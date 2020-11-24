OSAI Automation System S p A : A.S. S.p.A. Company Presentation
11/24/2020 | 05:09am EST
Company Presentation
Strictly private and confidential
today's speaker and opening remarks
Company overview
Strictly private and confidential
4
Management
MIRELLA FERRERO
EXECUTIVE CHAIR
1992 - date: Co-
Founder, Company
Representative and Chair of the Board of Directors
2001 - 2020: Director at Banca Generali
1980-2005:Previous
experience in
Unicredit Banca, Banca Fideuram
Founded in 1991 from the idea of its founder, Carlo Ferrero, Osai is a leading international operator for thedesign and construction of machines and systems for automatic assembly and testing. It has a diversified portfolio of technologies, such as:
Micro assembly/assembly
Test and assembly of semiconductors
Automation/Handling of components and systemso Laser cutting, welding, marking and trimming o Automatic vertical loading systems
Osai's main clients are globally leading operators in a variety of sectors, including semiconductor producers, integrated electronic systems, automotive components and medical equipment.
Strictly private and confidential
8
Business Overview: Introduction
Where
A global presence, with the ability to respond quickly to clients.
More than 40 distributors all
over the world in key
markets, with more than 50
local employees
Strictly private and confidential
The production plant is located in the municipality of Parella (close
to Turin) and covers an area of more than 6.500 mq, over three buildings.
The company has181 employees, highly qualified in the following sectors: o R&D
Project managemento Sales engineering o Supply chain
3 fully owned
commercial branches in strategic markets
9
Business Overview: Introduction
How
Osai is a solution provider of product lines for component clients operating principally in high- technology sectors.
The co-developmentactivity between Osai (Systems Integrator) and the client allows the design and
manufacture of advanced components which deliver consistent competitive advantages in terms of performance, such as cost, reliability and manufacturing flexibility.
In their reference sectors, Osai clients are primary operators positioned in Tier 1, and core partners of O.E.M. operators in the following sectors:
Automotive
Telecommunicationso Energy o Home Appliances o Medical
EBITDA margin constantly between 11% and 16% over the last 12 years.
In 2019, the Semiconductors (46%) and Automation (28%) divisions achieved 74% of company turnover, of a total 35.2 €m.
There was an increase of 120% compared to 2018 for the Semiconductor business: from 7.4 €m in 2018 to 16.2 €m in 2019.
Constant revenue growth, also driven by foreign markets, has allowed the group to keep growing even in the most difficult moments and during the recent global shock.
Ebitda Margin
-2019
+14,8%
CAGR
2007
Revenues
Revenues
* Consolidated figures
Revenues FY2019 by Target Industries
Revenues FY2019 by Division
Revenues FY2019 by Region
Service
Med, Lux,
Service
4%5
Others
44%
Advanced
Laser
4%
Electronic
4%
Automation
Mobility
manufacturers
31%
28%
6%
Traditional
Automotive
Semiconductor
Electronic
Semiconductor
15%
46%
18%
producers
39%
Strictly private and confidential
11
People: Osai's most important asset
Other
The Group has invested heavily in human resources in the last decade.
Professionally Qualified
Technicians
10.9
***
* Consolidated Data
Strictly private and confidential
Engineers
Total FTE at 30-06-2020: # 181
12
Divisions
Automation (28% of rev.)
Automatic assembly lines and systems for small
and medium-sized components with high strategic value, made as per specific customer
needs through the development of ad hoc solutions.
Semiconductors (46% of rev.)
The semiconductor business is Osai's main business
line, following its entry into the sector in 2011. The systems are used in semiconductor testing,
assembly and automation processes, and are destined for global markets, notably the USA, China and South East Asia.
Applied Lasers (4% of rev.)
With more than 500 solutions sold all over
the world for industrial applications such as laser cutting, welding, and
marking for plastic and metal components, these systems provide solutions in various markets, such as
fashion, jewellery, and, with particular focus, medical.
Electronics (18% of rev.)
A wide catalogue of solutions that allow operations on
electronic boards through laser marking processes, laser or mechanical depanelling and micro-assemby systems for electronic components.
After sales (4% of rev.)
Service has been a new line of business for Osai
since 2019. Its main activities are technical
assistance and consultancy for maintenance,
upgrade and repowering, and the supply of
spare parts.
Strictly private and confidential
FY 2019
13
Products
Divisions
Automation
Electronics
Semiconductors
Applied Lasers
Standard
Workstations Rotary tables
PCB Laser marking
Assembly
Test handlers
Burn-in test
General
Laser
Systems
and
Automation
Purpose
welding
customised
for MEMS
Laser
sensors
products
marking
Tests handlers for
power modules
Complete
Power
assembly lines
Laser
Router
Laser
device
depaneling
depaneling
cutting
packaging
Target
Manufacturers of high-tech
Manufacturers of electronic boards
Manufacturers of mechanical
micro-machining with a need
components, principally for the
and integrated circuits (standalone)
Semiconductor companies
Clients
for high levels of precision,
mobility sector
or integrated (proprietary solutions)
also for small components
Principal
Jewellery
Advanced Medical
Green
Advanced
Advanced
Green
and
market
Green Energy Home
Medical
fashion
sectors
mobility
mobility
mobility
Appliance
mobility
mobility
TLC
Medical
IoT
TLC
Strictly private and confidential
14
Key Investment Highlights
ATTRACTIVE, GROWING MARKETS
Automation
Electronics market
Semiconductor
Industrial Laser
market
market
market
2019 REVENUES
BY GROUP
DIVISION
152
23
481
4
€Bn1
€Bn2
€Bn3
€Bn4
10.10 €m
6.42 €m
16.15 €m
1.25 €m
PRODUCT TYPE
PERCEIVED
TRENDS
Complete personalised
Standard and flexible
lines
machines
•
Modular lines developed
• Super efficient and
•
Development of tests
flexible machines
and machining of
• Low mix, high volume
electrical components
machines
Test Handlers and certified
Machines with specific
automated systems
laser technology
• Tests on power modules
• Important
•
Burn-in automotion
developments in the
•
Increased MEMS on
medical sector
electronic devices
MEDIUM-LONG TERM ANNUAL GROWTH RATE
9%
6%
5%
8%
1Estimate 2020. Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2025, Markets and Markets
15
2Estimate 2019. Allied Market Research - Power Electronics Market Outlook 2027
3Estimate 2018. PWC Research: Opportunities for the global semiconductor market report
4Estimate
2020. Laser processing Market global Forecast 2025, Markets and Markets
Case Studies
Semiconductors & Applied Laser
Case Studies
POWER PACKAGE ASSEMBLY LINE
Assembly line for package
Line consisting of 5 machines
2000UPH productivity
Value of 1.1 ½m
Project started in 2017
Sold: 3 lines in China, and 2 in Morocco (ST) Expected: 2 lines in 2021 and 2 lines in 2022
PACE MAKER LASER WELDING
Integrated Custom system
100 Pacemakers produced per day
Value of 800 €k
Project started in 2014
Sold: 3 machines in Italy and 2 in China Expected: 1 machine in 2022 and 1 in 2024
Strictly private and confidential
16
Case Studies
Automation and Laser Applied
Case Studiesy
Isole di
montaggio
manuale freno
elettrico
ELECTRONIC BRAKE MANUAL ASSEMBLY STATIONS
Semi-automatic system for assembly and testing of electronic brakes
Made up of 5 workstations that perform multiple assembly and verification processes
The workstations delivered are for the production of 2 different types of brake, but were designed to guarantee maximum flexibility
Solutions with a high level of human/robot interaction
Integrated into a project made up of 15 coordinated production and traceability systems via an Industry 4.0 supervision structure made by Osai A.S..
Order completion took 8 months of work
Order value of around 1 €m
This systems works in the prototype phase of one of the most important world players in the motorbike and car brakes production
Delivery: ITALY
PACE MAKER LASER WELDING
Integrated Custom system
100 Pacemakers produced per day
Value of 800 ½k
Project started in 2014
Sold: 3 machines in Italy and 2 in China
Expected: 1 machine in 2022 and 1 in 2024
Strictly private and confidential
17
Financials Overview
Strictly private and confidential
18
P&L 2017-2019A
Revenues (€m)
Ebitda (€m)
YoY
+6.9%
+15.3%
Ebitda
11.7%
16.3%
15.0%
Growth
margin
-2019
.0%
+11
CAGR
2017
= +
-
2017
+6%
35.26
+48%
28.60
30.57
5.29
4.97
3.35
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
Ebit (€m)
Net Income (€m)
Ebit
6.6%
10.4%
9.2%
Net Inc.
2.9%
5.6%
5.4%
margin
margin
-2019
=
+31%
50%
CAGR
2017
-2019
=
+
2017
+2%
+11%
+69%
+104%
3.25
1.89
3.19
1.71
1.88
0.84
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
Strictly private and confidential
19
BS 2017-2019A
ROI
NFP/ Equity
NFP/ Ebitda
Capital Structure (€m)
CAPEX & R&D costs (€m)
9.6%
15.6%
13.4%
% of
2,95
2.99 *
Rev. 8.6%
7.3%
7.2%
3.56x
2.55x
2.54x
2.45
2.53
2.22
20.47
24.30
1,55
0.84
0.93
19.63
1.22
15.32
14.70
17.43
1.61
1.60
1.61
1.60
1.00
1.00
4.31
5.77
6.87
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
Total Capex
R&D costs expensed in the year
Shareholders' Equity
NFP
of which development costs
R&D costs in fixed assets
* In FY 2019 CAPEX included a «sale & lease back» transaction approximately equal to 1.1 €m
NFP (€m)
NWC (€m)
NWC(1) %
39%
42%
44%
4.57x
2.96x
3.30x
of Rev.
17.43
7,55
9,29
11,33
15.32
14.70
6.24
16,45
14,65
15,82
3.74
5.46
(4.80)
(4.73)
(6.77)
10.01
8.49
9.24
(4.75)
(4.81)
(5.15)
2017
2018
2019
0.12
0.22
1.36
Inventories
Accounts receivable
Accounts payable
Downpayments from clients
2.90
2.50
3.50
DSI(2)
174
186
155
(1.45)
(1.98)
(2.90)
2017
2018
2019
DSO(3)
96
111
116
Bond
Other financial debts
Short term debts
DPO(4)
104
109
77
Medium/long term debts
Cash & Cash equivalent
(1) Include other assets and liabilities and down payments. (2) Calculated on Total Sales. (3) Calculated on Revenues. (4) Calculated on COGS and other operating costs.
Strictly private and confidential
20
1H 2020
Revenues (€m)
Ebitda
5%
9%
margin
11%
-
21%
14.16
29%
46%
11.12
Electronic
Semiconductor
1H19
1H20
Automat ion
Laser
Service
Ebit (€m)
Ebit
3.7%
5.0%
Net Inc.
margin
margin
+5%
0.56
0.53
1H19
1H20
Ebitda (€m)
10.2%
13.7%
+6%
1.52
1.44
1H19
1H20
Net Income (€m)
0.7%
1.9%
+106%
0.21
0.10
1H19
1H20
Strictly private and confidential
21
Orders & Backlog
Orders
22.0
22.8
+30%
-29%
10.0
9.9
+31%
7.7
7.0
5.8
4.4
1Q19
1Q20
2Q19
2Q20
3Q19
3Q20
9M19
9M20
3Q
1Q
2Q
9M2020
Key Remarks
The decline connected to Covid19 in Q2 2020 is evident
In the 9M 2020 orders were in line with the previous year, highlighting the full recovery of the business in the 3Q2020
Backlog represents the sum of orders definitively acquired by the company (including some amounts
relating to work in progress on specific orders) but not yet invoiced under "sales revenues"
1H2020 Value of Production (vs 1H2019)
Backlog at Sept, 30 2020
20.13
19.61
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
30/09/2020
14.16
15.09
17.64
30/06/2020
11.12
6.98
2.71
0.99
0.92
(2.37)
0.37
0.35
Revenues
Delta Finished
Delta WIP
Increase in fixed
Other revenues Value of Production
Backlog
products
assets
Strictly private and confidential
22
Strategies & Use Of Proceeds
Strictly private and confidential
23
Future strategies 2021-2023
From a "sales driven" to a "business driven" company
New JVs
exclusive JVs for production in the Far East, India, Central and North
America to target
efficiency
ACTIONS
External
New Commercial
Plan
growth
acquisition of
support of
commercial activity
niche operators
and technical
(primary in
assistance, also via
Laser and After
local acquisitions of
Sales division)
qualified personnel
A new horizon
RE4M project
circular economy
New Human
Capital
Clients and orders
(+45 FTE)
chosen and accepted
Organic Growth
based on expected
margins and payment
to catch the
terms
undisputed
opportunities for
Retention & Motivation
semiconductor
and automation
Increase in
incentivisation plans for
business lines
profitability
key people.
and cash
conversion
Acquire new
clients
Scalability
GOALS
Cost reduction
and time to
market
improvement
Global market
Customer proximity
leadership in
and Global
selected
Partnership
niches
Strictly private and confidential
Use of proceeds
Investment plan 2021-2023 of about 16 €m in 4 directions: circular economy (RE4M), human capital, research & development, external growth. These investments, which are part of company strategy regardless of the IPO, could also be financed via the capital raise.
9€m
Short-Medium term
Projects
RE4M 5€m
PROJECT
4€m
7€m
Medium term
Projects
5€m M&A
2€m
R&D FOR
SEMICONDUCTORS AND
DEVELOPMENT OF
AUTOMATION
PRODUCTIVE JVs IN
DIVISIONS
END MARKET
Strictly private and confidential
!%
A new Circular Economy project
RE4M - Electronics waste recycling
3. PRE-
2. PCB CLEANING
5. HEATING
INSPECTION
1. PCB FROM
4. PRE-HEATING
AND PRE-
PROCESS
BULK
TREATMENT
TREATMENT
SELECTION
6. SELECTION AND
ROBOTIC SORTING OF
COMPONENTS
Expected capex: 5 €m Potential target clients: 342 centers just in Europe
Strictly private and confidential
26
Annex
Strictly private and confidential
27
Financials
Profit & Loss
P&L (€m)
Multipl
2017
2018
2019
30/06/2019 30/06/2020
Revenues
28,60
30,57
35,26
14,16
11,12
Other revenues
0,70
0,53
0,74
0,37
0,35
Delta WIP
4,58
(2,92)
2,21
6,98
2,71
Capitalisation of internal work
1,61
1,00
1,60
0,99
0,92
Value of Production (core)
35,48
29,18
39,81
22,50
15,10
Delta finished products
0,72
0,63
(1,25)
(2,37)
(0,01)
Value of Production
36,21
29,81
38,56
20,13
15,09
COGS
(13,33)
(8,24)
(12,29)
(7,64)
(4,20)
Delta raw materials
(0,24)
0,49
0,21
(0,04)
0,19
Gross Margin
22,64
22,06
26,48
12,45
11,07
Personnel costs
(8,81)
(8,77)
(10,60)
(5,38)
(5,59)
Other operating costs
(10,48)
(8,32)
(10,59)
(5,63)
(3,96)
EBITDA
3,35
4,97
5,29
1,44
1,52
D&A
(1,47)
(1,78)
(2,04)
(0,92)
(0,96)
EBIT
1,88
3,19
3,25
0,53
0,56
Net financial costs
(0,71)
(0,79)
(0,77)
(0,34)
(0,37)
EBT
1,17
2,41
2,48
0,19
0,18
Tax
(0,33)
(0,70)
(0,58)
(0,09)
0,03
Net Income
0,84
1,71
1,89
0,10
0,21
Balance Sheet
BS (€m)
2017
2018
2019
30/06/2020
Trade Receivables
7,55
9,29
11,33
7,87
Inventories
16,45
14,65
15,82
18,71
Trade Payables
(6,77)
(4,80)
(4,73)
(4,34)
Down payments from clients
(4,75)
(4,71)
(5,15)
(4,19)
Other receivables
0,89
1,00
1,50
1,48
Other payables
(2,11)
(2,66)
(3,15)
(3,47)
Net Working Capital
11,26
12,77
15,62
16,05
Goodwill
0,70
0,45
0,32
0,30
Intangible assets
2,78
2,89
2,89
3,12
Tangible assets
6,62
6,55
7,65
7,51
Financial fixed assets
0,09
0,19
0,19
0,19
Provisions and others
(0,01)
(0,54)
(0,18)
(0,30)
Provisions for severance and
(1,81)
(1,83)
(2,20)
(2,37)
Net Capital Invested
19,63
20,47
24,30
24,51
Net Financial Position
15,32
14,70
17,43
17,42
BOND
2,90
2,50
3,50
2,00
Other financial liabilities
0,12
0,22
1,36
1,12
Short term debts
10,01
8,49
9,24
8,90
Medium/long term debts
3,74
5,46
6,24
7,81
Cash & Cash equivalents
(1,45)
(1,98)
(2,90)
(2,41)
Equity
4,31
5,77
6,87
7,08
Share capital
1,00
1,00
1,00
1,00
Reserves
0,19
0,15
0,17
0,17
Retained profit from previuo
2,27
2,91
3,81
5,71
Profit (Loss) for the period
0,84
1,71
1,89
0,21
Strictly private and confidential
!8
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
