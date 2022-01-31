Log in
    OSA   IT0005424830

OSAI AUTOMATION SYSTEM S.P.A.

(OSA)
OSAI Automation System S p A : receives the Mario Unnia 2021 award

01/31/2022 | 06:50am EST
The year 2022 began with great enthusiasm for Osai, A.S. S.p.A.: yesterday, January 27th, the President Mirella Ferrero, received a prize as finalist of Mario Unnia - Talento & Impresa Award, promoted by BDO Italy and aimed at Italian companies with innovative ideas, capable of combining talent and business in a union.

Established in 2017, the award is dedicated to Mario Unnia, a multifaceted scholar of business and socio-economic scenarios, a pupil of Norberto Bobbio and collaborator of Adriano Olivetti, and sees the active participation not only of BDO as promoter of the award, but also of the main partner BPER Banca and the collaboration of Borsa Italiana and ÈLITE.

For 2022 the contest focused on the theme "Rethink: the 3 Rs of talent (React, Resilience, Realise) in the time of the pandemic", with the objective of identifying and enhancing those companies that in 2020 responded with particular effectiveness to the difficult macroeconomic context.

Back from a year of great commitments and changes, but also of growth, Osai has been able to stand out among the numerous candidates, receiving the prestigious recognition at the end of a 2021 full of successes. In fact, over the course of 12 months, the Company also had the honor of receiving other important awards, such as:

  • - Campioni dell'Export 2022: promoted and created by Statista and Il Sole 24 Ore, the award included Osai A.S. S.p.A in the ranking of the 200 national companies with the highest level of export of Italian products. link
  • - Imprese Vincenti 2021 - Filiera e Territorio: the Intesa Sanpaolo project for the enhancement of Italian small and medium-sized enterprises has focused its focus for 2021 on the centrality of the business system "as the engine of the restart" of the country after the long and difficult months of the pandemic; Osai's strong bond with its territory has led the company to stand out among over 3500 candidate companies. Event available at the link
  • - Women Value Company: the award, organized by Intesa Sanpaolo in collaboration with the Bellisario Foundation, is aimed at small and medium-sized public and private enterprises that stand out in the management of gender diversity with innovative and inclusive development policies. Always particularly dedicated to the attention reserved to its employees, Osai has decided to highlight a topic strongly discussed at national level: true gender equality, in fact, does not only consist of numerical balance among employees, but passes through more delicate, such as the right enhancement of excellence, inclusion, reconciliation between private life and work, sustainability. The award received confirms and further enhances the company's commitment in this sense. link

For the management and all the staff it is an honor to be able to say that they are part of a reality that is so positively recognized nationally and beyond; each of these awards marks an important milestone and is a stimulus to maintain and improve each of these aspects, which deeply embody the values that have always been transmitted by the company inside and outside its factories

Disclaimer

Osai Automation System S.p.A. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 11:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
