Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Orthofix Medical Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OFIX   US68752M1080

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

(OFIX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-22 pm EST
20.77 USD   -1.00%
04:08pOrthofix Medical to Present at Canaccord Genuity 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference
BU
02/21Orthofix Medical Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for March 6, 2023
BU
02/13ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orthofix Medical to Present at Canaccord Genuity 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference

02/22/2023 | 04:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global spine and orthopedics company, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference in Las Vegas, NV. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Interested parties can access a live or archived webcast of the presentation on the Investors section of the Orthofix website at ir.Orthofix.com.

About the Combined Company:

On January 5, 2023, Orthofix and SeaSpine merged to form a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in approximately 68 countries worldwide. The company plans to announce a new name for the combined entity in the future but will continue to operate under the Orthofix name until then.

The Company is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and has primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spine and biologics product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for orthopedics. The combined company’s global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Wayne, PA, Olive Branch, MS, Maidenhead, UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France and Sao Paulo, Brazil.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
04:08pOrthofix Medical to Present at Canaccord Genuity 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference
BU
02/21Orthofix Medical Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Marc..
BU
02/13ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01/26Orthofix Announces Full Commercial Launch and First Patient Cases of Mariner Deformity ..
CI
01/26Orthofix Announces Full Commercial Launch and First Patient Cases of Mariner Deformity ..
BU
01/09Earnings Flash (OFIX) ORTHOFIX MEDICAL Reports Q4 Revenue $122.2M
MT
01/09Orthofix Medical Inc. Announces Preliminary SeaSpine and Orthofix 2022 Fourth Quarter a..
BU
01/09Orthofix Medical Inc. Reports Unaudited Preliminary Net Sales Results Fourth Quarter an..
CI
01/05Orthofix Medical Inc. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acqu..
AQ
01/05Orthofix Medical Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 461 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 750 M 750 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 087
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Orthofix Medical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,98 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith C. Valentine President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Bostjancic Chief Financial Officer
Jon C. Serbousek Executive Chairman
Ehab M. Esmail Senior VP-Quality, Regulatory & Clinical Affairs
Roberto Donadello Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.5.85%750
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-2.78%180 138
MEDTRONIC PLC9.11%113 734
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.85%67 994
DEXCOM, INC.0.68%44 055
HOYA CORPORATION4.76%35 209