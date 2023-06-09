Oryx Properties : Finalisation announcement

(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Registration number 2001/673)
Share Code: ORY
ISIN Code: NA0001574913 ("Oryx" or "the Company")
FINALISATION ANNOUNCEMENT
Linked unitholders are referred to the announcement released on NENS on Friday, 26 May 2023 in relation to the Rights Issue Circular by Oryx ("the Circular") in terms of which Oryx linked unitholders will be offered a total of 32,698,877 new Oryx linked units ("new Oryx linked units" or "rights offer linked units"). New Oryx linked units will be issued in a ratio of 1 new Oryx linked unit for every 2.5 Oryx linked units held by them on Friday, 23 June 2023 at a subscription price per rights offer linked unit of 1,161 cents per Rights Issue unit inclusive of Antecedent Interest Distribution of 50 cents.
Linked unitholders are advised that the Rights Issue is unconditional and accordingly the Rights Issue may now be implemented subject to linked unitholder approval at the General Meeting to be held at 9:00am on Thursday, 15 June 2023. The salient dates and times of the Rights Offer are the same as those published in the Circular released on Friday, 26 May 2023. These dates are provided below for ease of reference:
Date
Dates pertaining to the General Meeting
Notice of General Meeting
22 May 2023
Last day to trade in order to be eligible to vote in the General Meeting
02 June 2023
Record Date to be eligible to vote in the General Meeting
09 June 2023
Last day to lodge forms of proxies in respect of the General Meeting by 09:00
13 June 2023
General Meeting of Oryx Unitholders to be held at 09:00
15 June 2023
Dates pertaining to the Rights Issue
Declaration Date
22 May 2023
Circular release date
26 May 2023
Record Date to determine which Unitholders are eligible to receive Circular
26 May 2023
Finalisation Date
08 June 2023
All documentation described in paragraph 16.15 of Section 16 must have been submitted to and
09 June 2023
approved by the NSX
LDT to participate in Rights Issue
15 June 2023
Linked units commence trading ex-entitlement
19 June 2023
Record Date on which Unitholders are eligible to receive Letters of Allocation
23 June 2023
Letters of Allocation available at Transfer Secretaries
30 June 2023
Listing and Trading of Letters of Allocation commences at 9:00
30 June 2023
Rights Issue opens at 9:00
30 June 2023
Last Day to Trade Letters of Allocation on the NSX
07 July 2023
Record Date for Letters of Allocation
14 July 2023
Rights Issue closes at 12:00
14 July 2023
Results of Rights Issue announced on NENS
31 July 2023
Excess applications allocated to Unitholders
31 July 2023
Refund unsuccessful and excess applications
31 July 2023
Issue of Securities
31 July 2023
List new linked units
01 August 2023
DIRECTORS: VJ Mungunda (Chairperson), A Angula (Deputy Chairperson),
Oryx Properties Limited Reg. No.: 2001/673
JJ Comalie, B Jooste (CEO), RMM Gomachas, MH Muller (SA), FK Heunis (CFO)
Maerua Mall Office Tower 2nd Floor Windhoek
Company Secretary: Bonsai Secretarial Compliance Services
PO Box 97723 Windhoek
+264 61 423 201 | www.oryxprop.com
Notes pertaining to the above dates:
Unitholders should note that settlement of transactions takes place 5 (five) Business Days after such transaction. Therefore,
persons who acquire Linked Units after the Last Day to Trade as detailed in the table above will not be able to vote thereat.
A form of proxy duly completed, must be forwarded to and reach the Company Secretary by electronic mail atcosec@oryxprop.com.naor be delivered by hand to the registered office of Oryx at the Second Floor, Maerua Mall Office Tower, c/o Robert Mugabe Avenue and Jan Jonker Road, Windhoek not less than 48 (FORTY-EIGHT) hours before the time
of holding the meeting, being no later than 09:00 on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.
If the General Meeting is adjourned or postponed, forms of proxy submitted for the initial General Meeting will remain valid in
respect of any such adjournment or postponement. All times given in this Circular are local times in Namibia.
PLEASE TAKE CAREFUL NOTE OF THE FOLLOWING REGARDING THE RIGHTS ISSUE:
All Qualifying Unitholders who do not wish to exercise their Rights as awarded in the Letters of Allocation (NSX code: ORYN, ISIN: NA000A3CMFV5), can trade those Letters of Allocation on the NSX. Trading will commence at 09:00 on Friday, 30 June 2023. Letters of Allocation will cease trading at 17:00 on Friday, 07 July 2023.
After trading in Letters of Allocation has closed, the register of all persons holding Rights through Letters of Allocation to participate in the Rights Issue will be finalised.
All persons wishing to exercise their rights in terms of the Letters of Allocation awarded to them as Qualifying Unitholders, or acquired by them thereafter through trading, or renunciation by a Qualifying Unitholder in their favour, must complete the Form of Instruction in accordance with the instructions contained therein and lodge it, together with payment of the aggregate Rights Issue Price payable in respect of the Rights Issue Units for which they intend to subscribe, with Transfer Secretaries at the address set out in the "Corporate Information and Advisors" section of this Circular on page 2, so as to be received by Transfer Secretaries by no later than 12:00 on Friday, 14 July 2023.
Oryx Properties Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 06:57:05 UTC.