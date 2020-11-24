OSAI Automation System S p A : A.S. S.p.A. Company Presentation

Log in
today's speaker and opening remarks

Company overview

Strictly private and confidential

4

Management

MIRELLA FERRERO

EXECUTIVE CHAIR

  • 1992 - date: Co-
    Founder, Company
    Representative and Chair of the Board of Directors
  • 2001 - 2020: Director at Banca Generali
  • 1980-2005:Previous
    experience in
    Unicredit Banca, Banca Fideuram
  • 40+ years of experience in the Banking sector

MARCO GUOLO

CTO

  • 2011 - date: CTO (Chief
    Technology Officer) -
    Technical & Sales Manager Semiconductor & Laser Technologies Division
  • 2001 - 2011: Osai A.S. Laser Division Manager
  • 1999 - 2000: Osai A.S. - Software Analyst
  • 1992-1998:RTM - design
    and production of laser machines
  • 28+ years of experience

SIMONE FERRARO

SALES MANAGER

  • 2018 - date: Osai A.S.
    Technical & Sales
    Manager Electronic, Automation & Robotics Solutions
  • 2016 - 2017: Osai A.S.
    Key Account Manager and Sales Support
  • 2008 - 2015: Osai A.S. Key Account Manager
  • 2002 - 2008: Osai A.S.
    Manager of laser applications

FABIO BENETTI

CEO

  • 2016 - date: Osai A.S. HR Director, General ManagerVice President Operations
  • 2008 - 2015: RSGS, RSPP, General Services
    Manager with ICT mandate
  • 2007: Osai A.S. - Business Organisation Manager
  • Master's Degree in Engineering Management - Univ. of Torino

CARLO FRIGATO

CFO

  • Oct2020: Osai A.S.'s temporary CFO
  • 2018: Giglio Group S.p.A. - CFO
  • 2014 - 2018: Docomo Digital Ltd - CFO & Board Member
  • 2000 - 2014 Buongiorno S.p.A. - CFO
  • 1999 - 2000: E&Y -1996
    - 1999: EDS S.p.A. - Account Manager
  • 1989 - 1996: Accenture S.p.A. - Senior Manager
  • Master's Degree in Electronic Engineering

Strictly private and confidential

5

Current Group and Shareholding Structure

Mirella Ferrero

Free Float

63,10%

36,90%

Osai Automation

System S.p.A.

Osai A.S. G.m.b.H.

Osai A.S. Dalian Co.

Osai A.S. USA Co.

(Monaco - Germany)

Ltd (Zhuhai - China)

(Dallas - USA)

100%

100%

100%

B.o.D. Mirella Ferrero

Virgilio Giorza

Fabio Benetti

Sergio Duca

Paola Marini

Chair

Exe. Dir.

Exe. Dir.

Ind. Dir.

Ind. Dir.

Strictly private and confidential

6

A Success Story

2015

Oct 2015

Start of the

1994

ADIR project

Upon the

Introduction of

for the

untimely death

2018

laser

recovery of

of the founder,

Dec 2016

First burn-in

1991

technology and

precious

his sister Mirella

system

2019

The company

Osai founded

subsequent

Nov 2009

metals -

takes over the

delivered

company,

lists its first

Formation of

by Carlo

collaboration

Establishment

circular

relying on the

Minibond on

several

Ferrero, in the

with a world

of the German

economy, in

Osai enters the

commitment

the Borsa

partnerships

industrial

leader in the

subsidiary in

collaboration

Borsa Italiana

and motivation

Italiana

in the Far

automation

field of laser

Munich

Elite

with the

of management

ExtraMot PRO

East and in

sector

sources

programme

Fraunhofer

the Americas

Institute

1992

2001

2011

2015

2017

2019

2020

Acquisition of

Creation of the

Delivery of the

Establishment

Functional

OPEN

Continuity

the first order

Neo platform

first machine for

of the

reorganisation

INNOVATIVE

and

for a copier

and realisation

the

American

with the

PMI 2019

development

roller assembly

of standard

semiconductor

branch in

creation of the

award,

of activity

machine

machine

sector and

Dallas to

divisions

conferred by

maintained,

projects for the

establishment of

provide

Grant Thornton

despite the

electronics

the Chinese

technical

Osai lists its

in collaboration

pandemic

sector

branch in Dalian

assistance for

second and

with CNEL

shock

the North

third minibond

Listing on

American

on the ExtraMot

market

PRO

AIM Italia

Strictly private and confidential

7

Business Overview: Introduction

What

  • Founded in 1991 from the idea of its founder, Carlo Ferrero, Osai is a leading international operator for the design and construction of machines and systems for automatic assembly and testing. It has a diversified portfolio of technologies, such as:
  1. Micro assembly/assembly
  1. Test and assembly of semiconductors
    1. Automation/Handling of components and systems o Laser cutting, welding, marking and trimming
      o Automatic vertical loading systems
  • Osai's main clients are globally leading operators in a variety of sectors, including semiconductor producers, integrated electronic systems, automotive components and medical equipment.

Strictly private and confidential

8

Business Overview: Introduction

Where

A global presence, with the ability to respond quickly to clients.

More than 40 distributors all

over the world in key

markets, with more than 50

local employees

Strictly private and confidential

  • The production plant is located in the municipality of Parella (close
    to Turin) and covers an area of more than 6.500 mq, over three buildings.
  • The company has 181 employees, highly qualified in the following sectors:
    o R&D
  1. Project management o Sales engineering
    o Supply chain

3 fully owned

commercial branches in strategic markets

9

Business Overview: Introduction

How

  • Osai is a solution provider of product lines for component clients operating principally in high- technology sectors.
  • The co-developmentactivity between Osai (Systems Integrator) and the client allows the design and
    manufacture of advanced components which deliver consistent competitive advantages in terms of performance, such as cost, reliability and manufacturing flexibility.
  • In their reference sectors, Osai clients are primary operators positioned in Tier 1, and core partners of O.E.M. operators in the following sectors:
  1. Automotive
  1. Telecommunications o Energy
    o Home Appliances o Medical

Strictly private and confidential

10

Business Overview: Introduction

Turnover

  • Consistent double digit revenue growth (CAGR 2007-2019:+14.8%).
  • EBITDA margin constantly between 11% and 16% over the last 12 years.
  • In 2019, the Semiconductors (46%) and Automation (28%) divisions achieved 74% of company turnover, of a total 35.2 €m.
  • There was an increase of 120% compared to 2018 for the Semiconductor business: from 7.4 €m in 2018 to 16.2 €m in 2019.
  • Constant revenue growth, also driven by foreign markets, has allowed the group to keep growing even in the most difficult moments and during the recent global shock.

Ebitda Margin

-2019

+14,8%

CAGR

2007

Revenues

Revenues

* Consolidated figures

Revenues FY2019 by Target Industries

Revenues FY2019 by Division

Revenues FY2019 by Region

Service

Med, Lux,

Service

4%5

Others

44%

Advanced

Laser

4%

Electronic

4%

Automation

Mobility

manufacturers

31%

28%

6%

Traditional

Automotive

Semiconductor

Electronic

Semiconductor

15%

46%

18%

producers

39%

Strictly private and confidential

11

People: Osai's most important asset

Other

The Group has invested heavily in human resources in the last decade.

Professionally Qualified

Technicians

10.9

***

* Consolidated Data

Strictly private and confidential

Engineers

Total FTE at 30-06-2020: # 181

12

Divisions

Automation (28% of rev.)

Automatic assembly lines and systems for small

and medium-sized components with high strategic value, made as per specific customer

needs through the development of ad hoc solutions.

Semiconductors (46% of rev.)

The semiconductor business is Osai's main business

line, following its entry into the sector in 2011. The systems are used in semiconductor testing,

assembly and automation processes, and are destined for global markets, notably the USA, China and South East Asia.

Applied Lasers (4% of rev.)

With more than 500 solutions sold all over

the world for industrial applications such as laser cutting, welding, and

marking for plastic and metal components, these systems provide solutions in various markets, such as

fashion, jewellery, and, with particular focus, medical.

Electronics (18% of rev.)

A wide catalogue of solutions that allow operations on

electronic boards through laser marking processes, laser or mechanical depanelling and micro-assemby systems for electronic components.

After sales (4% of rev.)

Service has been a new line of business for Osai

since 2019. Its main activities are technical

assistance and consultancy for maintenance,

upgrade and repowering, and the supply of

spare parts.

Strictly private and confidential

FY 2019

13

Products

Divisions

Automation

Electronics

Semiconductors

Applied Lasers

Standard

Workstations Rotary tables

PCB Laser marking

Assembly

Test handlers

Burn-in test

General

Laser

Systems

and

Automation

Purpose

welding

customised

for MEMS

Laser

sensors

products

marking

Tests handlers for

power modules

Complete

Power

assembly lines

Laser

Router

Laser

device

depaneling

depaneling

cutting

packaging

Target

Manufacturers of high-tech

Manufacturers of electronic boards

Manufacturers of mechanical

micro-machining with a need

components, principally for the

and integrated circuits (standalone)

Semiconductor companies

Clients

for high levels of precision,

mobility sector

or integrated (proprietary solutions)

also for small components

Principal

Jewellery

Advanced Medical

Green

Advanced

Advanced

Green

and

market

Green Energy Home

Medical

fashion

sectors

mobility

mobility

mobility

Appliance

mobility

mobility

TLC

Medical

IoT

TLC

Strictly private and confidential

14

Key Investment Highlights

ATTRACTIVE, GROWING MARKETS

Automation

Electronics market

Semiconductor

Industrial Laser

market

market

market

2019 REVENUES

BY GROUP

DIVISION

152

23

481

4

€Bn1

€Bn2

€Bn3

€Bn4

10.10 €m

6.42 €m

16.15 €m

1.25 €m

PRODUCT TYPE

PERCEIVED

TRENDS

Complete personalised

Standard and flexible

lines

machines

Modular lines developed

Super efficient and

Development of tests

flexible machines

and machining of

Low mix, high volume

electrical components

machines

Test Handlers and certified

Machines with specific

automated systems

laser technology

Tests on power modules

Important

Burn-in automotion

developments in the

Increased MEMS on

medical sector

electronic devices

MEDIUM-LONG TERM ANNUAL GROWTH RATE

9%

6%

5%

8%

1Estimate 2020. Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2025, Markets and Markets

15

2Estimate 2019. Allied Market Research - Power Electronics Market Outlook 2027

3Estimate 2018. PWC Research: Opportunities for the global semiconductor market report

4Estimate

2020. Laser processing Market global Forecast 2025, Markets and Markets

Case Studies

Semiconductors & Applied Laser

Case Studies

POWER PACKAGE ASSEMBLY LINE

Assembly line for package

Line consisting of 5 machines

2000UPH productivity

Value of 1.1 ½m

Project started in 2017

Sold: 3 lines in China, and 2 in Morocco (ST) Expected: 2 lines in 2021 and 2 lines in 2022

PACE MAKER LASER WELDING

Integrated Custom system

100 Pacemakers produced per day

Value of 800 €k

Project started in 2014

Sold: 3 machines in Italy and 2 in China Expected: 1 machine in 2022 and 1 in 2024

Strictly private and confidential

16

Case Studies

Automation and Laser Applied

Case Studiesy

Isole di

montaggio

manuale freno

elettrico

ELECTRONIC BRAKE MANUAL ASSEMBLY STATIONS

Semi-automatic system for assembly and testing of electronic brakes

Made up of 5 workstations that perform multiple assembly and verification processes

The workstations delivered are for the production of 2 different types of brake, but were designed to guarantee maximum flexibility

Solutions with a high level of human/robot interaction

Integrated into a project made up of 15 coordinated production and traceability systems via an Industry 4.0 supervision structure made by Osai A.S..

Order completion took 8 months of work

Order value of around 1 €m

This systems works in the prototype phase of one of the most important world players in the motorbike and car brakes production

Delivery: ITALY

PACE MAKER LASER WELDING

Integrated Custom system

100 Pacemakers produced per day

Value of 800 ½k

Project started in 2014

Sold: 3 machines in Italy and 2 in China

Expected: 1 machine in 2022 and 1 in 2024

Strictly private and confidential

17

Financials Overview

Strictly private and confidential

18

P&L 2017-2019A

Revenues (€m)

Ebitda (€m)

YoY

+6.9%

+15.3%

Ebitda

11.7%

16.3%

15.0%

Growth

margin

-2019

.0%

+11

CAGR

2017

= +

-

2017

+6%

35.26

+48%

28.60

30.57

5.29

4.97

3.35

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

Ebit (€m)

Net Income (€m)

Ebit

6.6%

10.4%

9.2%

Net Inc.

2.9%

5.6%

5.4%

margin

margin

-2019

=

+31%

50%

CAGR

2017

-2019

=

+

2017

+2%

+11%

+69%

+104%

3.25

1.89

3.19

1.71

1.88

0.84

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

Strictly private and confidential

19

BS 2017-2019A

ROI

NFP/ Equity

NFP/ Ebitda

Capital Structure (€m)

CAPEX & R&D costs (€m)

9.6%

15.6%

13.4%

% of

2,95

2.99 *

Rev. 8.6%

7.3%

7.2%

3.56x

2.55x

2.54x

2.45

2.53

2.22

20.47

24.30

1,55

0.84

0.93

19.63

1.22

15.32

14.70

17.43

1.61

1.60

1.61

1.60

1.00

1.00

4.31

5.77

6.87

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

Total Capex

R&D costs expensed in the year

Shareholders' Equity

NFP

of which development costs

R&D costs in fixed assets

* In FY 2019 CAPEX included a «sale & lease back» transaction approximately equal to 1.1 €m

NFP (€m)

NWC (€m)

NWC(1) %

39%

42%

44%

4.57x

2.96x

3.30x

of Rev.

17.43

7,55

9,29

11,33

15.32

14.70

6.24

16,45

14,65

15,82

3.74

5.46

(4.80)

(4.73)

(6.77)

10.01

8.49

9.24

(4.75)

(4.81)

(5.15)

2017

2018

2019

0.12

0.22

1.36

Inventories

Accounts receivable

Accounts payable

Downpayments from clients

2.90

2.50

3.50

DSI(2)

174

186

155

(1.45)

(1.98)

(2.90)

2017

2018

2019

DSO(3)

96

111

116

Bond

Other financial debts

Short term debts

DPO(4)

104

109

77

Medium/long term debts

Cash & Cash equivalent

(1) Include other assets and liabilities and down payments. (2) Calculated on Total Sales. (3) Calculated on Revenues. (4) Calculated on COGS and other operating costs.

Strictly private and confidential

20

1H 2020

Revenues (€m)

Ebitda

5%

9%

margin

11%

-

21%

14.16

29%

46%

11.12

Electronic

Semiconductor

1H19

1H20

Automat ion

Laser

Service

Ebit (€m)

Ebit

3.7%

5.0%

Net Inc.

margin

margin

+5%

0.56

0.53

1H19

1H20

Ebitda (€m)

10.2%

13.7%

+6%

1.52

1.44

1H19

1H20

Net Income (€m)

0.7%

1.9%

+106%

0.21

0.10

1H19

1H20

Strictly private and confidential

21

Orders & Backlog

Orders

22.0

22.8

+30%

-29%

10.0

9.9

+31%

7.7

7.0

5.8

4.4

1Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2Q20

3Q19

3Q20

9M19

9M20

3Q

1Q

2Q

9M2020

Key Remarks

  • The decline connected to Covid19 in Q2 2020 is evident
  • In the 9M 2020 orders were in line with the previous year, highlighting the full recovery of the business in the 3Q2020
  • Backlog represents the sum of orders definitively acquired by the company (including some amounts
    relating to work in progress on specific orders) but not yet invoiced under "sales revenues"

1H2020 Value of Production (vs 1H2019)

Backlog at Sept, 30 2020

20.13

19.61

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

30/09/2020

14.16

15.09

17.64

30/06/2020

11.12

6.98

2.71

0.99

0.92

(2.37)

0.37

0.35

Revenues

Delta Finished

Delta WIP

Increase in fixed

Other revenues Value of Production

Backlog

products

assets

Strictly private and confidential

22

Strategies & Use Of Proceeds

Strictly private and confidential

23

Future strategies 2021-2023

From a "sales driven" to a "business driven" company

New JVs

exclusive JVs for production in the Far East, India, Central and North

America to target

efficiency

ACTIONS

External

New Commercial

Plan

growth

acquisition of

support of

commercial activity

niche operators

and technical

(primary in

assistance, also via

Laser and After

local acquisitions of

Sales division)

qualified personnel

A new horizon

RE4M project

circular economy

New Human

Capital

Clients and orders

(+45 FTE)

chosen and accepted

Organic Growth

based on expected

margins and payment

to catch the

terms

undisputed

opportunities for

Retention & Motivation

semiconductor

and automation

Increase in

incentivisation plans for

business lines

profitability

key people.

and cash

conversion

Acquire new

clients

Scalability

GOALS

Cost reduction

and time to

market

improvement

Global market

Customer proximity

leadership in

and Global

selected

Partnership

niches

Strictly private and confidential

Use of proceeds

Investment plan 2021-2023 of about 16 €m in 4 directions: circular economy (RE4M), human capital, research & development, external growth. These investments, which are part of company strategy regardless of the IPO, could also be financed via the capital raise.

9€m

Short-Medium term

Projects

RE4M 5€m

PROJECT

4€m

7€m

Medium term

Projects

5€m M&A

2€m

R&D FOR

SEMICONDUCTORS AND

DEVELOPMENT OF

AUTOMATION

PRODUCTIVE JVs IN

DIVISIONS

END MARKET

Strictly private and confidential

!%

A new Circular Economy project

RE4M - Electronics waste recycling

3. PRE-

2. PCB CLEANING

5. HEATING

INSPECTION

1. PCB FROM

4. PRE-HEATING

AND PRE-

PROCESS

BULK

TREATMENT

TREATMENT

SELECTION

6. SELECTION AND

ROBOTIC SORTING OF

COMPONENTS

Expected capex: 5 €m Potential target clients: 342 centers just in Europe

Strictly private and confidential

26

Annex

Strictly private and confidential

27

Financials

Profit & Loss

P&L (€m)

Multipl

2017

2018

2019

30/06/2019 30/06/2020

Revenues

28,60

30,57

35,26

14,16

11,12

Other revenues

0,70

0,53

0,74

0,37

0,35

Delta WIP

4,58

(2,92)

2,21

6,98

2,71

Capitalisation of internal work

1,61

1,00

1,60

0,99

0,92

Value of Production (core)

35,48

29,18

39,81

22,50

15,10

Delta finished products

0,72

0,63

(1,25)

(2,37)

(0,01)

Value of Production

36,21

29,81

38,56

20,13

15,09

COGS

(13,33)

(8,24)

(12,29)

(7,64)

(4,20)

Delta raw materials

(0,24)

0,49

0,21

(0,04)

0,19

Gross Margin

22,64

22,06

26,48

12,45

11,07

Personnel costs

(8,81)

(8,77)

(10,60)

(5,38)

(5,59)

Other operating costs

(10,48)

(8,32)

(10,59)

(5,63)

(3,96)

EBITDA

3,35

4,97

5,29

1,44

1,52

D&A

(1,47)

(1,78)

(2,04)

(0,92)

(0,96)

EBIT

1,88

3,19

3,25

0,53

0,56

Net financial costs

(0,71)

(0,79)

(0,77)

(0,34)

(0,37)

EBT

1,17

2,41

2,48

0,19

0,18

Tax

(0,33)

(0,70)

(0,58)

(0,09)

0,03

Net Income

0,84

1,71

1,89

0,10

0,21

Balance Sheet

BS (€m)

2017

2018

2019

30/06/2020

Trade Receivables

7,55

9,29

11,33

7,87

Inventories

16,45

14,65

15,82

18,71

Trade Payables

(6,77)

(4,80)

(4,73)

(4,34)

Down payments from clients

(4,75)

(4,71)

(5,15)

(4,19)

Other receivables

0,89

1,00

1,50

1,48

Other payables

(2,11)

(2,66)

(3,15)

(3,47)

Net Working Capital

11,26

12,77

15,62

16,05

Goodwill

0,70

0,45

0,32

0,30

Intangible assets

2,78

2,89

2,89

3,12

Tangible assets

6,62

6,55

7,65

7,51

Financial fixed assets

0,09

0,19

0,19

0,19

Provisions and others

(0,01)

(0,54)

(0,18)

(0,30)

Provisions for severance and

(1,81)

(1,83)

(2,20)

(2,37)

Net Capital Invested

19,63

20,47

24,30

24,51

Net Financial Position

15,32

14,70

17,43

17,42

BOND

2,90

2,50

3,50

2,00

Other financial liabilities

0,12

0,22

1,36

1,12

Short term debts

10,01

8,49

9,24

8,90

Medium/long term debts

3,74

5,46

6,24

7,81

Cash & Cash equivalents

(1,45)

(1,98)

(2,90)

(2,41)

Equity

4,31

5,77

6,87

7,08

Share capital

1,00

1,00

1,00

1,00

Reserves

0,19

0,15

0,17

0,17

Retained profit from previuo

2,27

2,91

3,81

5,71

Profit (Loss) for the period

0,84

1,71

1,89

0,21

Strictly private and confidential

!8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

