Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In cases where any differences occur between this document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. OSAKA SODA CO., LTD., and/or its affiliates shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regards to this document.
Securities Code: 4046
June 7, 2024
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Kenshi Terada, President & CEO
OSAKA SODA CO., LTD.
1-12-18, Awaza, Nishi-ku, Osaka, Japan
Notice of Convocation of the 169th Annual General Shareholders Meeting
We are pleased to inform you that the 169th Annual General Shareholders Meeting of OSAKA SODA CO., LTD. (the "Company") is scheduled to be held as described below.
When convening the General Shareholders Meeting, the Company has taken measures to provide electronically the information that is the content of the reference documents for the General Shareholders Meeting, etc. (matters to be provided electronically), and has posted the information on the Company's website at the internet. Please access the following website to review the information.
The Company's website (in Japanese only) https://www.osaka-soda.co.jp/ja/ir/general_meeting.html
The matters to be provided electronically are posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in addition to the above website. Please access the following TSE website (TSE listed company information service), enter and search for the issue name (company name) or securities code, and select "Basic Information" or "Documents for Public Inspection/PR Information" to review the information.
TSE website (TSE listed company information service) (in Japanese only) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show
Instead of attending the General Shareholders Meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic means (the Internet, etc.). Please review the Reference Documents for the Shareholders Meeting (in Japanese only) and exercise your voting rights by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26
, 2024, Japan Time.
- Date and Time:
- Venue:
- Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported:
Matters to be resolved: Proposal No. 1 Proposal No. 2 Proposal No. 3
Thursday, June 27, 2024, 10:00 a.m. (Japan Time)
Room of Karin, 4th Floor, THE WESTIN OSAKA 1-1-20, Oyodo Naka, Kita-Ku, Osaka, Japan
- The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 169th fiscal year (April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 169th fiscal year (April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024)
Election of Six (6) Directors
Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member Election of Financial Auditor
4. Matters Determined upon Convocation:
- If a shareholder does not indicate either approval or disapproval of each Proposal when exercising a voting right on the Document, such cases are treated as indications of approval.
- A shareholder who wishes to exercise its voting right by proxy may do so only by designating one (1) other shareholder with a voting right. Please note, however, that the document evidencing the proxy's power of representation must be submitted.
- If a shareholder votes both by the Internet, etc. and on the Document only its vote placed by the Internet, etc. will be valid.
- If a shareholder submits its vote multiple times by the Internet, etc., only the last vote will be valid.
