Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd - Guernsey-based investment fund - Net asset value per share as at March 31 improves 12% to GBP16.55 from GBP14.75 a year prior. Chair Nigel Cayzer says: "The UK public equity markets, particularly for small companies, have been beset by many challenges. It is therefore interesting to note that the performance of your company over a prolonged period, is excellent." Looking ahead, Harwood Capital Management Gibraltar Ltd, which manages the investment activities of the company, says: "The company, with its fixed capital structure, is well placed to make new investments which, in time, we believe will have proven to be fundamentally undervalued."

Current stock price: 1,330.00 pence per share, up 3.9% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: up 16%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.