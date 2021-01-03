Osaka Gas : INTEGRATED REPORT 2021(1/3)

The concept is "Dynamic and Innovative, Genuine and Studious." This is a paraphrase of the three guiding principles; "Enterprising spirit," "Customer-oriented approach" and "Wholeheartedness and a sense of mission," which have been highly valued to realize the Daigas Group's Corporate Principles.
INTEGRATED 2021
REPORT
Better servicing customers in closer communication for a brighter tomorrow
Guiding principle: "Customer-oriented approach"
Business area: Life & business solutions
Guiding principle:
Guiding principle:
"Wholeheartedness
"Enterprising spirit"
and a sense of mission"
Business area:
Business area:
International energy
Domestic energy
Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.
4-1-2, Hiranomachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka 541-0046, Japan
Published in 2021
Getting to Know the Daigas Group
Creating Value for a
Sustainable Future
We aim to solve various issues in building a sustainable society by taking on new challenges as well as existing ones while thereby achieving further growth of the Daigas Group.
We focus our efforts on creating "value for a sustainable future" with our stakeholders by utilizing
our strengths in developing solutions and innovations, and share the achievements with our stakeholders. We aim to be an "innovative energy and service company that continues to be the ﬁrst choice of customers" while striving to make contributions to achieving a sustainable society.
Outline of the Daigas Group
Getting to Know
Daigas Group's
Business Report
ESG Highlights
Corporate Governance
Financial Section
2
the DaigasGroup
Co-creation of Value
Corporate Prole of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (As of March 31, 2021)
Head Ofce
4-1-2, Hiranomachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka 541-0046,
Date of Establishment
Japan
April 10, 1897
Date of Founding
October 19, 1905
Net Sales *1
[Non-consolidated] ¥1,053.5 billion
Ordinary Prot *1
[Consolidated] ¥1,364.1 billion
[Non-consolidated] ¥73.0 billion
Prot *1
[Consolidated] ¥127.7 billion
[Non-consolidated] ¥54.6 billion
Share Capital
[Consolidated] ¥80.8 billion *2
¥132,166 million
Number of Employees
[Non-consolidated] 3,203
(including executive ofcers, directors and temporary employees, and
excluding employees temporarily transferred to afliated companies)
[Consolidated] 20,941
*1 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
*2 Prot attributable to owners of parent
Main Business Lines of the Daigas Group (As of March 31, 2021)
Business segments
Main business lines
Domestic Energy / Gas
Production, supply and sale of city gas, sale of
gas appliances, gas pipe installation, sale of
LNG and LPG, sale of industrial gas
Domestic Energy / Electricity
Power generation, sale of electricity
International Energy
Development of and investment regarding oil
and natural gas, energy supply, LNG transport
Development and leasing of real estate properties,
Life & Business Solutions
information-processing services, sale of ne
materials and carbon material products
Daigas Group Organization (As of April 1, 2021)
Board of Directors
Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Chairman / President
Ofce of Audit & Supervisory Board
Executive Board
Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. organizations
Core energy business companies, core afliates, business process service company
Corporate
Innovation
Planning HQ
Headquarters
Int'l& BusinessUnit
USACorporation
EngineeringBusinessUnit
PowerSolution Co.,Ltd.
BusinessUnit
MarketingCo., Ltd.
EnergyCo., Ltd.
DevelopmentCo.,Ltd.
ChemicalsCo., Ltd.
Create Co.,Ltd.
DevelopmentDept.
Company
Co.,Ltd.
Dept.
Dept. Technology
Dept.
Dept.
.Dept
Dept.
Evaluation
Committee
Ofce
Dept.
Ofce
Dept.
Ofce
Ofce
Branch
Dept.
Risk
Urban
Net sales
Segment proﬁt
-6.2%
15.3%
15.9%
Net sales
17.5%
5.1%
67.2%
Segment prot
¥1,364.1
¥126.1
billion
11.9%
billion
18.1%
Segment assets
3.5%
1.3%
■ Domestic Energy / Gas
18.1%
■ Domestic Energy / Electricity
■ International Energy
Segment assets
51.8%
■ Life & Business Solutions
¥2,313.3
41.3%
■ Elimination, etc.
billion
27.4%
11.9%
Energy Resources
Osaka Gas
LNG, Power &
Daigas Gas and
Network
Energy Solution
Osaka Gas
Daigas
Osaka Gas Urban
OGIS-RI
Osaka Gas
Osaka Gas Business
CorporateStrategy
ESG Ofce
DX Promotion
New Business
Finance
Investment
Innovation
Laboratories
Systems
Secretariat
CorporateCommunication
Human Resources
AffairsGeneral
&Property
Purchasing
Tokyo
Auditing
ESGCommittee
Committee
Cyber Security
DXCommittee
Management
Energy
Information/Communication
Development Compliance
Investment
Business Units /
Core
Business
Corporate Headquarter Divisions
Corporate
Core Energy Business Companies /
Afliates
Process
Committees
Overseas Regional Headquarters
Service
Company
Getting to Know the Daigas Group
Daigas Group's Values
The "Daigas Group Corporate Principles" consists of "What We Aim To Be," "Our Commitment"
Getting to Know
Daigas Group's
Business Report
ESG Highlights
Corporate Governance
Financial Section
4
the Daigas Group
Co-creation of Value
Table of Contents
Getting to Know the Daigas Group
Business Report
and "Our Corporate Motto." The Daigas Group carries out its business activities based on the "Daigas Group Corporate Principles."
Daigas Group Corporate Principles
What We Aim To Be
A corporate group that powers continuous advancement in customers' lives and businesses.
Outline of the Daigas Group
1
Daigas Group's Values
3
Table of Contents, Editorial Policy
4
Our Commitment
5
History of Co-creation of Value
7
Financial Data / Non-Financial Data
9
Daigas Group's Co-creation of Value
Value
Message from the President
11
Explanation of Finance Strategy
15
Value Creation Process
17
Domestic Energy Business
51
International Energy Business
53
Life & Business Solutions (LBS) Business
55
Business
Technological Development
57
ESG Highlights
Environment
61
Social
63
Governance
67
Corporate Governance
Our Commitment
We create four types of value.
We create value primarily for customers, as well as for society, shareholders, and employees.
Our Corporate Motto
Service First
Daigas Group Charter of Business Conduct
Ⅰ . Creating value for customers
Ⅱ. Contributing to the sustainability of the environment and society
Ⅲ. Engaging with and contributing to society Ⅳ. Respecting human rights
Ⅴ. Complying with laws and regulations
Ⅵ. Providing work environment that supports employees' personal growth
Daigas
Group
Corporate Principles
Daigas Group
Charter of Business Conduct
[Corporate attitude]
Daigas Group Code of Business Conduct [Code of conduct for ofﬁcers and employees]
Daigas Group's Values
We have set the Daigas Group Corporate Principles, Charter of Business Conduct, and Code of Business Conduct as guidelines for realizing the Daigas Group's Values including what the Group aims to be, its commitment, corporate motto, attitude, and standards of conduct that executives and employees must follow.
We aim to be a corporate group that powers continuous advancement in customers' lives and businesses. And we are committed to creating four types of value to fulfill our social responsibility: we create value primarily for customers, as well as for society, shareholders, and employees. In order to achieve these, we promote efforts that are in line with
Daigas Group's Businesses and Capitals with Strengths
19
with Strengths
Materiality Identification Process
21
Materiality and Daigas Group Charter of Business Conduct
23
Business Conduct
Long-Term Management Vision 2030 and
25
Medium-Term Management Plan 2023
Medium-Term Management Plan 2023
27
. Co-create Value for a Sustainable
Ⅰ
Future
Achieving a Low Carbon / Carbon Neutral
29
Society
Climate Change Initiatives
33
Establishing Lifestyles and Businesses
37
Adjusted to the New Normal
Enhancing Resilience of Customers and
41
Society
. Evolve Our Corporate Group
Ⅱ
Enhancing Business Portfolio Management
45
Promoting Business Transformation with DX
47
Maximizing Value for Each Employee
49
Corporate Governance
69
Messages from Outside Directors
77
Financial Section
Summary of Consolidated Operating
79
Results
[Consolidated Financial Statements
and Notes]
Consolidated Balance Sheet
81
Consolidated Statement of Income
83
Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income / Consolidated 84
Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 85
Notes
86
Annexed Consolidated Detailed
108
Schedules
Internal Control Report
110
Independent Auditor's Report on the
112
Financial Statements and Internal Control
Over Financial Reporting
Corporate Data
Group Companies / Company Data 115
the Daigas Group's Values.
Tool Map
Forward-Looking Statements
Daigas Group Code of Business Conduct
The Daigas Group disseminates diverse information with a variety of tools in order to promote communication with stakeholders. The Daigas Group works on proactive information disclosure for better understanding of the Group.
These materials include forecasts on future performance, plans, and strategies, which are based on the judgment of the Group upon currently available information.
Please note that actual financial results may differ from forecasts due to various factors.
Respecting human rights
Providing safe and secure workplace
Complying with laws and regulations
Avoiding use of professional positions and company property for personal reasons
Complying with laws in each country and region, and respecting international standards including those on human rights
Contributing to the environmental conservation
Complying with anti-monopoly laws and regulations, and conducting fair transactions
Providing products and services
Ensuring safety of products and services
Interacting with customers appropriately
Engaging with and contributing to society
Building and maintaining sound relationships with business partners
Engaging business partners in following Daigas Group Code of Business Conduct
Managing proper use of information and systems
Disclosing information and engaging with stakeholders
Properly handling intellectual property
Avoiding association with anti-social groups and individuals
Making tax payment and performing accounting practices properly
In Integrated Report 2021, we pay particular attention to non-financial information in order to present how assets accumulated to date will lead to future value creation and realize sustainable growth to our stakeholders, which include shareholders and investors. We will continue to pursue further improvement of its content.
Factors that can affect actual financial results include economic trends in Japan, sharp fluctuations in exchange rates and crude oil prices, and extraordinary weather conditions.
Scope of This Report
Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. and its group companies
Period Covered
April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021
*Matters on other periods are partially included.
Guidelines Referred to
International Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)
Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018 of the Ministry of the Environment
Final Report of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
ISO26000 (guidance on social responsibility) of the International Organization for Standardization
Sustainability reporting standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Standards)
The United Nations Global Compact COP Policy
Getting to Know the Daigas Group
Our Commitment
Commitment
To be an innovative energy and service company that continues to be the first choice of customers and achieve sustainable growth
To maximize value for all
stakeholders
Getting to Know
Daigas Group's
Business Report
ESG Highlights
Corporate Governance
Financial Section
6
the Daigas Group
Co-creation of Value
We would like to extend our warmest greetings to all stakeholders as we issue this Integrated
Report.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been significantly impacting daily life and economic activity since the previous year. At the Daigas Group, we have been working hard to provide the stable supply of energy and maintain safety, as a corporate group responsible for social infrastructure. And we are rediscovering the weight of this responsibility on a daily basis.
Over the past 115 years since beginning to provide gas for lighting gas lamps in 1905, our gas business has expanded its application to heat source for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes to electric power generation, in response to social and environmental changes. The Daigas Group has worked to evolve as a corporate group that can meet the needs of customers and society through providing gas and electricity, as well as various related products, services, and solutions to support lifestyles and businesses.
The Daigas Group's principles and spirit are reflected in Our Corporate Motto "Service First" and in What We Aim to Be, "a corporate group that powers continuous advancement in customers' lives and businesses," which each employee takes to heart. We believe that it is the management's mission to apply these unwavering corporate principles and values to the greatest extent possible to the Daigas Group's corporate activities, regardless of changes in the times or the environment.
In the age of COVID-19 and even afterward, there will never be a change in the Daigas Group's original intention to genuinely engage with and serve customers and society. We are committed to maximizing value for all stakeholders, including customers and shareholders, and working toward realizing sustainable growth. As we work to meet the commitment, we aim to evolve into "an innovative energy and services company that continues to be the first choice of customers," which is our goal set in the Long-Term Management Vision 2030.
In March 2021, we announced the Daigas Group Medium-Term Management Plan 2023: Creating Value for a Sustainable Future, following the Daigas Group Carbon Neutral Vision released in January. Under the Plan, we will strive to create value for a sustainable future, which consists of achieving a low carbon / carbon neutral society, establishing lifestyles and businesses adjusted to the new normal, and enhancing resilience of customers and society. Creating this value will fulfill our corporate purpose of contributing to society by solving social issues.
As we pursue the goals set in the current Medium-Term Management Plan, we deeply appreciate the continued support and encouragement of our stakeholders.
September 2021
Takehiro Honjo
Masataka Fujiwara
Chairman of the Board
Representative Director and President
7
Getting to Know the Daigas Group
Getting to Know
Daigas Group's
Business Report
ESG Highlights
Corporate Governance
Financial Section
8
the Daigas Group
Co-creation of Value
History of Co-creation of Value
The Daigas Group's gas business began with gas supply in 1905. In over 110 years since, the gas business that started with lighting gas lamps has expanded the application of gas to cooking, heating, hot water, and power generation, overcoming many obstacles as society evolved and lifestyles changed. Additionally, founded on the relationships with customers and regions that
have been fostered through the energy business, the Daigas Group has expanded its business domains and developed into a corporate group that provides various products, services, and solutions.
History of
Growth in the
Daigas Group's
Businesses
Osaka Gas Co.,
1905
1924
1945
1947
1960
1971
1977
1984
2016
Ltd. established
Gas supply
Cooking classes
Performs rst and
Central Research
Operations begin at
Operations begin
Operations begin
Operations begin at Himeji LNG Terminal
Enters low-voltage
with capital of
begins
at the head ofce
second merger
Institute established
Hokko Plant
at Senboku Plant
at Senboku
electricity supply
¥350,000
begin
(shut down in 1989)
LNG Terminal II
business
Established
in 1897
1950
1975
1979
2009
Natural gas
Operations begin at the
Gas Appliances Laboratory
1990
Operations begin at Senboku
conversion
world's rst cryogenic
established
Natural gas conversion completed
Natural Gas Power Plant
begins
power plant
* Independent Power Producer
1972
2004
2013
2019
Participates in IPP*
Commercial operation
Importing of LNG from Brunei begins
Gas sales in
of Freeport LNG
business in the
Singapore begins
Project in the United
United States
States begins
2019
2009
2014
Natural gas supply
Acquires interests of Gorgon LNG
Energy services in
company established
Project in Australia
Thailand begins
in Vietnam
Domestic
Energy
Business
Value
International Creation
Energy Process
Business
P.17
1949
Kinki Coke Distribution Co., Ltd. established (currently Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.)
1965 Osaka Gas Real Estate Co., Ltd. established (currently Osaka Gas Urban Development Co., Ltd.)
