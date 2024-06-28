Osaka Soda : Basic Idea and Policy Concerning Reduction of an Investment Unit

June 28, 2024
Basic Idea and Policy Concerning Reduction of an Investment Unit
Basic Idea concerning reduction of an investment unit
OSAKA SODA Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") recognizes that a reduction of an investment unit is one of the useful ways of improving the liquidity of shares and increasing the number of investors.
Policy concerning reduction of an investment unit
Regarding the reduction of investment unit of the Company's shares, the Company will comprehensively consider the Company's share price, the liquidity of the Company's shares and the shareholder composition and continue to deliberate the issue.
