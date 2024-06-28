Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original,

the original shall prevail.

June 28, 2024

Company name

OSAKA SODA Co., Ltd.

Name of representative

Kenshi Terada, Representative

Director and President and Chief

Executive Officer

(Securities code: 4046; TSE)

Inquiries

Toru Imamura, Executive Officer,

General Manager, Administration

Division

(Telephone: +81-6-6110-1560)

Basic Idea and Policy Concerning Reduction of an Investment Unit

  1. Basic Idea concerning reduction of an investment unit
    OSAKA SODA Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") recognizes that a reduction of an investment unit is one of the useful ways of improving the liquidity of shares and increasing the number of investors.
  2. Policy concerning reduction of an investment unit
    Regarding the reduction of investment unit of the Company's shares, the Company will comprehensively consider the Company's share price, the liquidity of the Company's shares and the shareholder composition and continue to deliberate the issue.

