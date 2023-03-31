Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OrthoPediatrics Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIDS   US68752L1008

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

(KIDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
44.29 USD   +1.28%
04:06pOrthoPediatrics Corp. Leading Sponsorship at Annual EPOS Meeting
GL
03/08Orthopediatrics Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Insider Sell: Orthopediatrics
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OrthoPediatrics Corp. Leading Sponsorship at Annual EPOS Meeting

03/31/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
WARSAW, Ind., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS) a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its leading sponsorship at the European Pediatric Orthopaedic Society (“EPOS”) annual meeting in Krakow, Poland. The company hosted an exhibit for OrthoPediatrics, Pega Medical, and MD Orthopaedics as well as a surgeon luncheon.

OrthoPediatrics’ President & CEO, David Bailey, commented, “We are excited to be in Poland with our surgeon customers from all over Europe. This meeting represents another great educational moment for pediatric orthopedic surgeons around the world. This year, we are united together as one company with Pega Medical and MD Orthopaedics, all focused on the shared cause of helping KIDS!”

At the meeting, OrthoPediatrics sponsored a surgeon luncheon, Osteogenesis Imperfecta – case presentations: surgical dilemmas. Presenters Dr. Markek Jozwiak (Poznan, Poland) and Dr. Nicolas Nicolaou (Sheffield, UK) discussed the topic as moderated by Dr. Scott Hoffinger, Medical Director of OrthoPediatrics. Osteogenesis imperfecta (“OI”) is one of the most challenging surgical problems pediatric orthopedics faces. The presentation highlighted case studies and engaged EPOS attendees in discussion of their experiences and best practices. Topics discussed included: what age to begin, how many bones at one time, perioperative bisphosphonate therapy, when to exchange rods, when to go non-expandable, and more.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 47 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinir.com
415-937-5406


Analyst Recommendations on ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 148 M - -
Net income 2023 -22,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -44,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 006 M 1 006 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
OrthoPediatrics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 43,73 $
Average target price 55,33 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Bailey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fred L. Hite Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Mark C. Throdahl Executive Chairman
Peter F. Armstrong Chief Medical Officer
Joel Batts Senior Vice President-Science & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.7.53%1 006
STRYKER CORPORATION14.81%106 342
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-1.34%17 738
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-0.63%11 913
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-5.51%6 933
ENOVIS CORPORATION-1.18%2 873
