(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd, up 6.3% at 1,360.00 pence, 12-month range 1,020.00p-1,450.00p. Shares in the investment fund rise, after making a good start to 2024. In the year-to-date, the stock is up 15%.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Value & Indexed Property Income Trust PLC, down 2.7% at 179.00p, 12-month range 160.00p-211.00p. The investor in UK commercial property sees its shares edge lower. So far in 2024, the stock is down 8.2%.

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.