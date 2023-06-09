Oryx Properties : Finalisation announcement

Last Day to Trade Letters of Allocation on the NSX

Record Date on which Unitholders are eligible to receive Letters of Allocation

All documentation described in paragraph 16.15 of Section 16 must have been submitted to and

Last day to lodge forms of proxies in respect of the General Meeting by 09:00

Record Date to be eligible to vote in the General Meeting

Last day to trade in order to be eligible to vote in the General Meeting

Linked unitholders are advised that the Rights Issue is unconditional and accordingly the Rights Issue may now be implemented subject to linked unitholder approval at the General Meeting to be held at 9:00am on Thursday, 15 June 2023. The salient dates and times of the Rights Offer are the same as those published in the Circular released on Friday, 26 May 2023. These dates are provided below for ease of reference:

Linked unitholders are referred to the announcement released on NENS on Friday, 26 May 2023 in relation to the Rights Issue Circular by Oryx ("the Circular") in terms of which Oryx linked unitholders will be offered a total of 32,698,877 new Oryx linked units ("new Oryx linked units" or "rights offer linked units"). New Oryx linked units will be issued in a ratio of 1 new Oryx linked unit for every 2.5 Oryx linked units held by them on Friday, 23 June 2023 at a subscription price per rights offer linked unit of 1,161 cents per Rights Issue unit inclusive of Antecedent Interest Distribution of 50 cents.

Notes pertaining to the above dates:

Unitholders should note that settlement of transactions takes place 5 (five) Business Days after such transaction. Therefore, persons who acquire Linked Units after the Last Day to Trade as detailed in the table above will not be able to vote thereat. A form of proxy duly completed, must be forwarded to and reach the Company Secretary by electronic mail at cosec@oryxprop.com.na or be delivered by hand to the registered office of Oryx at the Second Floor, Maerua Mall Office Tower, c/o Robert Mugabe Avenue and Jan Jonker Road, Windhoek not less than 48 (FORTY-EIGHT) hours before the time of holding the meeting, being no later than 09:00 on Tuesday, 13 June 2023. If the General Meeting is adjourned or postponed, forms of proxy submitted for the initial General Meeting will remain valid in respect of any such adjournment or postponement. All times given in this Circular are local times in Namibia.

PLEASE TAKE CAREFUL NOTE OF THE FOLLOWING REGARDING THE RIGHTS ISSUE:

All Qualifying Unitholders who do not wish to exercise their Rights as awarded in the Letters of Allocation (NSX code: ORYN, ISIN: NA000A3CMFV5), can trade those Letters of Allocation on the NSX. Trading will commence at 09:00 on Friday, 30 June 2023. Letters of Allocation will cease trading at 17:00 on Friday, 07 July 2023.

After trading in Letters of Allocation has closed, the register of all persons holding Rights through Letters of Allocation to participate in the Rights Issue will be finalised.

All persons wishing to exercise their rights in terms of the Letters of Allocation awarded to them as Qualifying Unitholders, or acquired by them thereafter through trading, or renunciation by a Qualifying Unitholder in their favour, must complete the Form of Instruction in accordance with the instructions contained therein and lodge it, together with payment of the aggregate Rights Issue Price payable in respect of the Rights Issue Units for which they intend to subscribe, with Transfer Secretaries at the address set out in the "Corporate Information and Advisors" section of this Circular on page 2, so as to be received by Transfer Secretaries by no later than 12:00 on Friday, 14 July 2023.

For further information unitholders are advised to consult the Circular. As previously advised the Circular is available on the Company's website: https://oryxprop.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Oryx-Properties-Limited-Rights-Issue-Circular-2023.pdf

By order of the Chief Executive Officer 08 June 2023