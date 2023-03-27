ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Aton Green Storage up; down GO Internet

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Aton Green Storage rises to the top with 9.2% after rallying 15% in the last month and 18% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock, has given up 2.1%.

Destination Italy follows with 8.7 percent. On Wednesday it reported that its consolidated Gross Travel Value as of Dec. 31, 2022-which represents the total value of tourism services sold to customers-was EUR27.6 million, up 268 percent from EUR7.5 million in the same period of 2021.

In the last 30 days it has raised 20% and in the last six months 57% while in the last year it has risen 14%.

LOSERS

GO Internet gives up 10 percent after leaving 41 percent on the parterre and in the last month and 44 percent in the last six months. Over the past year, the stock has posted a minus 72%.

Osai Automation System is down 7.9% after losing 10% over the past 30 days. In the last six months, the stock has given up 16% and in the last year it has lost 12%.

