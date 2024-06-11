The 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Documents ~Matters not to be included in the delivery document that is provided on request in accordance with the law and the Company's Articles of Incorporation~ Company Overview………………………………………………………….Page 2 Status of Shares……………………………………………………………... Page 2 Matters relating to Share Subscription Rights…………………….…………Page 3 Company Officers: Outside Officers………...…………………….………...Page 3 Matters Concerning Accounting Auditor…………………………………….Page 4 Policy regarding the Exercise of the Right to Determine Dividends from the Company Surplus…………………………………….……………………... Page 5 Development of Internal Control Systems to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations………………………………………………………… Page 6 Overview of the Operation of Internal Control Systems to Ensure

the Appropriateness of Business Operations……………………….......…… Page 10 Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity………………………...…… Page 13 Notes to the Financial Statement……………………………………….....…Page 14 1

1. Company Overview (1) Major Business Operations (As of 31st March 2024) Titanium Business Titanium Sponge, Titanium Ingots, Titanium Tetrachloride, Titanium Tetrachloride Aqueous Solution High-Performance Materials Business High-Purity Titanium, SiO, TILOP (spherical titanium powder), Titanium Powder (2) Major Offices and Plants (As of 31st March 2024) Headquarters / Amagasaki Plant Amagasaki, Hyogo Tokyo Office Minato-ku, Tokyo Kishiwada Works Kishiwada, Osaka Employees (As of 31 st March 2024) Number of Change from end of the Average Age Average Number of Employees Previous Financial Year Service Years 688 37 (increase) 43.7 16.1 Notes The number of employees excludes those employees temporarily transferred out of the Company and includes those employees temporarily transferred into the Company. In addition to the number of employees in 1. above, there are 63 temporary employees (average number of employees during the financial year). Major Lenders (As of 31 st March 2024) (Japanese Yen in millions) Lenders Balance of Loan Syndicated Loans 18,500 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,500 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 4,000 The Senshu Ikeda Bank, Ltd. 5,000 Development Bank of Japan Inc. 3.000 Notes Syndicated loans: co-financing with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as a managing bank. 2. Status of Shares (As of 31st March 2024) (1) Total Number of Shares Authorised to be Issued 125,760,000 shares (2) Total Number of Shares Issued 36,800,000 shares (include 1,518 of treasury shares) (3) Number of Shareholders 26,775 persons 2

(4) Top 10 Shareholders Name of Shareholder Shares held Percentage of (in thousands) Ownership (%) Kobe Steel, Ltd. 4,600 12.50 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 3,559 9.67 (Trust Account) Nippon Steel Corporation 1,807 4.91 GOLDMAN，SACHS & CO．REG 1,036 2.82 SUMITOMO CORPORATION 864 2.35 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. 822 2.23 (Trust Account) HAYAT 647 1.76 SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. 478 1.30 BNY GCM CLIENT ACCOUNT JPRD AC ISG 468 1.27 (FE-AC) Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. 402 1.09 Total 14,686 39.90 Notes Percentage of ownership is calculated based on the total number of shares issued excluding treasury shares. 3. Matters relating to Share Subscription Rights Not applicable 4. Company Officers (As of 31st March 2024) Outside Officers Important Concurrent Positions held at Other Companies and Relationship between the Company and Other such Companies Company where Description of Category Name Concurrent Relationship Concurrent Position Position is Held Dojima Law Attorney-at-Law and There are no significant Outside Director Nae Office Partner relationships between either Dojima Law Office or Okura (Audit & Supervisory Okura Industrial Outside Director Committee member) Iijima (Audit & Supervisory Industrial Co., Ltd and the Co., Ltd Company Committee member) There are no significant Outside Director Masashi relationships between TOA (Audit & Supervisory TOA Corporation Outside Director Corporation and the Murata Committee member) Company 3

Main Activities of Outside Officers Outside Officers' Attendance and Comments at Board of Directors' Meetings and Audit & Supervisory Committees Category Name Attendance and Comments Participated in twelve of 12 Board of Directors' meetings and thirteen of 13 Audit & Supervisory Committees during the financial Outside Director Nae year under review. She made comments as necessary primarily (Audit & Supervisory from the point of view for ensuring appropriate discussions of Iijima Committee member) proposals based on expert legal knowledge developed through her professional practice as an attorney-at-law. Participated in twelve of 12 Board of Directors' meetings and Outside Director thirteen of 13 Audit & Supervisory Committees during the financial Shigehisa year under review. He made comments as necessary primarily from (Audit & Supervisory Yamaguchi the point of view for ensuring appropriate discussions of proposals Committee member) based on his insight and abundant experience as company manager. Participated in twelve of 12 Board of Directors' meetings and Outside Director thirteen of 13 Audit & Supervisory Committees during the financial Masashi year under review. He made comments as necessary primarily from (Audit & Supervisory Murata the point of view for ensuring appropriate discussions of proposals Committee member) based on his knowledge of corporate planning and marketing. (ii) Activities regarding Expected Roles of Outside Directors, Members of the Board Category Name Activities regarding Expected Roles At discussions about the medium-term Corporate Management Plan Outside Director and the Compliance & Risk Management Committees, she provided Nae advice and suggestions, from the perspective of legal risk and (Audit & Supervisory Iijima compliance, based on her legal knowledge and experience developed Committee member) through her professional practice as an attorney-at-law. At discussions about the medium-term Corporate Management Plan Outside Director Shigehisa and the Compliance & Risk Management Committees, he provided advice and suggestions based on his knowledge and experience (Audit & Supervisory Yamaguchi developed through his broad experience including company Committee member) management. At discussions about the Medium-term Corporate Management Plan Outside Director Masashi and the Compliance & Risk Management Committees, he provided advice and suggestions based on his knowledge and experience (Audit & Supervisory Murata developed through his extensive work experience in domestic and Committee member) international corporate planning, business planning and marketing. 5. Matters Concerning Accounting Auditor (1) Name of Accounting Auditor Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC (2) Change of Accounting Auditor during the Financial Year under Review Not applicable (3) Limited Liability Agreement Not applicable 4

Amount of Audit Fee for the Accounting Auditor relating to the Financial Year under Review Amount of audit fee relating to the services provided for under Article 2, paragraph 1 of the Certified Public Accountants ActJPY 33 million 2) Total amount of money and other financial benefits payable by the Company to the Accounting Auditor JPY 45 million Notes The agreement concluded between the Company and the accounting auditor does not distinguish the amount of audit fee for audits based on the Companies Act and audits based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, so the aforementioned amount of audit fee, etc. states the total amount for these audits. The Audit & Supervisory Committee has consented to the amount of audit fee, etc. for the accounting auditor after conducting the necessary investigation as to whether the details of the accounting auditor's audit plan, the execution of the accounting auditor's duties, and the grounds for calculating the estimated audit fee are appropriate. Non-Audit Services The Company pays service fee to the accounting auditor for services other than those stipulated in Article 2(1) of the Certified Public Accountants Act, namely support services for the establishment of internal controls in connection with the introduction of a new information system. (6) Policy on Determining the Dismissal or Non-Reappointment of the Accounting Auditor In addition to the dismissal of the accounting auditor by the Audit & Supervisory Committee provided for under each item of the Companies Act in the paragraphs 1 and 5 of Article 340, the Audit & Supervisory Committee will determine the content of a proposal for the dismissal or non-reappointment of the accounting auditor concerned that will be submitted by the Company to the AGM in cases when it is deemed difficult for the accounting auditor to execute duties appropriately, such as the occurrence of events that impair the competency of the accounting auditor, or in cases when a change of accounting auditor is deemed to be appropriate. 6. Policy regarding the Exercise of the Right to Determine Dividends from the Company Surplus The Company is committed to strengthening its management base in order to increase its corporate value in the future. At the same time, the Company regards the return of profits to shareholders as a top management priority. In terms of the distribution of profits, the Company aims to maintain sufficient internal reserves to invest for sustainable growth and to stabilise and strengthen its financial position. The Company's policy is to maintain a dividend pay-out ratio of 25% to 35%, while giving consideration to stability. 5

The year-end dividend for the financial year under review will be JPY 50 per share, making the annual dividend JPY 70 per share, together with the interim dividend of JPY 20 per share paid earlier. The annual dividend forecast for the following financial year is JPY 50 per share (interim dividend: JPY 25, year-end dividend: JPY 25). 7. Development of Internal Control Systems to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations The Company has adopted the following resolution on the basic policy of the internal control system. (1) Company's Basic Approach to the Internal Control System The Board of Directors has adopted resolutions on systems to ensure that the execution of duties by the Company's Directors, Members of the Board, complies with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, and other systems stipulated by the Ministry of Justice as necessary to ensure the appropriateness of business operations of a stock company. The details of those resolutions are as follows. Systems to Ensure that the Execution of Duties by Directors, Members of the Board, Complies with Laws and Regulations and the Articles of Incorporation The Company's Board of Directors is composed of Directors who are familiar with the Company's business and Directors who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee, who have excellent insight into general management or legal expertise, in order to speed up management decisions and improve Board discussions, including the formulation of management policies and strategies at the Company. At the same time, the Company is working to maintain and strengthen the transparency and soundness of management by enhancing auditing functions of the Board of Directors In line with this corporate structure, the Board of Directors has resolved the Corporate Code of Conduct, which is a fundamental imperative in the conduct of the Company's business activities and stipulates that compliance with this Code is the responsibility of all directors, officers and employees. The Compliance & Risk Management Committee has been established for the purpose of ensuring compliance with laws, regulations, and social norms, as well as to take preventive measures against risks surrounding the Company's business and to make prompt and appropriate decisions and responses when such risks arise. The Company has also set up the 6

internal and external Compliance Consultation & Reporting Desks to receive constructive suggestions and opinions from employees (including directors and executive officers) on matters that could seriously affect the Company's reputation for compliance. The Company has also established a Compliance Manual, which briefly describes the basic rules that directors, executive officers, and other employees should observe in the conduct of their corporate activities. Under this structure, the Company is committed to encouraging compliance on a daily basis. System for Ensuring the Appropriateness of Business Operations System for the Storage and Management of Information relating to the Execution of Duties by Directors, Members of the Board

Information concerning the execution of duties by Directors (excluding those who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) is recorded in the minutes of the Board of Directors meetings, approval documents and other documents. This information is stored and managed appropriately through the establishment of internal regulations, such as the Approval Documents Regulation, the Authority Standard Regulation, the Document Management Regulation, and the Electronic Information Management Regulations. Rules and other Systems for Managing the Risk of Loss Each division of the Company identifies and grasps the risks associated with its business activities and makes regular efforts to minimise these risks. In addition, the Compliance & Risk Management Committee confirms the status of company-wide risks that could have a significant impact on management. The Company also has a system of contingency plans in place in the unlikely event of a risk occurring. System to Ensure the Efficient Execution of Duties by Directors, Members of the Board By resolution of the Board of Directors as a company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee, the Company delegates some of the important business decisions to the Directors (excluding those who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee) and introduces an executive officer system to separate the management decision-making and supervisory functions from the business execution functions, so that the Board of Directors can make decisions quickly and efficiently. The Company has also established appropriate decision-making rules through the Division Duties Regulation, the Authority Standard Regulation, and other internal regulations, and have put in place a system to ensure the proper and efficient execution of duties. 7

The Board of Directors makes decisions on important management matters after deliberation by the necessary members of the Management Committee and other committees as necessary. System to Ensure that the Execution of Duties by Employees Complies with Laws and Regulations and the Articles of Incorporation

As described in (2) above, the Company has developed such a system by establishing the Corporate Code of Conduct and the Compliance & Risk Management Committee. In addition, the Company has established the Compliance Consultation & Reporting System to prevent misconduct. Also, the Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Internal Auditing Department regularly monitor and verify the legality and appropriateness of the execution of duties. System for Ensuring the Appropriateness of Business Operations of the Corporate Group consisting of the Company and its Parent Company and Subsidiaries

The Company has no parent company. The Company assumes responsibility for its own management and manages its business independently. The Company does not have a corporate group corresponding to a subsidiary. Matters relating to Directors and Employees to Assist the Audit & Supervisory Committee in its Duties

In accordance with the Audit & Supervisory Committee Audit Regulations, the Company shall, at the request of the Audit & Supervisory Committee and after consultation between the two parties, appoint assistants to the Audit & Supervisory Committee. In the case of appointing assistants, the Company shall consider matters necessary to ensure the independence of such assistants, such as the authority of such assistants, the organisation to which they belong, the right of Audit & Supervisory Committee to direct and order such assistants, and the right of Audit & Supervisory Committee to consent to the appointment of such assistants, and shall ensure the effectiveness of the Audit and Supervisory Committee's instructions to such assistants. Systems of Reporting to the Audit & Supervisory Committee by Directors, Members of the Board, and Employees and other Systems for Reporting to the Audit & Supervisory Committee

The Audit & Supervisory Committee members attend the Board of Directors meetings, as well as any other meetings concerning important management matters, the Compliance & Risk Management Committee and other important meetings. It receives reports from Directors (excluding those who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee), Executive Officers, and other employees on the execution of their duties. 8

Directors (excluding those who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee), Executive Officers, and other employees are required to report promptly to the Audit & Supervisory Committee when they discover any facts that may cause significant damage to the Company. In the event of a consultation or report through the Compliance Consultation & Reporting System, the details of the consultation or report shall be promptly reported to the Audit & Supervisory Committee. The Employment Regulations prohibits any disadvantageous treatment of those who consult, report, or inform as above. Other Systems to Ensure that Audits by the Audit & Supervisory Committee are Conducted Effectively

The Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Representative Director, Member of the Board & President, regularly exchange opinions and communicate with each other regarding the management of the Company. The Audit & Supervisory Committee carries out regular audits in close cooperation with the Internal Auditing Department. Directors subject to audits (excluding those who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee), Executive Officers, and the relevant Departments provide explanations of the status of business operations and management, as well as issues that need to be addressed to the Audit & Supervisory Committee. The results of these audits are reported to the Board of Directors. In the event that the Audit & Supervisory Committee conducts on-site investigations to ascertain the actual state of overall business operations, the relevant Directors (excluding those who are members of the Audit & Supervisory Committee), Executive Officers, and relevant Departments respond promptly and appropriately to ensure effective auditing. In addition, when an Audit & Supervisory Committee member or the Audit & Supervisory Committee requests for expenses required for the execution of an audit, the request shall be met unless the expenses are deemed not to be necessary for the execution of duties. 9