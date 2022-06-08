Log in
    9532   JP3180400008

OSAKA GAS COMPANY., LTD.

(9532)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  09:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
2556.00 JPY   -1.24%
Freeport LNG Facility to be Shut at Least 3 Weeks After Fire

06/08/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
By Dan Molinski


Freeport LNG, one of the nation's largest producers and exporters of liquefied natural gas, said its liquefaction facility on Texas's Gulf coast near Houston will be shut for several weeks due to a fire Wednesday morning.

"As a result of today's fire Freeport LNG's liquefaction facility is currently shut down and will remain shut down for a minimum of three weeks," the company said in an emailed statement.

The fire began just before noon local time at the Freeport LNG facility on Quintana Island, the Houston-based, privately-owned company said.

"There were no injuries, all employees have been accounted for and there is no risk to the surrounding community. The incident investigation will continue," it added.

Freeport LNG says it has the seventh-largest liquefaction facility in the world and second-largest in the U.S. The Quintana Island LNG terminal "started LNG import operations in June 2008 and began LNG export operations in 2019," the company said.

The shutdown comes at an inopportune moment, just as global importers of LNG are ramping up demand for it. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Europe especially has been seeking out new sources of LNG as it tries to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian energy.

U.S. natural gas prices that have tripled over the past 12 months, partly due to the growing global demand for LNG, fell sharply following the initial reports of the Freeport incident, and closed Wednesday down 6.4% at $8.699/mmBtu.

The Freeport facility produces about 2 billion cubic feet per day, according to Natural Gas Intelligence, which says that would seem to be enough to make Wednesday's sharp drop in gas prices justified.

All LNG produced is destined for export, and the government's Energy Information Administration said total U.S. LNG exports last year hit a record 9.7 billion cubic feet per day, up 50% from 2020, and exports this year are forecast at another record-high 11.9 bcf per day.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 1954ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC -1.46% 1284 Delayed Quote.7.26%
OSAKA GAS COMPANY., LTD. -1.28% 2556 Delayed Quote.33.09%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.42% 380.7941 Real-time Quote.128.50%
