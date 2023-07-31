NOTE: "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29 March 31, 2020) has been applied since the beginning of the first quarter consolidated accounting period. Figures for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022 are figures after the application of this accounting standard, and sales changes from the same period of the previous year are not stated.

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

The above forecasts are based on information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared and include a variety of uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to changes in the business environment and other factors. Please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 3 for items pertaining to the forecasts stated above.

The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Note: For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes; (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 10 (Attachment) of this quarterly financial report.

(3)Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements 1)Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes

(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)

OSAKA ORGANIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY LTD. (4187) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY11/23

1.Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1)Explanation of Results of Operations

In the consolidated cumulative second quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy showed signs of resumption in economic activity due to the relaxation of behavioral restrictions caused by a new type of coronavirus infectious disease. On the other hand, the outlook remains uncertain due to such factors as soaring resource and energy prices associated with the long-term situation in Russia and Ukraine, global price increases, and rapid exchange rate fluctuations resulting from monetary tightening in each country.

The Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Group started its Second Five-yearMedium-term Business Plan in the fiscal year that ended in November 2020. This plan is the second half of Next Stage 10, a long-term business plan covering the 10-year period that began with the fiscal year that ended in November 2015. Many activities are under way to accomplish the goals of this plan. In the chemical products business, we are focusing on improving profitability by concentrating investments on carefully selected categories in order to revitalize the product lineup. Another priority is increasing sales of raw materials for specialty ink for UV inkjet printers as the market for these printers grows worldwide. In the electronics materials business, we are strengthening activities for developing next-generation semiconductor materials to be the market leader in targeted categories and for increasing sales of new display materials. In the specialty chemicals business, there are measures to develop functional polymers and increase sales of raw materials for cosmetics and of high-purity specialty solvents. However, it is affected by sluggish demand for electronic materials such as displays and semiconductors.

As a result, net sales for the second quarter of the current fiscal year were ¥14,262 million (down 11.7% year on year), operating income was ¥1,939 million (down 41.6% year on year), ordinary profit was ¥2,074 million (down 41.2% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,606 million (down 34.4% year on year).

Business results by segment are explained below (excluding inter-segment transactions) 1)Chemical products

Regarding acrylic acid ester, while sales of esters used in automotive coatings remained firm, sales of esters used in display adhesives and chemical products used in UV inkjet printers were sluggish. Sales of methacrylic acid esters decreased significantly. As a result, net sales ¥4,580 million (down 19.0% year on year) and segment profit was ¥318 million (down 42.7% year on year).

2)Electronics materials

In the electronic materials business, the Semiconductor Materials Group recorded strong sales of raw materials for state-of-the-art EUV resists. However, sales of raw materials for ArF resists, the mainstay of the Group, remained flat due to weak demand in the end-market. As for display materials, sales remained weak due to sluggish demand for displays. As a result, net sales stood at ¥6,566 million (down 12.9% year on year) and segment profit was ¥1,061 million (down 48.7% year on year).

3)Specialty chemicals

Raw materials for cosmetics recorded strong sales abroad. As for functional materials, sales of products made for other companies remained weak. High-purity specialty solvents produced by a subsidiary recorded robust sales. As a result, net sales were ¥3,115 million (up 5.6% year on year) and segment profit was ¥563 million (down 18.6% year on year).

(2)Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year increased by ¥280 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥53,117 million. This was mainly attributable to a decrease of ¥1,041 million in cash and deposits, a decrease of ¥1,123 million in notes receivable, accounts receivable and contract assets, an increase of ¥312 million in products, an increase of ¥363 million in work in process, an increase of ¥645 million in machinery, equipment and vehicles, an increase of ¥735 million in construction in progress, and an increase of ¥406 million in investment securities.

Liabilities at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year decreased by ¥454 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥10,988 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease of ¥638 million in notes and accounts payable-trade, an increase of ¥1,214 million in accounts payable-other, a decrease of ¥282 million in income taxes payable, and a decrease of ¥804 million in long-term loans payable.

Net assets at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year increased by ¥734 million from the end of the previous

2