    OSA   IT0005424830

OSAI AUTOMATION SYSTEM S.P.A.

(OSA)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:06:15 2023-03-27 am EDT
3.000 EUR   -7.69%
ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Aton Green Storage up; down GO Internet

03/27/2023 | 08:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Aton Green Storage rises to the top with 9.2% after rallying 15% in the last month and 18% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock, has given up 2.1%.

----------

Destination Italy follows with 8.7 percent. On Wednesday it reported that its consolidated Gross Travel Value as of Dec. 31, 2022-which represents the total value of tourism services sold to customers-was EUR27.6 million, up 268 percent from EUR7.5 million in the same period of 2021.

In the last 30 days it has raised 20% and in the last six months 57% while in the last year it has risen 14%.

----------

LOSERS

----------

GO Internet gives up 10 percent after leaving 41 percent on the parterre and in the last month and 44 percent in the last six months. Over the past year, the stock has posted a minus 72%.

----------

Osai Automation System is down 7.9% after losing 10% over the past 30 days. In the last six months, the stock has given up 16% and in the last year it has lost 12%.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ATON GREEN STORAGE S.P.A. 9.17% 7.38 Delayed Quote.13.80%
DESTINATION ITALIA S.P.A. 8.73% 1.37 Delayed Quote.16.67%
GO INTERNET S.P.A. -10.33% 0.178 Delayed Quote.-41.62%
OSAI AUTOMATION SYSTEM S.P.A. -7.85% 3 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
Sales 2022 42,2 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
Net income 2022 0,70 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
Net Debt 2022 13,5 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 74,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52,4 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 49,1%
Fabio Benetti Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mirella Ferrero President, Head-Finance & Control
Carlo Giuseppe Frigato Chief Financial Officer
Marco Guolo CTO, Manager-Technical & Sales
Stefano Giorza Technical Director & Vice President-Operations
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSAI AUTOMATION SYSTEM S.P.A.-1.66%56
ASML HOLDING N.V.18.84%254 132
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION19.45%67 746
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.28.60%59 708
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.18.21%15 708
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-2.09%11 829
