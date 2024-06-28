28 June 2024
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)
The Company was notified that Jason Elphick (a PDMR) sold 2,025 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company, on 27 June 2024, and 10,246 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company on 28 June 2024. Subsequently, he repurchased 927 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company into his ISA and his PCAs purchased 1,098 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company.
The Company was also notified that Lisa Odendaal (a PDMR) sold 11,300 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company and that Jens Bech (a PDMR) sold 26,691 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company.
The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) and relates to transactions by PDMRs in the shares of the Company.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jason Elphick
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|(i) Sale of 2,025 shares from nominee account
(ii) Purchase of 927 shares into ISA account
(iii) Sale of 10,246 shares
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|i. £4.403422
|i. 2,025
|ii. £4.418292
|ii. 927
|iii. £4.310624
|iii. 10,246
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|i. and ii. 27 June 2024
iii. 28 June 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Valeryane Elphick
|2. Reason for the notification
|c. Position/status
|Spouse of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
d. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Purchase of 815 shares
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£4.417011
|815
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
815
Aggregated price
Total Purchase Price: £3,599.86
|e. Date of transaction
|27 June 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Louis Elphick
|2. Reason for the notification
|e. Position/status
|Son of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
f. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Purchase of 283 shares
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£4.415027
|283
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
283
Aggregated price
Total Purchase Price: £1,249.45
|e. Date of transaction
|27 June 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Lisa Odendaal
|2. Reason for the notification
|g. Position/status
|Group Chief Internal Auditor
h. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Sale of 11,300 shares
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£4.360018
|11,300
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
11,300
Aggregated price
Total Sale Price: £49,268.20
|e. Date of transaction
|28 June 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jens Bech
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Group Commercial Director
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Sale of 26,691 shares
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£4.38543
|26,691
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
26,691
Aggregated price
Total Sale Price: £117,051.51
|e. Date of transaction
|28 June 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
OSB GROUP PLC
|Jason Elphick
|t: 01634 848 944
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Investor relations
Alaistair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
|Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk
|t: 01634 838973
|Brunswick
|Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
|t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.