged key surgeon thought leaders from around the world to contribute in the development of these clinical solutions to enable Orthofix to stand out in the market and create long-termtop-line growth.
Limb Reconstruction and Pediatric Deformity
Another key area of differentiation for our business is our narrow and dedicated focus on limb reconstruction and pediatric deformity within the orthopedics market. Many of our orthopedic peers participate in highly competitive and crowded markets like hips and knees. We are squarely focused on the complex limb reconstruction and deformity correction segments of the orthopedics market where we have expertise and a longstanding track record of leadership and innovation.
We have a number of exciting new projects in this space. In Q1, we introduced the TrueLok EVO Ring Fixation system, the only circular fixator that features both radiolucent rings and struts to enable clear radiographic visualization. This innovative design allows physicians to better assess bone anatomy
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Orthofix Medical Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 21:55:32 UTC.