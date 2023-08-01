(Alliance News) - OSAI Automation System Spa announced Tuesday that it has appointed Marco Carniato as the company's new chief commercial officer.

His arrival at the company follows the recent addition of Marco Gadaleta, new chief financial officer, and the appointment of Marco Guolo to the board of directors with specific responsibility for business development.

A graduate in Industrial Mechanical Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Turin, Carniato has consolidated experience in custom industrial automation, with increasing responsibilities in directing sales structures at leading international operators. He has held the position of global sales manager at Gefit Spa and, for the past two years, has served as key account manager at Arol Spa, contributing to the coordination and implementation of the sales network.

Carniato succeeds in the role of sales manager to Graziano Settime, who is taking a leave of absence from OSAI Automation System after years.

OSAI Automation System's stock trades 2.1 percent in the red at EUR2.79 per share.

