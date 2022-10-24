Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. OSAI Automation System S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSA   IT0005424830

OSAI AUTOMATION SYSTEM S.P.A.

(OSA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:04 2022-10-24 am EDT
3.360 EUR   +0.60%
09:30aOsai Greentech : the future, today
PU
09/30OSAI Automation System S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/30Osai Automation System S P A : 30/09/2022 – Osai A.S. S.p.A. Investor Presentation
PU
Summary 
Summary

Osai GreenTech: the future, today

10/24/2022 | 09:30am EDT
Osai Automation Systems is proud to announce that, on 18 October 2022, Osai Green Tech SB S.r.l., the first Benefit Company of the Osai Group, was established. The company was established with the aim of actively contributing to the diffusion of automation in the recycling world, bringing efficiency, speed and sustainability, thanks to the parent company's thirty years' experience in industrial automation, with the ambition of becoming a primary technological partner alongside the main national and international players committed to the ecological transition and the circular economy, offering innovative products characterised by the latest technologies in the field of automation and Industry 4.0.

Osai GreenTech, whose board is made up of Mirella Ferrero (President), Fabio Benetti (CEO) and Marco Guolo (Managing Director), presents itself to the market with differentiated solutions aimed at the electronic waste treatment (WEEE) sector, such as the RE4M system, designed for high volumes, rather than automated systems specifically designed for manufacturers of electronic devices interested in automating recycling or reuse processes of their end-of-life products with the aim of extracting, selecting and differentiating the valuable components contained in them and to be put back into the production cycle.

The company, set up as a Benefit Corporation, will pursue its corporate purpose in a transparent and responsible manner, balancing the interests of its shareholders and the aims of common benefit deriving from the development and commercialisation of the RE4M project, while also promoting innovative applications for recycling and the circular economy.

"We set up this new company" says Mirella Ferrero "because we strongly believe that the application of industrial automation in recycling and reuse processes is the key factor and strategic vehicle to ensure a sustainable transition to a circular economy."

Osai GreenTech will be officially presented during Ecomondo 2022, Europe's leading trade fair for industrial and technological innovation in the circular economy, scheduled from 8 to 11 November 2022 in Rimini. We invite you to follow the streaming press conference at our Stand 139 - Hall B3, on 8 November at 14:30, and the presentation of Osai GreenTech projects and solutions, starting with the RE4M System - Recycling for Manufacturing.

Disclaimer

Osai Automation System S.p.A. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 13:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
