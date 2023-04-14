Oryx Properties : NENS - Renewal of Cautionary Announcement 14 April 2023

Oryx Properties Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia) (Registration number 2001/673)

Share Code: ORY

ISIN Code: NA0001574913

RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT: ACQUISITION OF DUNES MALL

Further to the cautionary announcements dated 30 June 2022,10 August 2022, 21 September 2022, 02 November 2022, 14 December 2022, 25 January 2023 and 03 March 2023, unitholders are advised that the acquisition of 100% of the shareholding in Dunes Mall (Proprietary) Limited ("Dunes Mall") remains in progress.

Unitholders are reminded that the Namibian Competition Commission granted approval of the acquisition on 02 March 2023 with no conditions on the grounds that the proposed merger is not likely to lessen competition in Namibia, as envisaged by section 47(2) of the Competition Act, 2003.

Oryx will embark on an equity raise for the acquisition, with the remaining balance being funded through debt. Indicative timelines for such equity raise will be shared once the acquisition agreement has been concluded which is in finalisation stage.

The transaction and final purchase price remain subject to an equity raise and conditions to be met as agreed with the sellers.

By order of the Chief Executive Officer

14 April 2023

