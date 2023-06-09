Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Namibia
  4. NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Oryx Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORY   NA0001574913

ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED

(ORY)
  Report
End-of-day quote NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-06-06
11.30 ZAR   -5.60%
02:58aOryx Properties : Finalisation announcement
PU
05/31Oryx Properties : NENS Withdrawel of Cautionary 31 May 2023
PU
04/14Oryx Properties : NENS - Renewal of Cautionary Announcement 14 April 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oryx Properties : Finalisation announcement

06/09/2023 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oryx Properties Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Registration number 2001/673)

Share Code: ORY

ISIN Code: NA0001574913 ("Oryx" or "the Company")

FINALISATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Linked unitholders are referred to the announcement released on NENS on Friday, 26 May 2023 in relation to the Rights Issue Circular by Oryx ("the Circular") in terms of which Oryx linked unitholders will be offered a total of 32,698,877 new Oryx linked units ("new Oryx linked units" or "rights offer linked units"). New Oryx linked units will be issued in a ratio of 1 new Oryx linked unit for every 2.5 Oryx linked units held by them on Friday, 23 June 2023 at a subscription price per rights offer linked unit of 1,161 cents per Rights Issue unit inclusive of Antecedent Interest Distribution of 50 cents.

Linked unitholders are advised that the Rights Issue is unconditional and accordingly the Rights Issue may now be implemented subject to linked unitholder approval at the General Meeting to be held at 9:00am on Thursday, 15 June 2023. The salient dates and times of the Rights Offer are the same as those published in the Circular released on Friday, 26 May 2023. These dates are provided below for ease of reference:

Date

Dates pertaining to the General Meeting

Notice of General Meeting

22 May 2023

Last day to trade in order to be eligible to vote in the General Meeting

02 June 2023

Record Date to be eligible to vote in the General Meeting

09 June 2023

Last day to lodge forms of proxies in respect of the General Meeting by 09:00

13 June 2023

General Meeting of Oryx Unitholders to be held at 09:00

15 June 2023

Dates pertaining to the Rights Issue

Declaration Date

22 May 2023

Circular release date

26 May 2023

Record Date to determine which Unitholders are eligible to receive Circular

26 May 2023

Finalisation Date

08 June 2023

All documentation described in paragraph 16.15 of Section 16 must have been submitted to and

09 June 2023

approved by the NSX

LDT to participate in Rights Issue

15 June 2023

Linked units commence trading ex-entitlement

19 June 2023

Record Date on which Unitholders are eligible to receive Letters of Allocation

23 June 2023

Letters of Allocation available at Transfer Secretaries

30 June 2023

Listing and Trading of Letters of Allocation commences at 9:00

30 June 2023

Rights Issue opens at 9:00

30 June 2023

Last Day to Trade Letters of Allocation on the NSX

07 July 2023

Record Date for Letters of Allocation

14 July 2023

Rights Issue closes at 12:00

14 July 2023

Results of Rights Issue announced on NENS

31 July 2023

Excess applications allocated to Unitholders

31 July 2023

Refund unsuccessful and excess applications

31 July 2023

Issue of Securities

31 July 2023

List new linked units

01 August 2023

DIRECTORS: VJ Mungunda (Chairperson), A Angula (Deputy Chairperson),

Oryx Properties Limited Reg. No.: 2001/673

JJ Comalie, B Jooste (CEO), RMM Gomachas, MH Muller (SA), FK Heunis (CFO)

Maerua Mall Office Tower 2nd Floor Windhoek

Company Secretary: Bonsai Secretarial Compliance Services

PO Box 97723 Windhoek

+264 61 423 201 | www.oryxprop.com

Notes pertaining to the above dates:

  1. Unitholders should note that settlement of transactions takes place 5 (five) Business Days after such transaction. Therefore,
  2. persons who acquire Linked Units after the Last Day to Trade as detailed in the table above will not be able to vote thereat.
  3. A form of proxy duly completed, must be forwarded to and reach the Company Secretary by electronic mail at cosec@oryxprop.com.naor be delivered by hand to the registered office of Oryx at the Second Floor, Maerua Mall Office Tower, c/o Robert Mugabe Avenue and Jan Jonker Road, Windhoek not less than 48 (FORTY-EIGHT) hours before the time
  4. of holding the meeting, being no later than 09:00 on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.
  5. If the General Meeting is adjourned or postponed, forms of proxy submitted for the initial General Meeting will remain valid in
  6. respect of any such adjournment or postponement. All times given in this Circular are local times in Namibia.

PLEASE TAKE CAREFUL NOTE OF THE FOLLOWING REGARDING THE RIGHTS ISSUE:

All Qualifying Unitholders who do not wish to exercise their Rights as awarded in the Letters of Allocation (NSX code: ORYN, ISIN: NA000A3CMFV5), can trade those Letters of Allocation on the NSX. Trading will commence at 09:00 on Friday, 30 June 2023. Letters of Allocation will cease trading at 17:00 on Friday, 07 July 2023.

After trading in Letters of Allocation has closed, the register of all persons holding Rights through Letters of Allocation to participate in the Rights Issue will be finalised.

All persons wishing to exercise their rights in terms of the Letters of Allocation awarded to them as Qualifying Unitholders, or acquired by them thereafter through trading, or renunciation by a Qualifying Unitholder in their favour, must complete the Form of Instruction in accordance with the instructions contained therein and lodge it, together with payment of the aggregate Rights Issue Price payable in respect of the Rights Issue Units for which they intend to subscribe, with Transfer Secretaries at the address set out in the "Corporate Information and Advisors" section of this Circular on page 2, so as to be received by Transfer Secretaries by no later than 12:00 on Friday, 14 July 2023.

For further information unitholders are advised to consult the Circular. As previously advised the Circular is available on the Company's website: https://oryxprop.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Oryx-Properties-Limited-Rights-Issue-Circular-2023.pdf

By order of the Chief Executive Officer 08 June 2023

REGISTERED OFFICE

Maerua Mall Office Tower

P O Box 97723

Tel.

+264 61 423 201

2nd Floor

Maerua Park

Fax.

+264 61 423 211

Corner of Robert Mugabe

Windhoek

and Jan Jonker Avenue

Windhoek

SPONSOR

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX

4th floor 1@Steps, c/o Grove and Chasie Streets Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek

P O Box 186, Windhoek, Namibia Registration No. 95/505

Disclaimer

Oryx Properties Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 06:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED
02:58aOryx Properties : Finalisation announcement
PU
05/31Oryx Properties : NENS Withdrawel of Cautionary 31 May 2023
PU
04/14Oryx Properties : NENS - Renewal of Cautionary Announcement 14 April 2023
PU
03/10Oryx Properties : NENS – 2022 Short Form Interim Announcement – 31 Dec 2022
PU
03/09Oryx Properties : NENS – 2022 Short Form Interim Announcement – 31 Dec 2022
PU
03/03Oryx Properties : NENS - Renewal of Cautionary Announcement March 2023
PU
2022Oryx Properties : Proxy Form 28 Nov 2022
PU
2022ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2022ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED : Integrated report
CO
2022Oryx Properties Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 342 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 10,3%
Capitalization 987 M 52,4 M 51,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oryx Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,29 NAD
Average target price 13,43 NAD
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Managers and Directors
Ben Jooste Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francis Heunis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter M. Kazmaier Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jennifer Juanita Comalie Independent Non-Executive Director
Ally Angula Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED9.71%52
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.03%37 904
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.87%30 622
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-13.59%24 862
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.40%23 584
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.18%20 363
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer