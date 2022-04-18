Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Osaka Soda Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4046   JP3485900009

OSAKA SODA CO., LTD.

(4046)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/18 02:00:00 am EDT
3095.00 JPY   -1.43%
04:14aOSAKA SODA : Announces Revisions to the Full-Year Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
03/30OSAKA SODA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/08OSAKA SODA : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Osaka Soda : Announces Revisions to the Full-Year Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

04/18/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 18, 2022

For Immediate Release

To whom it may concern,

Company name: OSAKA SODA Co., LTD.

Securities Code: TSE Prime Market 4046

Representative: Kenshi Terada, Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer

For inquiry: Toru Imamura, General Manager, Administration Division

Tel: +81-(0)6-6110-1560

Osaka Soda Announces Revisions to the Full-Year Earnings Forecast and Dividend

Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Based on recent performance trends, Osaka Soda (the "Company") hereby announces the revisions to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 ("Fiscal 2021"), which were announced on Oct 19, 2021.

1. Revisions to consolidated earnings forecast

(1) Revisions to consolidated earnings forecast for Fiscal 2021

(April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

(Millions of yen; unless otherwise noted)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income attributable to owners of the parent

Earnings per share (yen)

Previous Forecast (A)

82,000

10,700

11,400

8,000

342.95

Revised Forecast (B)

88,000

12,400

13,400

9,500

407.20

Change (B-A)

6,000

1,700

2,000

1,500

-

Change (%)

7.3%

15.9%

17.5%

18.8%

-

(Reference) Previous Results for Fiscal 2020

97,266

8,341

8,838

6,050

257.37

(Note)

As the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the Fiscal 2021, the above consolidated earnings forecast is the figures after the relevant accounting standards is adopted.

(2) Reason for the revision

Net sales of Epichlorohydrin and Allyl Ether have exceeded our expectations mainly for electronic materials and Healthcare business has continued favorably due to the expansion of the adaption of new grades regarding purification materials for pharmaceuticals and the acquisition of new projects regarding pharmaceutical intermediates. Based on these results, we will revise upward our forecast for Fiscal 2021, which were announced on Oct 19, 2021, as described above.

The adjusted full-year earnings will be expected to be about 50-60 % increase respectively compared with the previous fiscal year and to become the highest profits ever.

2. Revision to the dividend forecast

(1) Revision to the dividend forecast

Annual Dividends (yen)

End of first half

End of fiscal year

Total

Previous Forecast

35.00

35.00

70.00

Revised Forecast

-

45.00

80.00

Previous Results for Fiscal 2020

32.50

32.50

65.00

(2) Reason for the revision

In the light of the above revisions to earnings forecast, the Company will revise the year-ended dividend to be 45.00 yen per share, an increase of 10.00 yen from the previous forecast 35.00 yen, taking into the account the continuity of stable dividends and retained earnings for future business development. As a result, the annual dividend per share is 80.00 yen, an increase of 15.00 yen compared to the previous fiscal year.

(Note)

The above-mentioned forecasts are based on information currently available to the Company.

Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.

Disclaimer

Osaka Soda Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OSAKA SODA CO., LTD.
04:14aOSAKA SODA : Announces Revisions to the Full-Year Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast ..
PU
03/30OSAKA SODA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/08OSAKA SODA : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year endin..
PU
02/08Osaka Soda Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
02/08Osaka Soda Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021[Delayed]CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS For the first half of the fiscal period ending ..
PU
2021Osaka Soda Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021Osaka Soda Co., Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Dividend and Provides Dividend Guidance fo..
CI
2021Osaka Soda Eligible to List on Tokyo Bourse's Prime Market; Shares Surge 8%
MT
2021Osaka Soda Raises Earnings Forecasts for FIscal H1, FY22; Shares Jump 7%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 86 607 M 685 M 685 M
Net income 2022 9 253 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,25x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 73 262 M 580 M 580 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 993
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart OSAKA SODA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Osaka Soda Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSAKA SODA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3 140,00 JPY
Average target price 4 515,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenshi Terada President, CEO & Representative Director
Bunyu Futamura Independent Outside Director
Hakaru Hyakushima Independent Director
Yoshiro Furukawa Director & Senior Executive Officer
Noboru Hori Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSAKA SODA CO., LTD.3.29%580
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.72%103 192
AIR LIQUIDE6.25%83 467
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.19%41 714
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.64%35 242
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-9.79%24 698