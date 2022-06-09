Freeport LNG fire cuts key source of U.S. gas supply to Europe, Asia

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters - An at least three-week shutdown at
Freeport LNG, operator of one of the largest U.S. export plants
producing liquefied natural gas (LNG), is expected to delay
cargoes to Europe, further stressing the continent's drive to
phase out Russian gas.
The outage at the plant, which provides around 20% of U.S.
LNG processing capacity, began with an explosion at its Texas
Gulf Coast facility on Wednesday. It has triggered alarm bells
among players in market already struggling with reduced Russian
supplies and resurgent demand in Asia.
The plant historically sent most of its cargoes to Japan and
Korea, but the outage will affect Europe, which has been pulling
U.S. cargoes from the east because of the higher prices.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine - actions that Moscow calls a
"special military operation" - shifted flows to Europe from
Asia.
A three-week shutdown will mean the loss of around 13-15
cargoes, although Europe should be able to make up its losses
from gas storage. But the risk remains if the shutdown extends
for a longer period, said analysts.
"An outage for three weeks minimum is a loss of around
940,000 tonnes of LNG. If you took an average cargo size around
70,000 tonnes, that’s about 13 cargoes," said Alex Froley, LNG
analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.
The outage coincides with Nord Stream 1 maintenance and some
Norwegian gas maintenance measures; however the market might be
able to deal with it by withdrawing some volumes from storage
potentially, said a person familiar with the market.
"If the outage lasts months rather than weeks, the total
loss can be much greater, and Europe's more comfortable
inventory situation will not be quite as reassuring. We would
then expect the strong European LNG price premium over Asia to
return," said Tamir Druz, managing director at Capra Energy.
The news has initially sent U.S. natural gas futures
down as much as 14% as traders anticipated the outage would free
up supplies and help rebuild U.S. storage for winter demand.
However, prices recovered later on Thursday and were up
about 2% as the market focused more on high air conditioning
demand from a heatwave blanketing parts of the United States,
especially Texas.
In Europe, gas prices rose by up to a fifth on Thursday
morning on fears lost U.S. shipments would stress a market
already struggling with reduced Russian supplies. Prices cooled
off at the market close.
Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) prices - which are widely used as a
benchmark for Asian LNG - also rose, with The Platts JKM LNG
assessed at $23.486 per metric million British thermal units
(mmBtu) on Thursday, an increase of $1.694, or 7.8%, from the
previous day.
FREEPORT'S BUYERS
BP, TotalEnergies, Osaka Gas,
Japan's biggest power generator JERA and South Korea's SK Gas
Trading are listed as the buyers of Freeport LNG cargoes,
industry sources said. BP has the largest contract at 4.4
million tonnes per annum through 2040.
Japan typically imports 6-7% of its total LNG supply from
the United States during June, with LNG from Freeport accounting
for at least half of the volume, said Kpler gas and LNG analyst
Ryhana Rasidi.
South Korea has imported an average of about 20% of its LNG
from the United States in June over the last two years. It could
potentially lose at least 0.13 million tonnes of LNG, about 17%
of its consumption, from the facility, she said.
In March, 21 cargoes loaded at the Freeport facility,
carrying an estimated 64 billion cubic feet of gas to
destinations in Europe, South Korea and China, according to the
U.S. Department of Energy. That was up from 15 cargoes in
February and 19 in January.
Around 70% of Freeport's monthly supplies in the past few
months went to the European Union and Britain. France, Britain,
Turkey and the Netherlands have been the biggest European
importers from Freeport LNG this year, industry sources said.
"Of 14 Freeport cargoes arriving at destinations in May, 10
of them went to Europe, two to Asia and two to the Americas."
Froley said.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London, additional reporting by
Nora Buli in Oslo, Gary McWilliams in Houston and Scott DiSavino
in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Evans)