Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Orthofix Medical Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OFIX   US68752M1080

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

(OFIX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
25.89 USD   +0.31%
05:57pORTHOFIX MEDICAL : 2021 Annual Report
PU
05:57pORTHOFIX MEDICAL : 2022 Proxy Statement
PU
08/02SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Weaken in Choppy Session
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orthofix Medical : 2022 Proxy Statement

08/03/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

Orthofix's mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions while partnering with health care professionals to improve patient mobility.

3451 Plano Parkway

Lewisville, Texas 75056

Dear Shareholders:

We will hold the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Orthofix Medical Inc.

("Orthofix" or the "Company") on June 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, 4150 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving, Texas 75038.

This booklet includes the notice of Annual Meeting and the proxy statement. The proxy statement describes the business that we will conduct at the meeting.

Your vote is important. Please refer to the proxy card or other voting instructions included with these proxy materials for information on how to vote by proxy or in person.

Sincerely,

Catherine M. Burzik

Chair of the Board

April 27, 2022

Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

and Proxy Statement

Meeting Date:

June 6, 2022

9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time

Meeting Place:

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas

4150 North MacArthur Boulevard

Irving, Texas 75038

Notice and Proxy Statement for Shareholders of

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

3451 Plano Parkway

Lewisville, Texas 75056

for

2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

to be held on June 6, 2022

This notice and the accompanying proxy statement are being furnished to the shareholders of Orthofix Medical Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Orthofix" or the "Company"), in connection with the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") and the related solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of Orthofix (the "Board of Directors" or "Board") from holders of outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.10 per share ("common stock"), of Orthofix for use at the Annual Meeting and at any adjournment thereof. In this notice and the accompanying proxy statement, all references to "we," "our" and "us" refer to the Company, except as otherwise provided.

Time, Date and Place of Annual Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting will be held on June 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time, at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, 4150 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving, Texas 75038.

Purpose of the Annual Meeting

1 Election of Directors. Shareholders will be asked to elect the following nine persons to the Board: Wayne Burris, Catherine M. Burzik, Jason M. Hannon, James F. Hinrichs, Lilly Marks, Michael E. Paolucci, Jon Serbousek, John E. Sicard, and Thomas A. West. The Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote "FOR" each of the foregoing director nominees.

2 Advisory and Non-Binding Resolution to Approve Executive Compensation. Shareholders will be asked to approve an advisory and non-bindingresolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as described in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" and the related compensation tables beginning on page 22 of this proxy statement. The Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote "FOR" the proposal to approve the advisory and non-bindingresolution on executive compensation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orthofix Medical Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 21:55:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
05:57pORTHOFIX MEDICAL : 2021 Annual Report
PU
05:57pORTHOFIX MEDICAL : 2022 Proxy Statement
PU
08/02SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Weaken in Choppy Session
MT
08/02SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Starting to Strengthen in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/02SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
08/02Orthofix Medical Partners With CGBio to Develop, Commercialize Bone Graft Solution Novo..
MT
08/02Orthofix Medical and CGBio Announce Strategic Partnership Agreement for Novosis rhBMP-2..
BU
08/02Orthofix Medical and CGBio Announce Strategic Partnership Agreement for Novosis rhBMP-2..
CI
07/27Orthofix Medical Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Augu..
BU
07/26Orthofix Announces First Clinical Use of Virtuos Lyograft – a First-of-Its-Kind, ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 479 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,68 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -77,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 514 M 514 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 087
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Orthofix Medical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,81 $
Average target price 46,83 $
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon C. Serbousek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Clinton Rice Chief Financial Officer
Catherine M. Burzik Chairman
Ehab M. Esmail Senior VP-Quality, Regulatory & Clinical Affairs
Roberto Donadello Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.-16.98%514
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.81%190 222
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.90%123 849
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.12%69 276
HOYA CORPORATION-21.71%36 615
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-20.00%36 271