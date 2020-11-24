MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Italian Stock Exchange > OSAI Automation System S.p.A. OSA IT0005424830 OSAI AUTOMATION SYSTEM S.P.A. (OSA) Add to my list Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 11/24 05:12:36 am 2.33 EUR -1.27% 05:09a OSAI AUTOMATION SYSTEM S P A : A.S. S.p.A. Company Presentation PU Summary Quotes Charts News Company Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news OSAI Automation System S p A : A.S. S.p.A. Company Presentation 11/24/2020 | 05:09am EST Send by mail :

IMPORTANT YOU MUST READ THE FOLLOWING BEFORE CONTINUING THIS PRESENTATION (THE "PRESENTATION") HAS BEEN PREPARED BY OSAI A.S. S.P.A. (THE "COMPANY") FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY, AND CONTAINS ONLY SUMMARY INFORMATION. FURTHERMORE, IT HAS BEEN DRAFTED WITHOUT CLAIMING TO BE EXHAUSTIVE. THE INFORMATION SET OUT IN THE PRESENTATION (THE "INFORMATION") HAS BEEN SUPPLIED AND ELABORATED BY THE COMPANY. THIS PRESENTATION MAY CONTAIN FINANCIAL AND/OR BUSINESS INFORMATION AND/OR OPERATING DATA AND/OR MARKET INFORMATION REGARDING BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF THE COMPANY AND OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES (TOGETHER WITH THE COMPANY, THE "GROUP"). CERTAIN FINANCIAL INFORMATION SET OUT HEREIN MAY NOT HAVE BEEN AUDITED, REVIEWED, DISCUSSED OR VERIFIED BY ANY INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTING FIRM. THEREFORE, THE RECIPIENT UNDERTAKES VIS-À-VIS THE COMPANY

FOR CONDUCTING ITS OWN ASSESSMENT OF THE INFORMATION SET OUT IN THE P RESENTATION . N EITHER THE C OMPANY , NOR ANY OF THEIR ADVISORS OR REPRESENTATIVES SHALL BE OBLIGED TO FURNISH , TO PROVIDE OR TO UPDATE ANY INFORMATION OR TO NOTIFY OR TO CORRECT ANY INACCURACIES IN ANY INFORMATION . N EITHER THE C OMPANY , NOR ANY OF THEIR ADVISORS OR REPRESENTATIVES SHALL HAVE ANY LIABILITY TO THE RECIPIENT OR TO ANY OF ITS REPRESENTATIVES AS A RESULT OF THE USE OF OR RELIANCE UPON THE I NFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS P RESENTATION .

ACCEPTED FOR THE ACCURACY OR SUFFICIENCY THEREOF OR FOR ERRORS , OMISSIONS OR MISSTATEMENTS , NEGLIGENT OR OTHERWISE , RELATING THERETO . I N PARTICULAR , BUT WITHOUT LIMITATION , NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY , EXPRESS OR IMPLIED , IS OR WILL BE GIVEN AS TO THE ACHIEVEMENT OR REASONABLENESS OF , AND NO RELIANCE MAY BE PLACED FOR ANY PURPOSE ON THE ACCURACY OR

NO LIABILITY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL LOSS OR DAMAGE SUFFERED BY ANY PERSON AS A RESULT OF RELYING ON ALL OR ANY PART OF THIS DOCUMENT IS ACCEPTED. THE COMPANY, THE GROUP OR ANY SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, ADVISERS, AGENTS, EMPLOYEES OR AFFILIATES OR ANY OTHER PERSON DISCLAIM ALL AND ANY RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY WHATSOEVER, WHETHER ARISING IN TORT, CONTRACT OR OTHERWISE, FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS OR INACCURACIES IN SUCH INFORMATION OR OPINIONS OR FOR ANY LOSS, COST OR DAMAGE SUFFERED OR INCURRED HOWSOEVER ARISING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, FROM ANY USE OF THIS PRESENTATION OR ITS CONTENTS OR OTHERWISE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PRESENTATION AND THE INFORMATION THEREIN. PERSONS READING THIS PRESENTATION SHALL MAKE ALL TRADING AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY IN RELIANCE ON THEIR OWN ASSESSMENT AND/OR DECISIONS.

CONTRACT OR OTHERWISE , FOR ANY ERRORS , OMISSIONS OR INACCURACIES IN SUCH INFORMATION OR OPINIONS OR FOR ANY LOSS , COST OR DAMAGE SUFFERED OR INCURRED HOWSOEVER ARISING , DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY , FROM ANY USE OF THIS P RESENTATION OR ITS CONTENTS OR OTHERWISE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS P RESENTATION AND THE I NFORMATION THEREIN . P ERSONS READING THIS P RESENTATION SHALL MAKE ALL TRADING AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY IN RELIANCE ON THEIR OWN ASSESSMENT AND / OR DECISIONS .

BE ( AND SHOULD NOT BE USED AS ) THE SOLE BASIS OF ANY CREDIT ANALYSIS OR OTHER EVALUATION , AND IT SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED AS , A RECOMMENDATION BY ANY PERSON FOR YOU TO PARTICIPATE IN ANY POTENTIAL TRANSACTION .

Founder, Company

Representative and Chair of the Board of Directors

Founder, Company Representative and Chair of the Board of Directors 2001 - 2020: Director at Banca Generali

1980-2005: Previous

experience in

Unicredit Banca, Banca Fideuram

Previous experience in Unicredit Banca, Banca Fideuram 40+ years of experience in the Banking sector MARCO GUOLO CTO 2011 - date: CTO (Chief

Technology Officer) -

Technical & Sales Manager Semiconductor & Laser Technologies Division

Technology Officer) - Technical & Sales Manager Semiconductor & Laser Technologies Division 2001 - 2011: Osai A.S. Laser Division Manager

1999 - 2000: Osai A.S. - Software Analyst

1992-1998: RTM - design

and production of laser machines

RTM - design and production of laser machines 28+ years of experience SIMONE FERRARO SALES MANAGER 2018 - date: Osai A.S.

Technical & Sales

Manager Electronic, Automation & Robotics Solutions

Technical & Sales Manager Electronic, Automation & Robotics Solutions 2016 - 2017: Osai A.S.

Key Account Manager and Sales Support

Key Account Manager and Sales Support 2008 - 2015: Osai A.S. Key Account Manager

2002 - 2008: Osai A.S.

Manager of laser applications FABIO BENETTI CEO 2016 - date: Osai A.S. HR Director, General ManagerVice President Operations

2008 - 2015: RSGS, RSPP, General Services

Manager with ICT mandate

Manager with ICT mandate 2007: Osai A.S. - Business Organisation Manager

Master's Degree in Engineering Management - Univ. of Torino CARLO FRIGATO CFO Oct2020: Osai A.S.'s temporary CFO

2018: Giglio Group S.p.A. - CFO

2014 - 2018: Docomo Digital Ltd - CFO & Board Member

2000 - 2014 Buongiorno S.p.A. - CFO

1999 - 2000: E&Y -1996

- 1999: EDS S.p.A. - Account Manager

-1996 - 1999: EDS S.p.A. - Account Manager 1989 - 1996: Accenture S.p.A. - Senior Manager

Master's Degree in Electronic Engineering Strictly private and confidential 5 Current Group and Shareholding Structure Mirella Ferrero Free Float 63,10% 36,90% Osai Automation System S.p.A. Osai A.S. G.m.b.H. Osai A.S. Dalian Co. Osai A.S. USA Co. (Monaco - Germany) Ltd (Zhuhai - China) (Dallas - USA) 100% 100% 100% B.o.D. Mirella Ferrero Virgilio Giorza Fabio Benetti Sergio Duca Paola Marini Chair Exe. Dir. Exe. Dir. Ind. Dir. Ind. Dir. Strictly private and confidential 6 A Success Story 2015 Oct 2015 Start of the 1994 ADIR project Upon the Introduction of for the untimely death 2018 laser recovery of of the founder, Dec 2016 First burn-in 1991 technology and precious his sister Mirella system 2019 The company Osai founded subsequent Nov 2009 metals - takes over the delivered company, lists its first Formation of by Carlo collaboration Establishment circular relying on the Minibond on several Ferrero, in the with a world of the German economy, in Osai enters the commitment the Borsa partnerships industrial leader in the subsidiary in collaboration Borsa Italiana and motivation Italiana in the Far automation field of laser Munich Elite with the of management ExtraMot PRO East and in sector sources programme Fraunhofer the Americas Institute 1992 2001 2011 2015 2017 2019 2020 Acquisition of Creation of the Delivery of the Establishment Functional OPEN Continuity the first order Neo platform first machine for of the reorganisation INNOVATIVE and for a copier and realisation the American with the PMI 2019 development roller assembly of standard semiconductor branch in creation of the award, of activity machine machine sector and Dallas to divisions conferred by maintained, projects for the establishment of provide Grant Thornton despite the electronics the Chinese technical Osai lists its in collaboration pandemic sector branch in Dalian assistance for second and with CNEL shock the North third minibond Listing on American on the ExtraMot market PRO AIM Italia Strictly private and confidential 7 Business Overview: Introduction What Founded in 1991 from the idea of its founder, Carlo Ferrero, Osai is a leading international operator for the design and construction of machines and systems for automatic assembly and testing . It has a diversified portfolio of technologies, such as: Micro assembly/assembly Test and assembly of semiconductors Automation/Handling of components and systems o Laser cutting, welding, marking and trimming

o Automatic vertical loading systems

Osai's main clients are globally leading operators in a variety of sectors, including semiconductor producers, integrated electronic systems, automotive components and medical equipment. Strictly private and confidential 8 Business Overview: Introduction Where A global presence, with the ability to respond quickly to clients. More than 40 distributors all over the world in key markets, with more than 50 local employees Strictly private and confidential The production plant is located in the municipality of Parella (close

to Turin) and covers an area of more than 6.500 mq , over three buildings.

to Turin) and covers an area of more than , over three buildings. The company has 181 employees , highly qualified in the following sectors:

o R&D Project management o Sales engineering

o Supply chain 3 fully owned commercial branches in strategic markets 9 Business Overview: Introduction How Osai is a solution provider of product lines for component clients operating principally in high- technology sectors.

solution provider The co-development activity between Osai (Systems Integrator) and the client allows the design and

manufacture of advanced components which deliver consistent competitive advantages in terms of performance, such as cost, reliability and manufacturing flexibility.

co-development manufacture of advanced components which deliver consistent competitive advantages in terms of performance, such as cost, reliability and manufacturing flexibility. In their reference sectors, Osai clients are primary operators positioned in Tier 1, and core partners of O.E.M. operators in the following sectors: Automotive Telecommunications o Energy

o Home Appliances o Medical Strictly private and confidential 10 Business Overview: Introduction Turnover Consistent double digit revenue growth (CAGR 2007-2019: +14.8%).

EBITDA margin constantly between 11% and 16% over the last 12 years.

In 2019, the Semiconductors (46%) and Automation (28%) divisions achieved 74% of company turnover, of a total 35.2 €m.

There was an increase of 120% compared to 2018 for the Semiconductor business: from 7.4 €m in 2018 to 16.2 €m in 2019.

Constant revenue growth, also driven by foreign markets, has allowed the group to keep growing even in the most difficult moments and during the recent global shock. Ebitda Margin -2019 +14,8% CAGR 2007 Revenues Revenues * Consolidated figures Revenues FY2019 by Target Industries Revenues FY2019 by Division Revenues FY2019 by Region Service Med, Lux, Service 4%5 Others 44% Advanced Laser 4% Electronic 4% Automation Mobility manufacturers 31% 28% 6% Traditional Automotive Semiconductor Electronic Semiconductor 15% 46% 18% producers 39% Strictly private and confidential 11 People: Osai's most important asset Other The Group has invested heavily in human resources in the last decade. Professionally Qualified Technicians 10.9 *** * Consolidated Data Strictly private and confidential Engineers Total FTE at 30-06-2020: # 181 12 Divisions Automation (28% of rev.) Automatic assembly lines and systems for small and medium-sized components with high strategic value, made as per specific customer needs through the development of ad hoc solutions. Semiconductors (46% of rev.) The semiconductor business is Osai's main business line, following its entry into the sector in 2011. The systems are used in semiconductor testing, assembly and automation processes, and are destined for global markets, notably the USA, China and South East Asia. Applied Lasers (4% of rev.) With more than 500 solutions sold all over the world for industrial applications such as laser cutting, welding, and marking for plastic and metal components, these systems provide solutions in various markets, such as fashion, jewellery, and, with particular focus, medical. Electronics (18% of rev.) A wide catalogue of solutions that allow operations on electronic boards through laser marking processes, laser or mechanical depanelling and micro-assemby systems for electronic components. After sales (4% of rev.) Service has been a new line of business for Osai since 2019. Its main activities are technical assistance and consultancy for maintenance, upgrade and repowering, and the supply of spare parts. Strictly private and confidential FY 2019 13 Products Divisions Automation Electronics Semiconductors Applied Lasers Standard Workstations Rotary tables PCB Laser marking Assembly Test handlers Burn-in test General Laser Systems and Automation Purpose welding customised for MEMS Laser sensors products marking Tests handlers for power modules Complete Power assembly lines Laser Router Laser device depaneling depaneling cutting packaging Target Manufacturers of high-tech Manufacturers of electronic boards Manufacturers of mechanical micro-machining with a need components, principally for the and integrated circuits (standalone) Semiconductor companies Clients for high levels of precision, mobility sector or integrated (proprietary solutions) also for small components Principal Jewellery Advanced Medical Green Advanced Advanced Green and market Green Energy Home Medical fashion sectors mobility mobility mobility Appliance mobility mobility TLC Medical IoT TLC Strictly private and confidential 14 Key Investment Highlights ATTRACTIVE, GROWING MARKETS Automation Electronics market Semiconductor Industrial Laser market market market 2019 REVENUES BY GROUP DIVISION 152 23 481 4 €Bn1 €Bn2 €Bn3 €Bn4 10.10 €m 6.42 €m 16.15 €m 1.25 €m PRODUCT TYPE PERCEIVED TRENDS Complete personalised Standard and flexible lines machines • Modular lines developed • Super efficient and • Development of tests flexible machines and machining of • Low mix, high volume electrical components machines Test Handlers and certified Machines with specific automated systems laser technology • Tests on power modules • Important • Burn-in automotion developments in the • Increased MEMS on medical sector electronic devices MEDIUM-LONG TERM ANNUAL GROWTH RATE 9% 6% 5% 8% 1Estimate 2020. Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2025, Markets and Markets 15 2Estimate 2019. Allied Market Research - Power Electronics Market Outlook 2027 3Estimate 2018. PWC Research: Opportunities for the global semiconductor market report 4Estimate 2020. Laser processing Market global Forecast 2025, Markets and Markets Case Studies Semiconductors & Applied Laser Case Studies POWER PACKAGE ASSEMBLY LINE Assembly line for package Line consisting of 5 machines 2000UPH productivity Value of 1.1 ½m Project started in 2017 Sold: 3 lines in China, and 2 in Morocco (ST) Expected: 2 lines in 2021 and 2 lines in 2022 PACE MAKER LASER WELDING Integrated Custom system 100 Pacemakers produced per day Value of 800 €k Project started in 2014 Sold: 3 machines in Italy and 2 in China Expected: 1 machine in 2022 and 1 in 2024 Strictly private and confidential 16 Case Studies Automation and Laser Applied Case Studiesy Isole di montaggio manuale freno elettrico ELECTRONIC BRAKE MANUAL ASSEMBLY STATIONS Semi-automatic system for assembly and testing of electronic brakes Made up of 5 workstations that perform multiple assembly and verification processes The workstations delivered are for the production of 2 different types of brake, but were designed to guarantee maximum flexibility Solutions with a high level of human/robot interaction Integrated into a project made up of 15 coordinated production and traceability systems via an Industry 4.0 supervision structure made by Osai A.S.. Order completion took 8 months of work Order value of around 1 €m This systems works in the prototype phase of one of the most important world players in the motorbike and car brakes production Delivery: ITALY PACE MAKER LASER WELDING Integrated Custom system 100 Pacemakers produced per day Value of 800 ½k Project started in 2014 Sold: 3 machines in Italy and 2 in China Expected: 1 machine in 2022 and 1 in 2024 Strictly private and confidential 17 Financials Overview Strictly private and confidential 18 P&L 2017-2019A Revenues (€m) Ebitda (€m) YoY +6.9% +15.3% Ebitda 11.7% 16.3% 15.0% Growth margin -2019 .0% +11 CAGR 2017 = + - 2017 +6% 35.26 +48% 28.60 30.57 5.29 4.97 3.35 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 Ebit (€m) Net Income (€m) Ebit 6.6% 10.4% 9.2% Net Inc. 2.9% 5.6% 5.4% margin margin -2019 = +31% 50% CAGR 2017 -2019 = + 2017 +2% +11% +69% +104% 3.25 1.89 3.19 1.71 1.88 0.84 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 Strictly private and confidential 19 BS 2017-2019A ROI NFP/ Equity NFP/ Ebitda Capital Structure (€m) CAPEX & R&D costs (€m) 9.6% 15.6% 13.4% % of 2,95 2.99 * Rev. 8.6% 7.3% 7.2% 3.56x 2.55x 2.54x 2.45 2.53 2.22 20.47 24.30 1,55 0.84 0.93 19.63 1.22 15.32 14.70 17.43 1.61 1.60 1.61 1.60 1.00 1.00 4.31 5.77 6.87 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 Total Capex R&D costs expensed in the year Shareholders' Equity NFP of which development costs R&D costs in fixed assets * In FY 2019 CAPEX included a «sale & lease back» transaction approximately equal to 1.1 €m NFP (€m) NWC (€m) NWC(1) % 39% 42% 44% 4.57x 2.96x 3.30x of Rev. 17.43 7,55 9,29 11,33 15.32 14.70 6.24 16,45 14,65 15,82 3.74 5.46 (4.80) (4.73) (6.77) 10.01 8.49 9.24 (4.75) (4.81) (5.15) 2017 2018 2019 0.12 0.22 1.36 Inventories Accounts receivable Accounts payable Downpayments from clients 2.90 2.50 3.50 DSI(2) 174 186 155 (1.45) (1.98) (2.90) 2017 2018 2019 DSO(3) 96 111 116 Bond Other financial debts Short term debts DPO(4) 104 109 77 Medium/long term debts Cash & Cash equivalent (1) Include other assets and liabilities and down payments. (2) Calculated on Total Sales. (3) Calculated on Revenues. (4) Calculated on COGS and other operating costs. Strictly private and confidential 20 1H 2020 Revenues (€m) Ebitda 5% 9% margin 11% - 21% 14.16 29% 46% 11.12 Electronic Semiconductor 1H19 1H20 Automat ion Laser Service Ebit (€m) Ebit 3.7% 5.0% Net Inc. margin margin +5% 0.56 0.53 1H19 1H20 Ebitda (€m) 10.2% 13.7% +6% 1.52 1.44 1H19 1H20 Net Income (€m) 0.7% 1.9% +106% 0.21 0.10 1H19 1H20 Strictly private and confidential 21 Orders & Backlog Orders 22.0 22.8 +30% -29% 10.0 9.9 +31% 7.7 7.0 5.8 4.4 1Q19 1Q20 2Q19 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20 9M19 9M20 3Q 1Q 2Q 9M2020 Key Remarks The decline connected to Covid19 in Q2 2020 is evident

In the 9M 2020 orders were in line with the previous year, highlighting the full recovery of the business in the 3Q2020

Backlog represents the sum of orders definitively acquired by the company (including some amounts

relating to work in progress on specific orders) but not yet invoiced under "sales revenues" 1H2020 Value of Production (vs 1H2019) Backlog at Sept, 30 2020 20.13 19.61 30/09/2019 30/06/2019 30/09/2020 14.16 15.09 17.64 30/06/2020 11.12 6.98 2.71 0.99 0.92 (2.37) 0.37 0.35 Revenues Delta Finished Delta WIP Increase in fixed Other revenues Value of Production Backlog products assets Strictly private and confidential 22 Strategies & Use Of Proceeds Strictly private and confidential 23 Future strategies 2021-2023 From a "sales driven" to a "business driven" company New JVs exclusive JVs for production in the Far East, India, Central and North America to target efficiency ACTIONS External New Commercial Plan growth acquisition of support of commercial activity niche operators and technical (primary in assistance, also via Laser and After local acquisitions of Sales division) qualified personnel A new horizon RE4M project circular economy New Human Capital Clients and orders (+45 FTE) chosen and accepted Organic Growth based on expected margins and payment to catch the terms undisputed opportunities for Retention & Motivation semiconductor and automation Increase in incentivisation plans for business lines profitability key people. and cash conversion Acquire new clients Scalability GOALS Cost reduction and time to market improvement Global market Customer proximity leadership in and Global selected Partnership niches Strictly private and confidential Use of proceeds Investment plan 2021-2023 of about 16 €m in 4 directions: circular economy (RE4M), human capital, research & development, external growth. These investments, which are part of company strategy regardless of the IPO, could also be financed via the capital raise. 9€m Short-Medium term Projects RE4M 5€m PROJECT 4€m 7€m Medium term Projects 5€m M&A 2€m R&D FOR SEMICONDUCTORS AND DEVELOPMENT OF AUTOMATION PRODUCTIVE JVs IN DIVISIONS END MARKET Strictly private and confidential !% A new Circular Economy project RE4M - Electronics waste recycling 3. PRE- 2. PCB CLEANING 5. HEATING INSPECTION 1. PCB FROM 4. PRE-HEATING AND PRE- PROCESS BULK TREATMENT TREATMENT SELECTION 6. SELECTION AND ROBOTIC SORTING OF COMPONENTS Expected capex: 5 €m Potential target clients: 342 centers just in Europe Strictly private and confidential 26 Annex Strictly private and confidential 27 Financials Profit & Loss P&L (€m) Multipl 2017 2018 2019 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 Revenues 28,60 30,57 35,26 14,16 11,12 Other revenues 0,70 0,53 0,74 0,37 0,35 Delta WIP 4,58 (2,92) 2,21 6,98 2,71 Capitalisation of internal work 1,61 1,00 1,60 0,99 0,92 Value of Production (core) 35,48 29,18 39,81 22,50 15,10 Delta finished products 0,72 0,63 (1,25) (2,37) (0,01) Value of Production 36,21 29,81 38,56 20,13 15,09 COGS (13,33) (8,24) (12,29) (7,64) (4,20) Delta raw materials (0,24) 0,49 0,21 (0,04) 0,19 Gross Margin 22,64 22,06 26,48 12,45 11,07 Personnel costs (8,81) (8,77) (10,60) (5,38) (5,59) Other operating costs (10,48) (8,32) (10,59) (5,63) (3,96) EBITDA 3,35 4,97 5,29 1,44 1,52 D&A (1,47) (1,78) (2,04) (0,92) (0,96) EBIT 1,88 3,19 3,25 0,53 0,56 Net financial costs (0,71) (0,79) (0,77) (0,34) (0,37) EBT 1,17 2,41 2,48 0,19 0,18 Tax (0,33) (0,70) (0,58) (0,09) 0,03 Net Income 0,84 1,71 1,89 0,10 0,21 Balance Sheet BS (€m) 2017 2018 2019 30/06/2020 Trade Receivables 7,55 9,29 11,33 7,87 Inventories 16,45 14,65 15,82 18,71 Trade Payables (6,77) (4,80) (4,73) (4,34) Down payments from clients (4,75) (4,71) (5,15) (4,19) Other receivables 0,89 1,00 1,50 1,48 Other payables (2,11) (2,66) (3,15) (3,47) Net Working Capital 11,26 12,77 15,62 16,05 Goodwill 0,70 0,45 0,32 0,30 Intangible assets 2,78 2,89 2,89 3,12 Tangible assets 6,62 6,55 7,65 7,51 Financial fixed assets 0,09 0,19 0,19 0,19 Provisions and others (0,01) (0,54) (0,18) (0,30) Provisions for severance and (1,81) (1,83) (2,20) (2,37) Net Capital Invested 19,63 20,47 24,30 24,51 Net Financial Position 15,32 14,70 17,43 17,42 BOND 2,90 2,50 3,50 2,00 Other financial liabilities 0,12 0,22 1,36 1,12 Short term debts 10,01 8,49 9,24 8,90 Medium/long term debts 3,74 5,46 6,24 7,81 Cash & Cash equivalents (1,45) (1,98) (2,90) (2,41) Equity 4,31 5,77 6,87 7,08 Share capital 1,00 1,00 1,00 1,00 Reserves 0,19 0,15 0,17 0,17 Retained profit from previuo 2,27 2,91 3,81 5,71 Profit (Loss) for the period 0,84 1,71 1,89 0,21 Strictly private and confidential !8 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

