Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OrthoPediatrics Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIDS   US68752L1008

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

(KIDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
43.79 USD   -0.66%
08:05aOrthoPediatrics Corp. Establishes Direct Sales Organization in Germany
AQ
2022OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Host Educational and Networking Events at 18th Annual International Pediatric Orthopaedic Symposium (IPOS)
GL
2022Certain Options of OrthoPediatrics Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-NOV-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OrthoPediatrics Corp. Establishes Direct Sales Organization in Germany

01/06/2023 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the establishment of its direct sales organization in Germany. OrthoPediatrics GmbH, commencing operations on January 1, 2023. OrthoPediatrics’ first direct international organization represents an expanding commitment to support pediatric orthopedics in international markets.

“We are proud to establish OrthoPediatrics GmbH, which demonstrates our commitment to helping children across the globe,” said Mark Karshner, Senior Vice President of International Sales at OrthoPediatrics. “Having a direct organization in Germany will provide better insights on the unique needs of the pediatric community there, along with additional resources to meet the needs of our expanding customer base. With our growing presence we aim to enhance surgeon relationships and provide a deeper level of service that we believe will ultimately lead to better patient outcomes.”

For the past ten years, OrthoPediatrics has maintained a presence in Germany that has been supported by distributors and more recently, by a sales agent. With this new direct organization, OrthoPediatrics will be able to establish a deeper connection to the German pediatric orthopedic community, which represents one of the largest orthopedic markets in Europe. OrthoPediatrics GmbH will continue to support the Vereinigung für Kinderorthopädie (German Association for Pediatric Orthopedics) through workshops and grants focused on the education of pediatric orthopedic surgeons. OrthoPediatrics GmbH will offer the Company’s full range of products focused on trauma, deformity correction, and spinal deformities across Germany.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 46 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinir.com
415-937-5406


All news about ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
08:05aOrthoPediatrics Corp. Establishes Direct Sales Organization in Germany
AQ
2022OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Host Educational and Networking Events at 18th Annual Internat..
GL
2022Certain Options of OrthoPediatrics Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on ..
CI
2022Certain Common Stock of OrthoPediatrics Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
2022OrthoPediatrics to Participate in Upcoming November Conferences
GL
2022OrthoPediatrics to Participate in Upcoming November Conferences
AQ
2022JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on OrthoPediatrics to $60 From $70, Keeps Market Ou..
MT
2022Needham Cuts Price Target on OrthoPediatrics to $50 From $59 Due to Peer Multiple Contr..
MT
2022ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
2022OrthoPediatrics Shares Decline Tuesday After Downbeat Q3 Revenue, Lower Fiscal 2022 Rev..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 124 M - -
Net income 2022 3,43 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 286x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 002 M 1 002 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
OrthoPediatrics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 43,79 $
Average target price 53,83 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Bailey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fred L. Hite Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Mark C. Throdahl Executive Chairman
Peter F. Armstrong Chief Medical Officer
Joel Batts Senior Vice President-Science & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.10.22%1 002
STRYKER CORPORATION3.27%94 539
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.0.96%17 982
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC4.19%12 000
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-3.66%7 011
ENOVIS CORPORATION6.63%3 090