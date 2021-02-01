Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OrthoPediatrics Corp.    KIDS

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

(KIDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/01/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KIDS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. OrthoPediatrics is the subject of a report published by Culper Research on December 2, 2020, titled: "OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Even Channel Stuffing Can't Save This Company." The report alleges that the Company has "engaged in a channel stuffing scheme that has systematically and significantly overstated revenues." Culper adds that "the Company has abused its ability to book revenues upon shipment by selling and shipping excess product directly to its distributors, many of whom are exclusive to the Company." Culper further states it is "concerning that many of the Company's 'exclusive distributors' are simply former OrthoPediatrics employees who have formed their own distributorships, often while still employed at the Company." Based on this report, shares of OrthoPediatrics dropped by more than 9% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-investigation-reminder-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-orthopediatrics-corp-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301219390.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
05:36pONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigati..
PR
01/28INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at OrthoPediatrics
MT
01/28INSIDER TRENDS : OrthoPediatrics Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
01/22OrthoPediatrics Corp. Introduces Orthex in Australia
GL
01/19OrthoPediatrics Corp. Introduces Expanded Product Portfolio in Canada
GL
01/18ORTHOPEDIATRICS : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL Continues to Investigate Sec..
BU
01/15ORTHOPEDIATRICS : Expands Agent Network to Germany, Austria, Switzerland
MT
01/15ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
01/15OrthoPediatrics Corp. Expands its Agent Network in Three Strategic European C..
GL
01/14ORTHOPEDIATRICS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securit..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ