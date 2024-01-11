Web3 Ventures Inc. is a Canada-based diversified investment company. The Company is focused on identifying, incubating, accelerating, and developing projects and applications for the decentralized Web. diversified investment company. Its investment objectives include investing in high growth companies and technologies; investing in companies that intend to go public; and investing in companies where the Company can provide capital markets expertise. It focuses on technology companies involved in Web 3.0 application and platform development and cryptocurrency.

Sector Diversified Investment Services