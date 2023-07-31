July 6, 2023

Translation

Presentation Materials for Financial Results

for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023

Our products are invisible, but used around you.

OSAKA ORGANIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY LTD.

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market: 4187

1H FY11/23 Financial Summary

3

Operating environment

Social and economic activities normalized in response to the relaxation of behavioral restrictions caused by the new coronavirus disease. On the other hand, the outlook remains uncertain due to such factors as soaring raw material prices resulting from rising global prices and rapid exchange rate fluctuations.

Net sales

Sales of chemical products and electronic materials decreased due to sluggish demand for displays and semiconductors. As a result, sales decreased by 11.7% year-on-year to 14,262 million yen.

Operating profit

Operating profit decreased by 41.6% year-on-year to 1,934 million yen due to decreased sales and soaring raw material and fuel prices.

(million yen)

1H FY11/22

results

Net sales

16,144

1H FY11/23

forecast

2023/1/12

2023/4/7

initial forecast

revised forecast

15,900 13,900

2023/05

results

14,262

YoY change

Amount

%

1,882 11.7%

Operating profit

3,320

3,150

2,000

1,939

1,382

41.6%

Ordinary profit

3,526

3,250

2,100

2,074

1,452

41.2%

Profit attributable to

2,448

2,200

1,400

1,606

843

34.4%

owners of parent

Price of naphtha in Japan

74,800

72,000

66,750

(Yen/KL)

Exchange rates

119

133

134

(Yen/USD)

1H FY11/23 Financial Summary

4

Operating profit decreased by 1.38 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to decreased sales of chemical products and electronic materials, an increase in cost of sales due to a decrease in inventory valuation, and an increase in fuel and electricity costs.

Decrease in net sales

Decrease in cost of goods sold

Decrease in SG&A

-1.88 billion

-0.45 billion

-¥0.05 billion

Chemical products

-1.07 billion

Electronics materials

-0.97 billion

Specialty chemicals

+0.16 billion

Decrease in cost of raw materials

-0.76 billion

Decrease in transportation

-0.02 billion

Inventory write-down

+¥0.26 billion

expenses

Others

Increase in fuel and electricity costs

+¥0.09 billion

Decrease in depreciation

-0.07 billion

Others

Decrease in net sales

Blue / ↑: Positive factors

Red / ↓: Negative factors

Decrease in cost

Slight decrease

in SG&A

of goods sold

Operating profit

Operating profit

3.32 billion yen

Operating profit -¥1.38billion

1.93 billion yen

0.00

Change in net sales

Change in cost of goods sold

Change in SG&A

1H FY11/22

1H FY11/23

Results by Segment

5

Chemical products

Sales for automotive coatings were firm, but sales of products for display adhesives and UV inkjet inks were sluggish. As a result, both sales and operating profit decreased substantially compared with the previous fiscal year.

Electronics materials

In semiconductor materials, sales of raw materials for EUV resists were strong, but demand for raw materials for ArF resists was sluggish, and sales were flat year on year. Sales of display materials were sluggish due to sluggish demand for displays, resulting in lower sales and profits compared with the same period of the previous year.

Specialty chemicals

Sales of cosmetic raw materials were strong overseas, but sales of functional materials were sluggish, and sales of high-purity special solvents at a subsidiary were strong. As a result, compared to the same period of the previous year, sales increased but profits decreased.

(billion yen)

Chemical products

Electronics materials

Specialty chemicals

Net sales

45.8

65.6

31.1

(YoY: -19.0%)

(YoY: -12.9%)

(YoY: +5.6%)

Operating profit

3.1

10.6

5.6

(YoY: -42.7%)

(YoY: -48.7%)

(YoY: -18.6%)

Net sales and operating margin by segment

Chemical products

Net sales

Operating margin

300

27.4

30

(billions yen)

(%)

Electronics materials

22.6

23.4

18.1

Specialty chemicals

20.1

29.5

16.2

15

30.2

31.1

Chemical products

75.4

76.7

65.6

(Operating margin)

9.9

Electronics materials

4.8

7.0

(Operating margin)

56.5

53.8

45.8

Specialty chemicals

0

0

First half of 2022

Second half of 2022

First half of 2023

(Operating margin)

