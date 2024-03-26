26 March 2024

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the 2023 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP). The 2023 DSBP was granted on 22 March 2023 at a price of £4.9787 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the three dealing days leading up to the date of grant.

NameNumber of DSBP Shares VestingTotal number of Shares Sold Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
Jens Bech20,63020,6300
Jason Elphick19,0018,96210,039
Jon Hall20,5199,67810,841
Peter Hindle19,1339,02510,108
Victoria Hyde4,9462,3332,613
Hasan Kazmi21,60310,19011,413
Clive Kornitzer22,45510,59111,864
Lisa Odendaal20,39020,3900
Richard Wilson21,96321,9630

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJens Bech
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Commercial Director


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP
  2. Disposal
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil20,630
(2) £3.70197420,630
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) and (2) 20,630

Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £76,371.72
e. Date of transaction25 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJason Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

c. Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


d. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil19,001
(2) £3.7019748,962

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 19,001
  2. 8,962


Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £33,177.09
e. Date of transaction25 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJon Hall
2. Reason for the notification

e. Position/status

Group Managing Director - Mortgages and Savings


f. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil20,519
(2) £3.7019749,678

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 20,519

(2) 9,678

Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £35,827.70
e. Date of transaction25 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personPeter Hindle
2. Reason for the notification

g. Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer


h. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil19,133
(2) £3.7019749,025

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 19,133

(2) 9,025



Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £33,410.32
e. Date of transaction25 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personVictoria Hyde
2. Reason for the notification

i. Position/status

Deputy Chief Financial Officer


j. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil4,946
(2) £3.7019742,333

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 4,946

(2) 2,333


Aggregated price

  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £8,636.71

e. Date of transaction25 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personHasan Kazmi
2. Reason for the notification

k. Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer


l. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil21,603
(2) £3.70197410,190

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) 21,603

(2) 10,190



Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £37,723.12
e. Date of transaction25 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personClive Kornitzer
2. Reason for the notification

m. Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer


n. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil22,455
(2) £3.70197410,591

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 22,455
  2. 10,591


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £39,207.61
e. Date of transaction25 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personLisa Odendaal
2. Reason for the notification

o. Position/status

Group Chief Internal Auditor


p. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP
  2. Disposal
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil20,390
(2) £3.70197420,390

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) and (2) 20,390

Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £75,483.25
e. Date of transaction25 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personRichard Wilson
2. Reason for the notification

q. Position/status

Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer


r. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2023 DSBP
  2. Disposal
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil21,963
(2) £3.70197421,963

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume
(1) and (2) 21,963



Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £81,306.45
e. Date of transaction25 March 2024
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Dionne Mortley-Forde                                         t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat        

Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838973

Brunswick                                                       
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                          t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.