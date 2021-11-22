Oryzon Genomics S A : announces new Global Chief Business Officer and expansion of US corporate activities

22 November 2021

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 22nd, 2021 - Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that Dr. Saikat ("Sai") Nandi has been appointed as Global Chief Business Officer (CBO) . The appointment strengthens Oryzon's permanent presence in the US as Oryzon builds out strategic partnerships.

Dr Nandi's extensive scientific, business development and financing background will be key to Oryzon in developing partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, and with strategic and financial investors. He is a 15-year life science industry veteran who has served as an investor, business operator, entrepreneur and researcher. He joins Oryzon from AIG Investments where he was a Portfolio Manager overseeing AIG's Healthcare and Life Science public and private investments, and was previously a Healthcare Investment Advisor at GC Finance. Between AIG and GCF, Dr Nandi managed public and private healthcare investments totalling more than $1 billion. Before that, he served as Business Development Consultant at the New York State Center for Biotechnology, overseeing the financing and corporate collaborations for over 20 portfolio companies.

Dr. Carlos Buesa, President and CEO of Oryzon said: "We warmly welcome Dr. Saikat Nandi to Oryzon. Sai's significant experience in the US capital markets will intensify our contacts with Wall Street. He will lead the strategic parnerships that will define Oryzon's pipeline in the future. His appointment means that both the company's Medical and Business operations are directed from the US, part of Oryzon's continuing strategy to expand its US footprint".

Dr Nandi holds a Ph.D. from Oxford University in Biochemistry where he was a SKP Clarendon Scholar working in the field of DNA repair, synthetic lethality and targeted cancer therapy. He later carried out research as a Visiting Scientist at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory where he was awarded NCI NYSTAR Cancer Biology Fellowship for work in genome duplication, repair and gene editing.

Dr. Nandi said "I am excited to be joining Oryzon at this pivotal time for the company and look forward to working closely with the management team and Board to strategically advance the business and achieve the next phase of Oryzon's growth objectives".