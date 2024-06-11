This document is the translation version of 「第 27 期定時株主総会招集ご通知」("NOTICE OF THE 27th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS") which is originally written in Japanese. This document is intended for reference-purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the original Japanese document, the original shall prevail. OSAKA Titanium technologies Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from this translation. Dear Shareholders, We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our shareholders for your continued support. Japanese economy has finally overcome the Covid-19, and it is on a gradual recovery path and showed generally strong business conditions. However, its domestic demand lacked strength due to soaring commodity prices and exchange rate fluctuations. The global economy remains difficult to forecast as the outlook remains fragile, with resource and energy prices continuing to rise on the back of the protracted situation in Ukraine and geopolitical risks in the Middle East, amid a continuing monetary tightening measures in the global financial environment. "Returning to a strategy of sustainable growth with the Titanium business at the core as the market returns to a growth trajectory" has been set by the Company as its medium-term management challenge. The Company is working diligently to maximise production from its existing facilities, while at the same time tuning them up, to meet the demand for titanium sponge which is now in a transitional stage from a recovery phase to a growth phase. Sales in the Company's Titanium Business increased as a result of a steady increase in demand for titanium sponge for aircraft applications against the backdrop of a recovery in aircraft demand, together with additional demand for a substitute for Russian titanium in the middle of the global titanium supply chain restructuring. Although raw material prices and other costs continued to rise, the Company's performance exceeded last year's due to cost reductions and improved product prices. The titanium market, which has returned to a growing stage, is expected to continue to expand and the Company is drawing up a plan to increase its titanium sponge production capacity to meet growing demand in a timely manner. The Company will promptly materialise a production enhancement plan to further increase its presence in the titanium market. With regard to the Company's another medium-term management challenges, "Strengthening the business structure by promoting growth in the High-Performance Materials business to reinforce profitability and accelerate the growth strategy," sales volumes of high-purity titanium in the High- Performance business declined in sluggish semiconductor market, but new business, namely spherical titanium alloy powder (alloy TILOP), is growing steadily. The High-Performance Materials business, which also includes SiO anode material for lithium-ion batteries, is expected to grow significantly in markets and has a great potential for growth. The growth of the High- 1

Performance Materials business will facilitate the transformation of the Company's business portfolio and strengthen the Company's business structure. In order to achieve sustainable growth and future development of the Company, in addition to the medium-term challenges in both the Titanium and the High-Performance Materials Businesses, the Company will also take on the challenge of innovating its production activities through the active use of IT technologies to promote Smart Factories and of strengthening its human capital to reinforce the foundation of the Company's business. Also, the Company will further enhance its corporate value by promoting various activities to reduce its environmental impact through carbon-neutral compliance. Based on current performance, the year-end dividend will be JPY 50 per share, which, together with the interim dividend of JPY 20 per share, will result in an annual dividend of JPY 70 per share. The Company will continue to make every effort to improve its performance and would like to thank you shareholders for your continued support and encouragement. Yasuaki Sugizaki Representative Director, Member of the Board & President 2

(Securities Code 5726) 3rd June 2024 To All Shareholders with Voting Rights: Yasuaki Sugizaki Representative Director, Member of the Board & President OSAKA Titanium technologies Co., Ltd. 1 Higashihama-cho, Amagasaki, Hyogo, Japan NOTICE OF THE 27th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Notice is hereby given that the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "AGM") of OSAKA Titanium technologies Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") will be held as follows: 1. Date and Time:Tuesday, 25th June 2024, at 10am Japan Time (doors open at 9 am) 2. Place: Amagasaki Chamber of Commerce, Conference Room 701, 7th floor 3-96Showa-Dori, Amagasaki, Hyogo, Japan 3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be Reported The Business Report and Financial Statement for the 27 th Term (Financial Year ending 31 st March 2024) Matters to be Resolved Item 1 Appointment of four (4) Directors (excluding those who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) Item 2 Appointment of four (4) Directors who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee In convening this AGM, the Company has adopted the measures for the electronic provision of the information contained in the AGM Reference Documents (hereinafter referred to as the "Electronic Provision Measures"), which are available on the internet. The Company invites you to visit one of the following websites to check the information on the websites. [Company's website] https://www.osaka-ti.co.jp/ir/kabunushi.html [Tokyo Stock Exchange website (TSE-listed company information service)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show(in Japanese)https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show(in English) Access the above website and search for "OSAKA TITANIUM TECHNOLOGIES" in the "Issue name (Company name)" section or simply enter the Company's security code "5726" in the "Code" section. Then, select in the following order: "Basic information", "Documents for public inspection/PR information" and "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Information Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting." 3

Please review the enclosed AGM Reference Documents and exercise your voting right in advance by returning the voting form or by voting online by the internet in case you are not able to come to the AGM on-site. Notes The following items (1) and (2) are NOT included in this Notice of AGM as they are posted on the above websites in accordance with the law and Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. In the Business Report, "Major Business Operations," "Major Offices and Plants," "Employees," "Major Lenders," "Status of Shares," "Matters relating to Share Subscription Rights," "Company Officers: Outside Officers," "Matters Concerning Accounting Auditor," "Policy regarding the Exercise of the Right to Determine Dividends from the Company Surplus," "Development of Internal Control Systems to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations," and "Overview of the Operation of Internal Control Systems to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations." In the Financial Statement, "Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to the Financial Statement." The Business Report audited by the Directors who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee consists of the statements in this Notice of AGM and (1) above. The Financial Statement audited by the Accounting Auditors and the Directors who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee consists of the statements in this Notice of AGM and (2) above.

AGM Reference Documents Matters to be Resolved Item 1 Appointment of four (4) Directors (excluding those who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) As the terms of office of all four (4) Directors (excluding those who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) will expire at the conclusion of this AGM, the appointment of four (4) Directors (excluding those who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) is proposed. The Audit & Supervisory Committee discussed this proposal based on the deliberations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. As a result, the Audit & Supervisory Committee expressed the opinion that there were no particular matters to be addressed. The candidates for Directors (excluding those who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) are as follows: (excluding those who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee)> Candidate Name Current Position & No. Responsibilities at the Company Junji Director, Member of the Board & Senior Managing Executive Officer 1 Re- Oversees the Sales & Marketing and the High-Performance Materials Kawafuku appointed Departments. General Manager of Tokyo Office Satoru Director, Member of the Board & Senior Managing Executive Officer 2 Re- Oversees the Corporate Planning & Finance, the General Affairs & Takahashi appointed Human Resources, and the Raw Materials & Purchasing Departments Director, Member of the Board & Managing Executive Officer 3 Tadao Oversees the Safety, Environment & Disaster Management, the Re- Production Control, the Quality Assurance, the Technology, the Araike appointed Testing & Analysis, the Facilities, and the Titanium Manufacturing Departments Jun 4 Newly- Corporate Adviser Matsuoka appointed Notes There are no special interests between each candidate and the Company. The Company has entered into a liability insurance contract with an insurance company for all Directors, Members of the Board, as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance policy shall cover any loss that may arise as a result of an insured Director being held liable for the performance of his or her duties or being subject to a claim in respect of such liability. In the event that each candidate is appointed as a director, he or she will become an insured person under the relevant insurance policy and the policy will be renewed during the term of office. 5

Candidate Name Personal History, Positions & Responsibilities, No. (Date of Birth) and Important Concurrent Positions 1 Junji April 1985 Joined Kobe Steel, Ltd. Number of Shares Kawafuku April 2010 Manager of Titanium Plant and Head of Plant held in the Company (1st April 1960) 3,400 Control Department, Titanium Division, Iron & Steel Business, Kobe Steel, Ltd. Attendance at the Re- April 2013 Head of Titanium Division, Iron & Steel Board of Directors appointed Business, Kobe Steel, Ltd. (FY2023) 12/12 (100%) April 2014 Senior General Manager, Head of Titanium Division, Iron & Steel Business, Kobe Steel, Ltd. April 2018 Senior General Manager, Assistant Executive Officer of Titanium Division, Iron & Steel Business, Kobe Steel, Ltd. April 2020 Managing Executive Officer, the Company June 2020 Director, Member of the Board & Managing Executive Officer, the Company April 2023 Director, Member of the Board & Senior Managing Executive Officer, the Company June 2023 Director, Member of the Board & Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Tokyo Office, the Company (to present) Responsibilities Oversees the Sales & Marketing and the High-Performance Materials Departments. General Manager of Tokyo Office Reasons for Appointment as a Director He has been re-appointed as a candidate for Director due to his excellent management decision- making abilities and strong leadership skills, and the Company has judged that he is the right person to exercise leadership and take responsibility for the management of the Company. He held key positions in the Titanium Division of Kobe Steel, Ltd. And, since his appointment as a Director of the Company, has developed a wealth of experience and extensive knowledge in corporate management. 6

Candidate Name Personal History, Positions & Responsibilities, No. (Date of Birth) and Important Concurrent Positions 2 Satoru April 1982 Joined Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd. Number of Shares Takahashi (currently NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION) held in the Company (7th January 1960) April 2011 Department Manager of Production Control 9,200 and Purchasing Department, the Company Attendance at the Re- appointed June 2012 General Manager of Raw Materials Board of Directors Department, the Company (FY2023) 12/12 (100%) June 2015 Executive Officer, General Manager of Raw Materials Department, the Company April 2017 Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, the Company April 2018 Managing Executive Officer, the Company June 2018 Director, Member of the Board & Managing Executive Officer, the Company April 2019 Director, Member of the Board & Senior Managing Executive Officer, the Company (to present) Responsibilities Oversees the Corporate Planning & Finance, the General Affairs & Human Resources, and the Raw Materials & Purchasing Departments Reasons for Appointment as a Director He has been re-appointed as a candidate for Director because he has a wealth of experience and a wide range of insights in accounting, corporate planning, and raw materials business, and because he has played an important role of top executive in the Finance as well as in the General Affairs and Human Resources Departments, thus enhancing the Company's corporate governance and contributing to the improvement of corporate value of the Company. 7

Candidate Name Personal History, Positions & Responsibilities, No. (Date of Birth) and Important Concurrent Positions 3 Tadao April 1991 Joined the Company Number of Shares Araike June 2012 Department Manager of Titanium held in the Company (1st August 1967) 3,800 Manufacturing Department, the Company July 2013 General Manager of Titanium Manufacturing Attendance at the Re- appointed Department, the Company Board of Directors April 2016 Executive Officer, General Manager of (FY2023) 8/8 (100%) Titanium Manufacturing Department, the Company April 2018 Executive Officer, the Company April 2019 Executive Officer, General Manager of Titanium Manufacturing Department, the Company April 2023 Managing Executive Officer, the Company June 2023 Director, Member of the Board & Managing Executive Officer, the Company (to present) Responsibilities Oversees the Safety, Environment & Disaster Management, the Production Control, the Quality Assurance, the Technology, the Testing & Analysis, the Facilities, and the Titanium Manufacturing Departments Reasons for Appointment as a Director He has been re-appointed as a candidate for Director because of his contribution to the enhancement of the company's corporate value by continuously providing leadership and driving the manufacturing and technology divisions, as well as taking a leading role in planning and reviewing business strategies since his appointment as Director of the Company. He has extensive experience and excellent management skills in relation to manufacturing technology in the Company's flagship operation-the Titanium business. 8

Candidate Name Personal History, Positions & Responsibilities, No. (Date of Birth) and Important Concurrent Positions 4 Jun April 1992 Joined Kobe Steel, Ltd. Number of Shares Matsuoka April 2018 Department Manager of Titanium Sales held in the Company (18th August 1969) 0 Department, Titanium Division, Iron & Steel Business, Kobe Steel, Ltd. Newly- April 2019 General Manager of Titanium Sales appointed Department, Titanium Division, Iron & Steel Business, Kobe Steel, Ltd. April 2020 General Manager of Titanium Sales Department, Titanium Unit in the Advanced Materials Business, Kobe Steel, Ltd. April 2021 General Manager of Aluminum Casting & Forging Unit in the Advanced Materials Business, Kobe Steel, Ltd. April 2023 General Manager of Titanium Unit in the Advanced Materials Business, Kobe Steel, Ltd. April 2024 Corporate Adviser, the Company (to present) Reasons for Appointment as a Director He has been nominated as a candidate for Director because he has extensive knowledge and wide- ranging insight in the business operations and sales divisions, and the Company has judged that he will contribute to the improvement of the corporate value of the Company. He held key positions in the Titanium Unit and the Aluminum Casting & Forging Unit, which are business units of Kobe Steel, Ltd. 9