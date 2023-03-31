OrthoPediatrics Corp. Leading Sponsorship at Annual EPOS Meeting

WARSAW, Ind., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS) a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its leading sponsorship at the European Pediatric Orthopaedic Society (“EPOS”) annual meeting in Krakow, Poland. The company hosted an exhibit for OrthoPediatrics, Pega Medical, and MD Orthopaedics as well as a surgeon luncheon.



OrthoPediatrics’ President & CEO, David Bailey, commented, “We are excited to be in Poland with our surgeon customers from all over Europe. This meeting represents another great educational moment for pediatric orthopedic surgeons around the world. This year, we are united together as one company with Pega Medical and MD Orthopaedics, all focused on the shared cause of helping KIDS!”

At the meeting, OrthoPediatrics sponsored a surgeon luncheon, Osteogenesis Imperfecta – case presentations: surgical dilemmas. Presenters Dr. Markek Jozwiak (Poznan, Poland) and Dr. Nicolas Nicolaou (Sheffield, UK) discussed the topic as moderated by Dr. Scott Hoffinger, Medical Director of OrthoPediatrics. Osteogenesis imperfecta (“OI”) is one of the most challenging surgical problems pediatric orthopedics faces. The presentation highlighted case studies and engaged EPOS attendees in discussion of their experiences and best practices. Topics discussed included: what age to begin, how many bones at one time, perioperative bisphosphonate therapy, when to exchange rods, when to go non-expandable, and more.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 47 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

