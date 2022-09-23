Oryx Properties : Proxy Form 28 Nov 2022

Assisted by (Guardian): _____________________________Date: ___________________2022
A member entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint a Proxy to attend, speak, vote, and on a poll, vote in his/her stead, and such Proxy need not also be a member of ORYX.
Registered Office
Maerua Mall Office Tower
P O Box 97723
Tel. +264 61 423201
2nd Floor
Maerua Park
Fax. +264 61 423211
Corner of Robert Mugabe
Windhoek
and Jan Jonker Avenue
Windhoek
INSTRUCTIONS ON SIGNING AND LODGING THE PROXY FORM
The Proxy Form must be deposited at the registered office of Oryx, or emailed to cosec@oryxprop.com.na, not less than 48 (FORTY-EIGHT) hours before the time of holding the meeting.
A deletion of any printed matter and the completion of any blank space(s) need not be signed or initialled. Any alteration must be signed, not initialled.
The Chairman of the meeting shall be entitled to decline to accept the authority of the signatory:
under a power of attorney; or
on behalf of a Company or any other entity
unless the power of attorney or authority is deposited at the registered office of the Company, or emailed to cosec@oryxprop.com.na, not less than 48 (FORTY-EIGHT) hours before the time scheduled for the meeting.
The authority of a person signing a Proxy in a representative capacity must be attached to the Proxy form unless the authority has already been recorded by the Secretaries.
The signatory may insert the name of any person(s) whom the signatory wishes to appoint as his/her Proxy in the blank space(s) provided for that purpose.
When there are joint holders of units and if more than one such joint holder be present or represented, then the person whose name stands first in the register in respect of such units or his/her Proxy, as the case may be, shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
The completion and lodging of this Proxy form will not preclude the signatory from attending the meeting and speaking and voting in person thereat to the exclusion of any Proxy appointed in terms hereof should such signatory wish to do so.
The Chairman of the meeting may reject or accept any Proxy form that is completed and/or submitted other than in accordance with these instructions, provided that he/she is satisfied as to the manner in which a member wishes to vote.
If the unitholding is not indicated on the Proxy form, the Proxy will be deemed to be authorised to vote the total unitholding.
Oryx Properties Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 15:12:09 UTC.