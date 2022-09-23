Advanced search
    ORY   NA0001574913

ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED

(ORY)
End-of-day quote NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-15
10.27 ZAR    0.00%
11:13aORYX PROPERTIES : Proxy Form 28 Nov 2022
PU
09/02Oryx Properties Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/02ORYX PROPERTIES : Year-end announcement - 30 June 2022 Open | Download
PU
Oryx Properties : Proxy Form 28 Nov 2022

09/23/2022 | 11:13am EDT
PROXY FORM

ORYX PROPERTIES LIMITED

I/We ________________________________________________________ (Name/s in block letters)

being the registered holder/s of _____________________________units in ORYX, as at the close of

business on 23 November 2022 hereby appoint ________________________________________of

_______________________________or failing him/her ___________________________________

of ___________________________________ or failing him/her THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

as my/our Proxy to attend, speak and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of ORYX to be held on the

28 November 2022 AT 15:00

and at any adjournment thereof and to vote for or against the resolutions or to abstain from voting in respect of the units registered in my/our name/s, in accordance with the following instructions:

Resolution

In Favour

Against

Abstain

Ordinary Resolution Number 1

To adopt the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022

Ordinary Resolution Number 2

To approve the non-executive directors' fees for the year ended 30 June

2023

Ordinary Resolution Number 3

To approve the non-executive directors' fee structure

Ordinary Resolution Number 4

To approve, by non-binding advisory vote, the Remuneration Policy

Ordinary Resolution Number 5

To approve the placing of unissued linked units under the control of

directors

Ordinary Resolution Number 6

To approve to issue shares in the Company for the purpose of Vendor

Placements

Ordinary Resolution Number 7

To approve the re-appointment of the independent external auditors

Ordinary Resolution Number 8

To approve the directors to be authorised to determine the remuneration of

the auditors

Ordinary Resolution Number 9

9.1 To approve to re-elect Ms RMM Gomachas as non-executive director

9.2 To approve to re-elect Ms A Angula as non-executive director

9.3 To approve to re-elect Ms JJ Comalie as non-executive director

Signed at ______________________on this_________________ day of ________________2022

Full names (in block letters) ________________________________________________________

Signature(s)__________________________________________________________________

Assisted by (Guardian): _____________________________Date: ___________________2022

A member entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint a Proxy to attend, speak, vote, and on a poll, vote in his/her stead, and such Proxy need not also be a member of ORYX.

Registered Office

Maerua Mall Office Tower

P O Box 97723

Tel. +264 61 423201

2nd Floor

Maerua Park

Fax. +264 61 423211

Corner of Robert Mugabe

Windhoek

and Jan Jonker Avenue

Windhoek

INSTRUCTIONS ON SIGNING AND LODGING THE PROXY FORM

  1. The Proxy Form must be deposited at the registered office of Oryx, or emailed to cosec@oryxprop.com.na, not less than 48 (FORTY-EIGHT) hours before the time of holding the meeting.
  2. A deletion of any printed matter and the completion of any blank space(s) need not be signed or initialled. Any alteration must be signed, not initialled.
  3. The Chairman of the meeting shall be entitled to decline to accept the authority of the signatory:
    1. under a power of attorney; or
    2. on behalf of a Company or any other entity

unless the power of attorney or authority is deposited at the registered office of the Company, or emailed to cosec@oryxprop.com.na, not less than 48 (FORTY-EIGHT) hours before the time scheduled for the meeting.

  1. The authority of a person signing a Proxy in a representative capacity must be attached to the Proxy form unless the authority has already been recorded by the Secretaries.
  2. The signatory may insert the name of any person(s) whom the signatory wishes to appoint as his/her Proxy in the blank space(s) provided for that purpose.
  3. When there are joint holders of units and if more than one such joint holder be present or represented, then the person whose name stands first in the register in respect of such units or his/her Proxy, as the case may be, shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  4. The completion and lodging of this Proxy form will not preclude the signatory from attending the meeting and speaking and voting in person thereat to the exclusion of any Proxy appointed in terms hereof should such signatory wish to do so.
  5. The Chairman of the meeting may reject or accept any Proxy form that is completed and/or submitted other than in accordance with these instructions, provided that he/she is satisfied as to the manner in which a member wishes to vote.
  6. If the unitholding is not indicated on the Proxy form, the Proxy will be deemed to be authorised to vote the total unitholding.

Disclaimer

Oryx Properties Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
