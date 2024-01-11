Effective January 11, 2024, Web3 Ventures Inc. will change its Canadian National Stock Exchange stock ticker symbol to OGG from WEBV.
Orthogonal Global Group Inc.
Equities
WEBV
CA9484452003
Diversified Investment Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.09 CAD
|0.00%
|-5.26%
|-25.00%
|06:00am
|Web3 Ventures Inc. will Change its Ticker to OGG from WEBV
|CI
|06:00am
|Web3 Ventures Inc. will Change its Name to Orthogonal Global Group Inc
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-25.00%
|8 M $
|-1.59%
|11 092 M $
|-2.45%
|7 435 M $
|+11.29%
|6 399 M $
|-2.00%
|5 946 M $
|-5.68%
|3 211 M $
|-3.51%
|1 580 M $
|+1.22%
|1 443 M $
|-3.11%
|1 248 M $
|-0.68%
|1 222 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Orthogonal Global Group Inc. - Canadian Securities Exchange
- News Orthogonal Global Group Inc.
- Web3 Ventures Inc. will Change its Ticker to OGG from WEBV