Orthofix and MTF Biologics Recognized with 2022 Spine Technology Award for Virtuos Lyograft – a First-of-Its-Kind, Shelf-Stable and Complete Autograft Substitute for Spine and Orthopedic Procedures

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that the Virtuos™ Lyograft has received the 2022 Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week, the most widely read publication in the Orthopedics industry. The Best Technology in Spine award will be presented today at the North American Spine Society (NASS) annual meeting in Chicago and published in upcoming issues of Orthopedics This Week and Orthopedics This Month Spine.

Virtuos Lyograft is a first-of-its-kind, shelf-stable and complete autograft substitute for use with spine and orthopedic procedures (Photo: Business Wire)

The Virtuos Lyograft is a first-of-its-kind, shelf-stable and complete autograft substitute prepared by MTF Biologics through a proprietary process that preserves the biological components necessary for bone healing. Provided in a room-temperature, ready-to-use, moldable form, the Virtuos Lyograft is unique in the fact that it is ready to implant within minutes of being hydrated, streamlining the preparation and overall surgical procedure time.

Additionally, Virtuos offers significant logistical and cost-saving advantages to the hospital with improved shipping, storage and operating room efficiency. The room temperature shipment and storage of Virtuos eliminates the use of large quantities of dry ice, Styrofoam shippers and freezer storage, enabling flexible shipping options and reduced packaging, with the aim of a reduced carbon footprint.

“The Spine Technology Awards are intended to recognize the ‘best of the best’ and in the process reward those who strive to bring new innovations to the market,” said Robin Young, Founder and Publisher of Orthopedics This Week and RRY Publications. “We are pleased to present Orthofix and MTF Biologics with the Best Technology in Spine award for the Virtuos Lyograft.”

“On behalf of our partner MTF Biologics and the team of dedicated employees at Orthofix, we are honored to receive this award,” said Orthofix President of Global Spine Kevin Kenny. “The Virtuos Lyograft is at the forefront of allograft technology, and we are pleased that Orthopedics This Week recognizes the importance of this new solution that provides the handling surgeons desire in a high-quality shelf-stable bone graft.”

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions while partnering with health care professionals to improve patient mobility. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedics products are distributed in more than 60 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.Orthofix.com.

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. They provide unmatched service, resources, and expertise to donors and their loved ones who give the gift of donation, people who depend on tissue and organ transplants, healthcare providers, and clinicians and scientists.

The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), a Division of MTF Biologics, honors donors of non-transplantable organs by providing their gifts to the medical research community to combat and cure diseases. Statline, also a Division of MTF Biologics, provides specialized communications and technology expertise to organ, tissue, and eye procurement organizations, as well as the hospitals and patients that they serve. Its sister organization, Deutsches Institute for Zell-und Gewebeersatz – DIZG (The German Institute for Cell and Tissue Transplantation), expands its reach to patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

