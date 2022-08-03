Orthofix Medical : 2022 Proxy Statement

Your vote is important. Please refer to the proxy card or other voting instructions included with these proxy materials for information on how to vote by proxy or in person.

This booklet includes the notice of Annual Meeting and the proxy statement. The proxy statement describes the business that we will conduct at the meeting.

This notice and the accompanying proxy statement are being furnished to the shareholders of Orthofix Medical Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Orthofix" or the "Company"), in connection with the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") and the related solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of Orthofix (the "Board of Directors" or "Board") from holders of outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.10 per share ("common stock"), of Orthofix for use at the Annual Meeting and at any adjournment thereof. In this notice and the accompanying proxy statement, all references to "we," "our" and "us" refer to the Company, except as otherwise provided.

Time, Date and Place of Annual Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting will be held on June 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time, at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, 4150 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving, Texas 75038.

Purpose of the Annual Meeting

1 Election of Directors. Shareholders will be asked to elect the following nine persons to the Board: Wayne Burris, Catherine M. Burzik, Jason M. Hannon, James F. Hinrichs, Lilly Marks, Michael E. Paolucci, Jon Serbousek, John E. Sicard, and Thomas A. West. The Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote "FOR" each of the foregoing director nominees.

2 Advisory and Non-Binding Resolution to Approve Executive Compensation. Shareholders will be asked to approve an advisory and non-bindingresolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as described in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" and the related compensation tables beginning on page 22 of this proxy statement. The Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote "FOR" the proposal to approve the advisory and non-bindingresolution on executive compensation.