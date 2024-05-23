Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global spine and orthopedics company, today announced the appointment of Max Reinhardt as President of the Global Spine business effective June 10, 2024. Reinhardt will serve on the Executive Leadership Team and be responsible for leading SeaSpine, the Company’s global spine and biologics business.

Reinhardt’s experience spans more than 30 years in MedTech and pharmaceuticals, assuming positions of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson, including serving as Worldwide President, DePuy Synthes Spine, achieving the number two market share position in the competitive spine market. Additionally, Reinhardt served as Vice President, Marketing U.S. Orthopedics, and Global Franchise Leader and Worldwide President of Joint Reconstruction, Sports Medicine and Power Tools. Reinhardt has worked closely with key opinion leaders and launched market-leading biologics and implant solutions in spine surgery, joint replacement, orthopedic trauma and early intervention, supported by a robust technique-based professional education agenda.

“Max brings strong leadership and a proven track record of success to our global spine business,” said Orthofix President and CEO Massimo Calafiore. “He brings a wealth of experience in driving innovation while continually executing focused strategies to drive commercial success. I look forward to the guidance and expertise he will bring to our organization as we continue to accelerate and position Orthofix as one of the leading spine companies in the market.”

Prior to his experience with Johnson & Johnson, Reinhardt had senior leadership positions with Steris and Olympus in Europe. Most recently, Reinhardt served in different leadership roles for Pacira Biosciences, a company focused on providing innovative non-opioid pain management solutions.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the talented spine team at Orthofix as we continue to innovate and introduce differentiated products and procedurally integrated solutions to the market to solve complex spine problems,” said Reinhardt. “I believe the company has a strong foundation and is well positioned for growth in the years ahead. I look forward to working with our dedicated team members to deliver new product solutions and provide exceptional support for our surgeon customers and their patients.”

Reinhardt earned his undergraduate diploma from Sparsholt College, Hampshire, U.K. and a Master of Science degree from the University of Hull, U.K.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in more than 60 countries worldwide.

The Company is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, where it conducts general business, product development, medical education and manufacturing, and has primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spine and biologics product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for orthopedics. The combined Company’s global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Maidenhead, UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France and São Paulo, Brazil.

