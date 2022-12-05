Orthofix Medical : Name of each exchange on which registered - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, DC 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 5, 2022 Orthofix Medical Inc. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 0-19961 98-1340767 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 3451 Plano Parkway, Lewisville, Texas 75056 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (214)937-2000 Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below): ☒ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, $0.10 par value per share OFIX Nasdaq Global Select Market

Item 8.01 Other Events. As previously disclosed, Orthofix Medical Inc. ("Orthofix") recently received an unsolicited, non-bindingindication of interest from two private equity fund sponsors to acquire all of the outstanding equity of Orthofix for $23.00 per share in cash. The non-bindingindication of interest was subject to, among other things, the completion of due diligence, to the sole satisfaction of the sponsors, the arranging of debt financing to fund the purchase price, the completion of unspecified regulatory approvals, and internal approvals by the investment committees of the sponsors. Following a comprehensive and thorough review and evaluation, the Orthofix board unanimously determined that Orthofix's pending stock-for-stockmerger transaction with SeaSpine Holdings Corporation ("SeaSpine") continued to be in the best interests of Orthofix and its stockholders and reaffirmed to stockholders its recommendation in favor of the SeaSpine merger transaction. The Orthofix board further unanimously determined that it was unable to conclude that the indication of interest is reasonably likely to lead to a superior proposal under the terms of Orthofix's merger agreement with SeaSpine. On December 2, 2022, Orthofix received a follow-up,unsolicited and non-bindingindication of interest letter from the same two private equity fund sponsors to acquire all of the outstanding equity of Orthofix for $24.00 per share in cash. The revised letter reiterated the same contingencies provided in the prior letter, but stated that the sponsors are willing to provide, at the time of execution of a definitive agreement, equity commitments from the sponsors that would backstop the full purchase price. The letter further stated that the sponsors seek to validate the assumptions underlying their proposal through their confirmatory due diligence review, and would consider further enhancing the value of the proposal if warranted by the outcome of that review. On December 3, 2022, the Orthofix board held a meeting to review and evaluate the revised indication of interest, in consultation with legal and financial advisors. Following such review and evaluation, the Orthofix board unanimously determined that the SeaSpine merger transaction continues to be in the best interests of Orthofix and its stockholders. The Orthofix board further unanimously determined that it is unable to conclude that the revised indication of interest is reasonably likely to lead to a superior proposal under the terms of Orthofix's merger agreement with SeaSpine. The Orthofix board reaffirms to stockholders its recommendation in favor of the SeaSpine merger transaction and remains fully committed to completing the transaction with SeaSpine. A special meeting of Orthofix stockholders has been scheduled for January 4, 2023 to vote on a proposal to approve the issuance of Orthofix common stock in the proposed SeaSpine merger transaction. Forward-Looking Statements This report contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide Orthofix's and SeaSpine's respective management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "on track" and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, tax rates, R&D spend, other measures of financial performance, potential future plans, strategies or transactions, credit ratings and net indebtedness, other anticipated benefits of the proposed merger, including estimated synergies and cost savings resulting from the proposed merger, the expected timing of completion of the proposed merger, estimated costs associated with such transaction and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks,

Date: December 5, 2022

