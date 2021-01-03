Osaka Gas : INTEGRATED REPORT 2021(1/3) 10/22/2021 | 11:34am EDT Send by mail :

INTEGRATED 2021 REPORT Better servicing customers in closer communication for a brighter tomorrow Guiding principle: "Customer-oriented approach" Business area: Life & business solutions Guiding principle: Guiding principle: "Wholeheartedness "Enterprising spirit" and a sense of mission" Business area: Business area: International energy Domestic energy Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. 4-1-2, Hiranomachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka 541-0046, Japan https://www.osakagas.co.jp/en/ Inclusion in SRI Indices Osaka Gas was included in the following socially responsible investment (SRI) indices and an investment universe (candidates for inclusion in indices) as of June 30, 2021. * * * The inclusion of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. in any MSCI Index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. by MSCI or any of its afliates. The MSCI Indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI Indexes names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its afliates. Published in 2021 1 Getting to Know the Daigas Group Creating Value for a Sustainable Future We aim to solve various issues in building a sustainable society by taking on new challenges as well as existing ones while thereby achieving further growth of the Daigas Group. We focus our efforts on creating "value for a sustainable future" with our stakeholders by utilizing our strengths in developing solutions and innovations, and share the achievements with our stakeholders. We aim to be an "innovative energy and service company that continues to be the ﬁrst choice of customers" while striving to make contributions to achieving a sustainable society. Outline of the Daigas Group Getting to Know Daigas Group's Business Report ESG Highlights Corporate Governance Financial Section 2 the DaigasGroup Co-creation of Value Corporate Prole of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (As of March 31, 2021) Head Ofce 4-1-2, Hiranomachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka 541-0046, Date of Establishment Japan April 10, 1897 Date of Founding October 19, 1905 Net Sales *1 [Non-consolidated] ¥1,053.5 billion Ordinary Prot *1 [Consolidated] ¥1,364.1 billion [Non-consolidated] ¥73.0 billion Prot *1 [Consolidated] ¥127.7 billion [Non-consolidated] ¥54.6 billion Share Capital [Consolidated] ¥80.8 billion *2 ¥132,166 million Number of Employees [Non-consolidated] 3,203 (including executive ofcers, directors and temporary employees, and excluding employees temporarily transferred to afliated companies) [Consolidated] 20,941 *1 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 *2 Prot attributable to owners of parent Main Business Lines of the Daigas Group (As of March 31, 2021) Business segments Main business lines Domestic Energy / Gas Production, supply and sale of city gas, sale of gas appliances, gas pipe installation, sale of LNG and LPG, sale of industrial gas Domestic Energy / Electricity Power generation, sale of electricity International Energy Development of and investment regarding oil and natural gas, energy supply, LNG transport Development and leasing of real estate properties, Life & Business Solutions information-processing services, sale of ne materials and carbon material products Daigas Group Organization (As of April 1, 2021) Board of Directors Audit & Supervisory Board Members Chairman / President Ofce of Audit & Supervisory Board Executive Board Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. organizations Core energy business companies, core afliates, business process service company Corporate Innovation Planning HQ Headquarters Int'l& BusinessUnit USACorporation EngineeringBusinessUnit PowerSolution Co.,Ltd. BusinessUnit MarketingCo., Ltd. EnergyCo., Ltd. DevelopmentCo.,Ltd. ChemicalsCo., Ltd. Create Co.,Ltd. DevelopmentDept. Company Co.,Ltd. Dept. Dept. Technology Dept. Dept. .Dept Dept. Evaluation Committee Ofce Dept. Ofce Dept. Ofce Ofce Branch Dept. Risk Urban Net sales Segment proﬁt -6.2% 15.3% 15.9% Net sales 17.5% 5.1% 67.2% Segment prot ¥1,364.1 ¥126.1 billion 11.9% billion 18.1% Segment assets 3.5% 1.3% ■ Domestic Energy / Gas 18.1% ■ Domestic Energy / Electricity ■ International Energy Segment assets 51.8% ■ Life & Business Solutions ¥2,313.3 41.3% ■ Elimination, etc. billion 27.4% 11.9% Energy Resources Osaka Gas LNG, Power & Daigas Gas and Network Energy Solution Osaka Gas Daigas Osaka Gas Urban OGIS-RI Osaka Gas Osaka Gas Business CorporateStrategy ESG Ofce DX Promotion New Business Finance Investment Innovation Laboratories Systems Secretariat CorporateCommunication Human Resources AffairsGeneral &Property Purchasing Tokyo Auditing ESGCommittee Committee Cyber Security DXCommittee Management Energy Information/Communication Development Compliance Investment Business Units / Core Business Corporate Headquarter Divisions Corporate Core Energy Business Companies / Afliates Process Committees Overseas Regional Headquarters Service Company 3 Getting to Know the Daigas Group Daigas Group's Values The "Daigas Group Corporate Principles" consists of "What We Aim To Be," "Our Commitment" Getting to Know Daigas Group's Business Report ESG Highlights Corporate Governance Financial Section 4 the Daigas Group Co-creation of Value Table of Contents Getting to Know the Daigas Group Business Report and "Our Corporate Motto." The Daigas Group carries out its business activities based on the "Daigas Group Corporate Principles." Daigas Group Corporate Principles What We Aim To Be A corporate group that powers continuous advancement in customers' lives and businesses. Outline of the Daigas Group 1 Daigas Group's Values 3 Table of Contents, Editorial Policy 4 Our Commitment 5 History of Co-creation of Value 7 Financial Data / Non-Financial Data 9 Daigas Group's Co-creation of Value Message from the President 11 Explanation of Finance Strategy 15 Value Creation Process 17 Domestic Energy Business 51 International Energy Business 53 Life & Business Solutions (LBS) 55 Business Technological Development 57 ESG Highlights Environment 61 Social 63 Governance 67 Corporate Governance Our Commitment We create four types of value. We create value primarily for customers, as well as for society, shareholders, and employees. Our Corporate Motto Service First Daigas Group Charter of Business Conduct Ⅰ . Creating value for customers Ⅱ. Contributing to the sustainability of the environment and society Ⅲ. Engaging with and contributing to society Ⅳ. Respecting human rights Ⅴ. Complying with laws and regulations Ⅵ. Providing work environment that supports employees' personal growth Daigas Group Corporate Principles Daigas Group Charter of Business Conduct [Corporate attitude] Daigas Group Code of Business Conduct [Code of conduct for ofﬁcers and employees] Daigas Group's Values We have set the Daigas Group Corporate Principles, Charter of Business Conduct, and Code of Business Conduct as guidelines for realizing the Daigas Group's Values including what the Group aims to be, its commitment, corporate motto, attitude, and standards of conduct that executives and employees must follow. We aim to be a corporate group that powers continuous advancement in customers' lives and businesses. And we are committed to creating four types of value to fulfill our social responsibility: we create value primarily for customers, as well as for society, shareholders, and employees. In order to achieve these, we promote efforts that are in line with Daigas Group's Businesses and Capitals 19 with Strengths Materiality Identification Process 21 Materiality and Daigas Group Charter of 23 Business Conduct Long-Term Management Vision 2030 and 25 Medium-Term Management Plan 2023 Medium-Term Management Plan 2023 27 . Co-create Value for a Sustainable Ⅰ Future Achieving a Low Carbon / Carbon Neutral 29 Society Climate Change Initiatives 33 Establishing Lifestyles and Businesses 37 Adjusted to the New Normal Enhancing Resilience of Customers and 41 Society . Evolve Our Corporate Group Ⅱ Enhancing Business Portfolio Management 45 Promoting Business Transformation with DX 47 Maximizing Value for Each Employee 49 Corporate Governance 69 Messages from Outside Directors 77 Financial Section Summary of Consolidated Operating 79 Results [Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes] Consolidated Balance Sheet 81 Consolidated Statement of Income 83 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income / Consolidated 84 Statement of Changes in Equity Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 85 Notes 86 Annexed Consolidated Detailed 108 Schedules Internal Control Report 110 Independent Auditor's Report on the 112 Financial Statements and Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Corporate Data Group Companies / Company Data 115 the Daigas Group's Values. Tool Map Forward-Looking Statements Daigas Group Code of Business Conduct The Daigas Group disseminates diverse information with a variety of tools in order to promote communication with stakeholders. The Daigas Group works on proactive information disclosure for better understanding of the Group. These materials include forecasts on future performance, plans, and strategies, which are based on the judgment of the Group upon currently available information. Please note that actual financial results may differ from forecasts due to various factors. Respecting human rights Providing safe and secure workplace Complying with laws and regulations Avoiding use of professional positions and company property for personal reasons Complying with laws in each country and region, and respecting international standards including those on human rights Contributing to the environmental conservation Complying with anti-monopoly laws and regulations, and conducting fair transactions Providing products and services Ensuring safety of products and services Interacting with customers appropriately Engaging with and contributing to society Building and maintaining sound relationships with business partners Engaging business partners in following Daigas Group Code of Business Conduct Managing proper use of information and systems Disclosing information and engaging with stakeholders Properly handling intellectual property Avoiding association with anti-social groups and individuals Making tax payment and performing accounting practices properly Leaets WEB (downloadable from the web) ● Corporate Governance Report ● Investor Relations Financial ● Business Report ● Securities Report https://www.osakagas.co.jp/ information ● Fact Book en/ir/ ● Integrated Report Non- ● Sustainability nancial https://www.daigasgroup.com/ information en/sustainability/ Editorial Policy In Integrated Report 2021, we pay particular attention to non-financial information in order to present how assets accumulated to date will lead to future value creation and realize sustainable growth to our stakeholders, which include shareholders and investors. We will continue to pursue further improvement of its content. Factors that can affect actual financial results include economic trends in Japan, sharp fluctuations in exchange rates and crude oil prices, and extraordinary weather conditions. Scope of This Report Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. and its group companies Period Covered April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 *Matters on other periods are partially included. Guidelines Referred to International Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)

Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018 of the Ministry of the Environment

Final Report of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) ISO26000 (guidance on social responsibility) of the International Organization for Standardization

Sustainability reporting standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Standards)

The United Nations Global Compact COP Policy 5 Getting to Know the Daigas Group Our Commitment Commitment To be an innovative energy and service company that continues to be the first choice of customers and achieve sustainable growth To maximize value for all stakeholders Getting to Know Daigas Group's Business Report ESG Highlights Corporate Governance Financial Section 6 the Daigas Group Co-creation of Value We would like to extend our warmest greetings to all stakeholders as we issue this Integrated Report. The COVID-19 pandemic has been significantly impacting daily life and economic activity since the previous year. At the Daigas Group, we have been working hard to provide the stable supply of energy and maintain safety, as a corporate group responsible for social infrastructure. And we are rediscovering the weight of this responsibility on a daily basis. Over the past 115 years since beginning to provide gas for lighting gas lamps in 1905, our gas business has expanded its application to heat source for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes to electric power generation, in response to social and environmental changes. The Daigas Group has worked to evolve as a corporate group that can meet the needs of customers and society through providing gas and electricity, as well as various related products, services, and solutions to support lifestyles and businesses. The Daigas Group's principles and spirit are reflected in Our Corporate Motto "Service First" and in What We Aim to Be, "a corporate group that powers continuous advancement in customers' lives and businesses," which each employee takes to heart. We believe that it is the management's mission to apply these unwavering corporate principles and values to the greatest extent possible to the Daigas Group's corporate activities, regardless of changes in the times or the environment. In the age of COVID-19 and even afterward, there will never be a change in the Daigas Group's original intention to genuinely engage with and serve customers and society. We are committed to maximizing value for all stakeholders, including customers and shareholders, and working toward realizing sustainable growth. As we work to meet the commitment, we aim to evolve into "an innovative energy and services company that continues to be the first choice of customers," which is our goal set in the Long-Term Management Vision 2030. In March 2021, we announced the Daigas Group Medium-Term Management Plan 2023: Creating Value for a Sustainable Future, following the Daigas Group Carbon Neutral Vision released in January. Under the Plan, we will strive to create value for a sustainable future, which consists of achieving a low carbon / carbon neutral society, establishing lifestyles and businesses adjusted to the new normal, and enhancing resilience of customers and society. Creating this value will fulfill our corporate purpose of contributing to society by solving social issues. As we pursue the goals set in the current Medium-Term Management Plan, we deeply appreciate the continued support and encouragement of our stakeholders. September 2021 Takehiro Honjo Masataka Fujiwara Chairman of the Board Representative Director and President 7 Getting to Know the Daigas Group Getting to Know Daigas Group's Business Report ESG Highlights Corporate Governance Financial Section 8 the Daigas Group Co-creation of Value History of Co-creation of Value The Daigas Group's gas business began with gas supply in 1905. In over 110 years since, the gas business that started with lighting gas lamps has expanded the application of gas to cooking, heating, hot water, and power generation, overcoming many obstacles as society evolved and lifestyles changed. Additionally, founded on the relationships with customers and regions that have been fostered through the energy business, the Daigas Group has expanded its business domains and developed into a corporate group that provides various products, services, and solutions. History of Growth in the Daigas Group's Businesses Osaka Gas Co., 1905 1924 1945 1947 1960 1971 1977 1984 2016 Ltd. established Gas supply Cooking classes Performs rst and Central Research Operations begin at Operations begin Operations begin Operations begin at Himeji LNG Terminal Enters low-voltage with capital of begins at the head ofce second merger Institute established Hokko Plant at Senboku Plant at Senboku electricity supply ¥350,000 begin (shut down in 1989) LNG Terminal II business Established in 1897 1950 1975 1979 2009 Natural gas Operations begin at the Gas Appliances Laboratory 1990 Operations begin at Senboku conversion world's rst cryogenic established Natural gas conversion completed Natural Gas Power Plant begins power plant * Independent Power Producer 1972 2004 2013 2019 Participates in IPP* Commercial operation Importing of LNG from Brunei begins Gas sales in of Freeport LNG business in the Singapore begins Project in the United United States States begins 2019 2009 2014 Natural gas supply Acquires interests of Gorgon LNG Energy services in company established Project in Australia Thailand begins in Vietnam Domestic Energy Business Value International Creation Energy Process Business P.17 1949 Kinki Coke Distribution Co., Ltd. established (currently Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.) 1965 Osaka Gas Real Estate Co., Ltd. established (currently Osaka Gas Urban Development Co., Ltd.) 1981 1989 2013 OG Sports Co., Ltd. Urbanex Co., Ltd. established Acquires shares of established (currently Osaka Gas Urban Development Co., Ltd.) Jacobi Carbons AB 2015 1983 1991 OG Information System Osaka Gas 1992 Acquires shares of Co., Ltd. established Chemicals Co., Ltd. Mizusawa Industrial (currently OGIS-RI Co., Ltd.) established OGIS-RI Co., Ltd. established Chemicals, Ltd. LBS Business 1900 1910 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 197019801990 2000 20102020 2021 History of Innovation in Energy Business Gas cogeneration / fuel cells Industrial use (gas burner) Industrial use (boilers / industrial furnaces) Hot-water supply (water/space heating) / oor heating / bathroom dryer Heating (gas stove, fan heater) Residential/commercial use (kitchen stoves / heating / hot-water supply) City gas application development Gas lamp Cooking (gas furnace) Cooking (gas range) Cooking (rice cooker, grilling stove) Low carbonization of feedstock of city gas Coal Oil Natural gas Electricity Business / International Energy Business Power source development Striving to become carbon neutral Social Background and Daigas Group's Strategy Social Issues and Needs Improving From oil lamp to gas lamp At the time, oil lamps which occasionally regional safety caused res, and expensive electrical lighting, were commonplace, becoming a social issue in urban areas. Changes in lifestyle Life changed by gas Various lifestyles and people's customs were undergoing changes, and women's participation in society also began. Gas furnace Increase in population/ Increase in postwar recovery energy demand It became necessary to address increased energy demand and rapid urbanization. Realization of sustainable society Growing concern for environment SDGs, Paris Agreement, and TCFD recommendations, etc., have been presented as pressing issues that must be tackled on a global scale. Daigas Group's Co-creation of Value Gas supply Working to popularize gas lamps Proposals of With the provision of safe and affordable gas begins to citizens being set forth as the purpose of new lifestyles the incorporation of the Company, efforts were made to popularize gas lamps. Dissemination of gas to residential kitchens signicantly reduced the burdens of household duties associated with traditional cooking stoves. Transitioning to natural gas was a Introduction long-term project that required huge up-front investment, but it of LNG resulted in improving the stability of gas provision and reducing environmental burdens, etc. Development of advanced products By developing advanced devices and systems that can contribute to energy conservation and reducing CO2 emissions, we will work to reduce and eliminate Residential fuel cell "ENE-FARM" carbon emissions alongside (IoT-compatible function) customers. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

