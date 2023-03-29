Advanced search
Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/29/2023 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

 

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)

 

The Company notifies changes in the interests of Jason Elphick (PDMR) and his PCAs in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Jason Elphick 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusGroup General Counsel and Company Secretary
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 28 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.60824304£19,833.69
Aggregated£4.60824304£19,833.69
         

 

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Valeryane Elphick 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusSpouse of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
28 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.6131,181£5,447.95
Aggregated£4.6131,181£5,447.95

 

 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name of natural person Louis Elphick 

 

2 - Reason for the notification

 

Position/statusSon of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

 

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

 

  Transaction(s) summary table

 

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
28 March 2023Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.60

610

£2,806

Aggregated£4.60610

£2,806

 

 

Enquiries:

 

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell,                                 t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat        

 

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838973

Brunswick                                                       

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                          t:  020 7404 5959

 

Notes to Editors

 

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


