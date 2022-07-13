OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Distribution Agreement with 3D-Side

WARSAW, Ind., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with 3D-Side S.A., a Belgium based software developer and manufacturer of patient specific 3D printed cutting guides. This commercial agreement grants OrthoPediatrics exclusive distribution rights of the 3D-CUT-OSTEO osteotomy guide in the United States’ leading pediatric hospitals in addition to certain international markets in the future.



3D-CUT patient specific guides, designed from CT or MRI images, assist surgeons performing corrective and bone tumor resection osteotomies. The single use guide technology enables accurate deformity or tumor corrective procedures.

OrthoPediatrics’ President and CEO David Bailey commented, “the 3D-Side technology complements the OrthoPediatrics’ pediatric limb deformity implant and biologic offering, and increases exposure in the pediatric oncology market, where many of the most challenging orthopedic cases involving tumor resection require a full complement of solutions including implants, biologics, and patient specific devices. We are excited to enter this relationship with 3D-Side to provide our pediatric orthopedic customers access to the 3D-CUT products.”

3D-Side Co-CEO, Laurent Paul stated, "Our partnership with OrthoPediatrics is based on a shared mission and commitment to limit the risks involved in surgery on medically challenged young patients. Because each patient is unique, we imagine dedicated solutions to fit their surgical needs. Thanks to the OrthoPediatrics partnership, we are thrilled to expand these well-established products in Europe to the USA and bring our expertise to pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the United States," said Laurent Paul, 3D-Side's Co-CEO.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 37 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

About 3D-Side, S.A.

3D-Side is a Belgian company having developed first class products in cranioplasty, bone tumor surgery and deformity correction for more than 10 years. Its mission is to offer patient specific medical devices to allow planning of complex surgeries with incomparable quality. Based on this internal know-how, 3D-Side has developed a very specific vision on integrated surgical software and technologies. Through this vision, an innovative platform named Customize developed, connecting surgeons, patients, and medical device companies to optimize and streamline communication, creation and production of patient-specific medical devices. Personalization is in our DNA. We believe a tailor-made solution for each unique patient is key to, together with the surgeons, make surgeries a moment of confidence and persevere against risks. Ensuring that life wins in the end is at the heart of what we do. We are believers of 'together we are stronger’.

