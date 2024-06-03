Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In cases where any differences occur between this document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. OSAKA SODA CO., LTD., and/or its affiliates shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regards to this document.

Securities Code: 4046

June 7, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Kenshi Terada, President & CEO

OSAKA SODA CO., LTD.

1-12-18, Awaza, Nishi-ku, Osaka, Japan

Notice of Convocation of the 169th Annual General Shareholders Meeting

We are pleased to inform you that the 169th Annual General Shareholders Meeting of OSAKA SODA CO., LTD. (the "Company") is scheduled to be held as described below.

When convening the General Shareholders Meeting, the Company has taken measures to provide electronically the information that is the content of the reference documents for the General Shareholders Meeting, etc. (matters to be provided electronically), and has posted the information on the Company's website at the internet. Please access the following website to review the information.

The Company's website (in Japanese only) https://www.osaka-soda.co.jp/ja/ir/general_meeting.html

The matters to be provided electronically are posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in addition to the above website. Please access the following TSE website (TSE listed company information service), enter and search for the issue name (company name) or securities code, and select "Basic Information" or "Documents for Public Inspection/PR Information" to review the information.

TSE website (TSE listed company information service) (in Japanese only) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show

Instead of attending the General Shareholders Meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic means (the Internet, etc.). Please review the Reference Documents for the Shareholders Meeting (in Japanese only) and exercise your voting rights by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26

, 2024, Japan Time.