(Alliance News) - OSAI Automation System Spa announced Monday that Fabio Benetti has resigned as CEO of the company.

However, Benetti will remain on the board with responsibility for group sustainability strategies and as an impact manager. In addition, he will remain CEO of subsidiary OSAI Green Tech Srl.

At the moment, the proxies remitted by Benetti have been given to the chairman of the board, Mirella Ferrero.

OSAI Automation System's stock closed Monday up 6.4 percent to EUR1.08 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

