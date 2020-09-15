Log in
Telos Partners LLC : Appoints Jason Inzana, PhD to General Manager in Next Phase of Growth Strategy

09/15/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Telos Partners LLC, a subsidiary of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) specializing in the strategic delivery of regulatory, reimbursement and clinician adoption services to the orthopedic, spine, and wound care industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Inzana, PhD to the position of General Manager. In this capacity, he will lead Telos in achieving critical milestones in its next growth phases to improve and expand upon its current service offerings. Dr. Inzana takes on this role after serving Telos as Director of Science and Innovation.

Dr. Inzana’s appointment is a strategic step in the context of increasing recognition of the Telos brand in the medical devices and biotechnology services industry. His key responsibilities include managing investment in team members and infrastructure, guiding the client service and growth strategies, and equipping Telos to partner with its clients in achieving goals within 3 key areas of healthcare product commercialization: regulatory, reimbursement and clinician adoption.

“Jason joined Telos shortly after we opened our doors and was a key driver in our rapid revenue growth stemming from his insistence on high-quality deliverables to clients,” said Joel Batts, President of Telos, who will now focus on business development. “His ability to move between the big picture and granular details is as sharp on business matters as it is on scientific evidence. Most importantly, Jason’s demonstrated integrity, persuasiveness and loyalty to the Telos team produces wins for our clients. I’m delighted he has accepted the General Manager role as we take on the challenges involved with our next growth phases.”

Dr. Inzana commented, “Leading Telos’ scientific services has been a truly rewarding experience. Partnering with our clients to achieve their goals through scientific evidence will always be a passion of mine, and I’m thrilled to expand this passion by leading Telos across the whole of our services. The talented, energetic, and empathetic Telos team members are the source of our success in services and client partnerships, and I am proud to serve those team members and client partners as we continue growing our brand and industry impact.”

About Telos Partners LLC

Telos Partners LLC, a subsidiary of OrthoPediatrics Corp., specializes in supporting the commercialization of medical devices and biotechnology in 3 key areas: regulatory, reimbursement and clinician adoption. We provide this support by closely partnering with our clients to understand their ultimate goals and demystifying the complexities of these 3 areas. Among Telos’ core services are strategic planning, regulatory assessments and submissions, quality system improvements, contract research organization activities for clinical studies, cost-effectiveness analysis, medical writing, and publishing scientific evidence. For more information, please visit www.telospartnersllc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
