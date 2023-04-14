Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Namibia
  4. NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Oryx Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORY   NA0001574913

ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED

(ORY)
  Report
End-of-day quote NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-10
11.50 ZAR   +0.09%
03/10Oryx Properties : NENS – 2022 Short Form Interim Announcement – 31 Dec 2022
PU
03/09Oryx Properties : NENS – 2022 Short Form Interim Announcement – 31 Dec 2022
PU
03/03Oryx Properties : NENS - Renewal of Cautionary Announcement March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oryx Properties : NENS - Renewal of Cautionary Announcement 14 April 2023

04/14/2023 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oryx Properties Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Registration number 2001/673)

Share Code: ORY

ISIN Code: NA0001574913

RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT: ACQUISITION OF DUNES MALL

Further to the cautionary announcements dated 30 June 2022,10 August 2022, 21 September 2022, 02 November 2022, 14 December 2022, 25 January 2023 and 03 March 2023, unitholders are advised that the acquisition of 100% of the shareholding in Dunes Mall (Proprietary) Limited ("Dunes Mall") remains in progress.

Unitholders are reminded that the Namibian Competition Commission granted approval of the acquisition on 02 March 2023 with no conditions on the grounds that the proposed merger is not likely to lessen competition in Namibia, as envisaged by section 47(2) of the Competition Act, 2003.

Oryx will embark on an equity raise for the acquisition, with the remaining balance being funded through debt. Indicative timelines for such equity raise will be shared once the acquisition agreement has been concluded which is in finalisation stage.

The transaction and final purchase price remain subject to an equity raise and conditions to be met as agreed with the sellers.

By order of the Chief Executive Officer

14 April 2023

REGISTERED OFFICE

Maerua Mall Office Tower

P O Box 97723

Tel.

+264 61 423 201

2nd Floor

Maerua Park

Fax.

+264 61 423 211

Corner of Robert Mugabe

Windhoek

and Jan Jonker Avenue

Windhoek

SPONSOR

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX

4th floor 1@Steps,c/o Grove and Chasie Street Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek

P O Box 186, Windhoek, Namibia Registration No. 95/505

DIRECTORS: VJ Mungunda (Chairperson), A Angula (Deputy Chairperson),

Oryx Properties Limited Reg. No.: 2001/673

JJ Comalie, B Jooste (CEO), RMM Gomachas, MH Muller (SA), FK Heunis (CFO)

Maerua Mall Office Tower 2nd Floor Windhoek

PO Box 97723 Windhoek

Company Secretary: Bonsai Secretarial Compliance Services

+264 61 423 201 | www.oryxprop.com

Disclaimer

Oryx Properties Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 10:25:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED
03/10Oryx Properties : NENS – 2022 Short Form Interim Announcement – 31 Dec 2022
PU
03/09Oryx Properties : NENS – 2022 Short Form Interim Announcement – 31 Dec 2022
PU
03/03Oryx Properties : NENS - Renewal of Cautionary Announcement March 2023
PU
2022Oryx Properties : Proxy Form 28 Nov 2022
PU
2022ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2022ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED : Integrated report
CO
2022Oryx Properties Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Oryx Properties : Year-end announcement - 30 June 2022 Open | Download
PU
2022ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED : Annual results
CO
2022Oryx Properties : Dealing in the company's securities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 342 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 10,2%
Capitalization 1 004 M 55,5 M 54,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oryx Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,49 NAD
Average target price 13,43 NAD
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Managers and Directors
Ben Jooste Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francis Heunis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter M. Kazmaier Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jennifer Juanita Comalie Independent Non-Executive Director
Ally Angula Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED11.65%56
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.18%40 680
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.97%35 065
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.61%30 046
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.26%26 436
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.31%22 060
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer