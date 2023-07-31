July 6, 2023
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Presentation Materials for Financial Results
for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023
Our products are invisible, but used around you.
OSAKA ORGANIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY LTD.
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market: 4187
1H FY11/23 Financial Summary
3
Operating environment
Social and economic activities normalized in response to the relaxation of behavioral restrictions caused by the new coronavirus disease. On the other hand, the outlook remains uncertain due to such factors as soaring raw material prices resulting from rising global prices and rapid exchange rate fluctuations.
Net sales
Sales of chemical products and electronic materials decreased due to sluggish demand for displays and semiconductors. As a result, sales decreased by 11.7% year-on-year to 14,262 million yen.
Operating profit
Operating profit decreased by 41.6% year-on-year to 1,934 million yen due to decreased sales and soaring raw material and fuel prices.
(million yen)
1H FY11/22
results
Net sales
16,144
1H FY11/23
forecast
2023/1/12
2023/4/7
initial forecast
revised forecast
15,900 13,900
2023/05
results
14,262
YoY change
Amount
%
△1,882 △11.7%
Operating profit
3,320
3,150
2,000
1,939
△1,382
△41.6%
Ordinary profit
3,526
3,250
2,100
2,074
△1,452
△41.2%
Profit attributable to
2,448
2,200
1,400
1,606
△843
△34.4%
owners of parent
Price of naphtha in Japan
74,800
72,000
66,750
―
―
(Yen/KL)
Exchange rates
119
133
134
―
―
(Yen/USD)
1H FY11/23 Financial Summary
4
Operating profit decreased by 1.38 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to decreased sales of chemical products and electronic materials, an increase in cost of sales due to a decrease in inventory valuation, and an increase in fuel and electricity costs.
Decrease in net sales
Decrease in cost of goods sold
Decrease in SG&A
-￥1.88 billion
-￥0.45 billion
-¥0.05 billion
Chemical products
-￥1.07 billion
Electronics materials
-￥0.97 billion
Specialty chemicals
+￥0.16 billion
Decrease in cost of raw materials
-￥0.76 billion
Decrease in transportation
-￥0.02 billion
Inventory write-down
+¥0.26 billion
expenses
Others
Increase in fuel and electricity costs
+¥0.09 billion
Decrease in depreciation
-￥0.07 billion
Others
Decrease in net sales
Blue / ↑: Positive factors
Red / ↓: Negative factors
Decrease in cost
Slight decrease
in SG&A
of goods sold
Operating profit
Operating profit
3.32 billion yen
Operating profit -¥1.38billion
1.93 billion yen
0.00
Change in net sales
Change in cost of goods sold
Change in SG&A
1H FY11/22
1H FY11/23
Results by Segment
5
■ Chemical products
Sales for automotive coatings were firm, but sales of products for display adhesives and UV inkjet inks were sluggish. As a result, both sales and operating profit decreased substantially compared with the previous fiscal year.
■ Electronics materials
In semiconductor materials, sales of raw materials for EUV resists were strong, but demand for raw materials for ArF resists was sluggish, and sales were flat year on year. Sales of display materials were sluggish due to sluggish demand for displays, resulting in lower sales and profits compared with the same period of the previous year.
■ Specialty chemicals
Sales of cosmetic raw materials were strong overseas, but sales of functional materials were sluggish, and sales of high-purity special solvents at a subsidiary were strong. As a result, compared to the same period of the previous year, sales increased but profits decreased.
(billion yen)
Chemical products
Electronics materials
Specialty chemicals
Net sales
45.8
65.6
31.1
(YoY: -19.0%)
(YoY: -12.9%)
(YoY: +5.6%)
Operating profit
3.1
10.6
5.6
(YoY: -42.7%)
(YoY: -48.7%)
(YoY: -18.6%)
Net sales and operating margin by segment
Chemical products
Net sales
Operating margin
300
27.4
30
(billions yen)
(%)
Electronics materials
22.6
23.4
18.1
Specialty chemicals
20.1
29.5
16.2
15
30.2
31.1
Chemical products
75.4
76.7
65.6
(Operating margin)
9.9
Electronics materials
4.8
7.0
(Operating margin)
56.5
53.8
45.8
Specialty chemicals
0
0
First half of 2022
Second half of 2022
First half of 2023
(Operating margin)
